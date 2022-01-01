Bamboo Bar & Grill...

Caribbean Elegance on Meads Bay Beach

Over the years, Meads Bay has become a Caribbean dining destination. The beach is known for its wide collection of top tier beachfront restaurants that attract the most discerning travelers and gourmands.

Set over sparkling-white sands that give way to dazzling diamond-like seas, Four Seasons Anguilla's Bamboo Bar & Grill is a favorite for crisp cocktails and long, leisurely lunches.

Its ambiance, layout and menu place it into firm "best of beach" contention.

Let's step inside Four Seasons Anguilla's upscale Caribbean beach bar.

Dining Al Fresco

One is immediately struck by Bamboo Bar & Grill's openness to the beach.

Its spacious terrace expands over the sands of Meads Bay. Views stretch down the long sweep of white-sand beach.

And what a remarkable and variable view it is!

A beach with a jetset buzz, Meads Bay always puts on a show. You may find yourself watching some of the world's most famous mega yachts as they in turn watch you.

On another day powerful waves may pound Meads mercilessly.

Surfing Meads Bay, Anguilla



And on the very next day you may find yourself hypnotized by a million points of light shimmering in fifty shades of calm blue water.

Meads never fails to wow.

Bamboo's corner of Meads Bay is one of the beach's best. Tucked on the western end, this cove is ripe with excellent snorkeling on calm days. When Mother Nature stirs, it transforms into a surfer's paradise.

Set back from Bamboo's terrace overlooking Meads is the restaurant's covered dining space and bar, surrounded by swaying palms and manicured gardens.

Dressed in woods and lined with bamboo accents, the feeling is markedly tropical. There is a polished and upscale feel to the beachside eatery.

At Bamboo Bar & Grill, the balance of "laid-back" and luxury is well struck.

The whole covered dining space opens onto the open air deck. Out on the terrace, crisp white umbrellas provide shade while you take a "front row seat" on Meads Bay beach.

Now, let's meet the man behind the food magic...

Meet Chef John Richardson

Chef John Richardson is well known within Four Seasons Anguilla. He has headed up their banquet and events culinary team for years. Handling the most extravagant weddings and events, Chef John has a whole lot of experience.

Today, he leads the culinary team at the widely-loved Bamboo Bar & Grill. Your taste buds are in for a treat with Chef John.

What's on Chef's menu? First, let's settle in for a Bamboo breakfast...

Breakfast at Bamboo

Mornings on Meads begin with smoothies, freshly squeezed juices, island herbal infusions and coffee.

Hello Brew-tiful ;-)



From my favorite section, the smoothies and freshly squeezed juices...

Apple, Carrot & Ginger Juice, The Anguilicious & Bamboo Blast



Every sip recharges your body. You can customize your smoothie, too. Choose any fruit, root or vegetable and the kitchen will juice it. We love how Four Seasons caters to all dietary preferences and needs.

Breakfast at Bamboo is all about health and wellness. The menu opens with its "Wellness" section.

Egg white omelettes, the Bamboo power bowl, chia parfait, seasonal fruit plate, scrambled tofu, bayberry plantain porridge, Vinty's sweet potato hash and...

Avocado Toast



A thick slice of white bread is slightly toasted and topped with freshly mashed avocado. It is garnished with sliced radish, nori and a sprinkling of hemp seeds. A boiled egg and a side salad round out the dish's nutritional value.

The menu then flows into the "Local" selection. Here you find the lobster Benedict, island muffin, pull brisket Benedict and...

The Bamboo Breakfast



Two eggs are made in your desired style and served with the most delicious breakfast potatoes, Johnny cakes and your choice of meat. We always choose bacon :-)

The potatoes are so tasty, we recommend ordering two portions!

Mouth Watering Breakfast Potatoes



Other sides include mushrooms, hash brown, turkey sausage, turkey bacon, pork sausage, veggie sausage, smoked bacon, Canadian bacon and smoked salmon.

Also from the "Local" part of the menu, the coconut & banana pancakes stack.

No One Stacks Up to These!



Made with banana and coconut, these pancakes are rich in flavor. We love the coconut shavings in each bite. Served with an impressive soursop maple syrup, whipped cream, fresh berries, bananas and coconut shavings, this is tropical bliss on a plate.

After breakfast?...

Sumptuous Caribbean Beach Cuisine

Long, leisurely lunches done "Anguilla-style" begin at the cocktail menu. The Jalapeño Margarita is Four Seasons' signature beverage. Fresh jalapeño is diced and added to the tequila-based drink.

Sip slowwwwly. Each sip delivers a uniquely special kick.

Four Seasons' Jalapeño Margarita & Rum Punch



Beach fare is the order of the day at Bamboo.

Their lunch menu starts with a selection of "to share" items including the 5 ingredient guacamole and crispy calamari. Dressed in cajun spice and resting on a bed of arugula and lemon, it is extra-addictive.

The Crispy Calamari



Its special touch? The side of oh-so-divine roasted garlic aioli.

Next on Bamboo's menu "From The Garden", where you can find a unique salad with a crunch...

Bamboo Salad



An explosion of healthy ingredients, kale, local greens, moringa, avocado, mango and purple cabbage are all tossed together with a light passionfruit vinaigrette. The salad is peppered with quinoa and pumpkin seeds, which gives the salad a satisfying crunch. Skirt steak, shrimp, blackened mahi mahi, snapper and jerk chicken breast can be added.

There is no compromising on taste, flavor and satisfaction when dining healthy at Bamboo!

Moving on to the main plates, "The Beach Classics".

First up, The Bamboo Burger. 8oz of Kobi Beef is layered with swiss cheese, mushrooms and grilled onions.

8oz. Bamboo Burger



All popped on a picture-perfect bun, the dish comes with a side of fries or salad, and a secret sauce!

The Bamboo Burger & Fries



The last section of the menu is the "Homemade Pizzas." Your options include: Jerk chicken, seafood, veggie and...

Homemade Margherita Pizza



It is "melt-in-your-mouth" good!

With an A+ setting, efficient service and a tasty menu, Bamboo Bar & Grill challenges to be your favorite spot on the beach. Bamboo Bar & Grill brings a sumptuous beach bite to Meads Bay, living up to Four Seasons' world-class standard.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: Located on Meads Bay at Four Seasons Anguilla. Park inside Four Seasons' visitor parking and take the road on the right (away from the main hotel and lobby). Follow that road and follow the signs to Meads Bay.

Hours: Breakfast and lunch daily.

Tel: 264-497-7000

Menu: Bamboo Bar & Grill menu