The Four Seasons Resort is home to a number of excellent dining experiences. Dinner at SALT, sushi at Sunset Lounge and leisurely lunches at Bamboo Bar & Grill are all favorites.

Tiny and tucked away on exclusive Barnes Bay beach, afternoons at Half Shell are always an upscale treat.

Bluuuetiful Barnes Bay



Those Barnes Bay blues take your breath away in a million different shades.

Barnes Bay Blues

Just next door to popular Meads Bay, Barnes Bay is a discreet beauty. Quiet and more private, it exudes an exclusive feel. It is no surprise, as this beach is home to a number of private luxury villas, including Four Seasons' villas.

Tip: If you are staying at Four Seasons, the beach set up in front of Half Shell makes for a quiet and tranquil beach day.

Inside Four Seasons' Half Shell

The restaurant matches the vibe of the beach. Half Shell is understated, refined and elegant.

Inside Half Shell



The wood finishings, the chic high chairs, and the muted color scheme all combine to create a soothing and luxurious feel.

Naturally, it all contrasts so beautifully against...

Barnes Bay Blue



With just a handful of dining tables and bar seats, Half Shell is proof that good things come in small packages.

Cocktails & Snacks By The Sea

Half Shell's menu is tight and focused. It features a small number of salads and items from the grill, in addition to plates that are great for snacking and sharing.

We recommend dropping into Half Shell for light bites and cocktails by the sea, starting with...

Half Shell Breeze



The Half Shell Breeze is a cool coconut kiss on a hot day. Malibu, white rum, orange juice and roasted pineapple syrup are mixed and layered into a picturesque punch.

When it comes to snacks, if you love spice, you will adore Half Shell's conch fritters...

Conch Fritters



These two-bite conch fritters are laced with pieces of conch and a whole lot of spice! Not hot enough for you? No sweat. Four Seasons cranks the heat up by serving them with a spicy mayonnaise. The plate is finished with a dollop of avocado puree.

To cut the heat, take a sip of your drink and a lonnnng dip into Barnes Bay blue...

There is nothing more refreshing than those hues :-)

Four Seasons' Half Shell makes for a lovely stop on one of Anguilla's most special beaches.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: At Four Seasons on Barnes Bay.

Hours: Daily for lunch.

Tel: 264-497-7111

