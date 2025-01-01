Anguilla Beaches Walk...

Majestic Meads Bay

Meads Bay is one of Anguilla's most beautiful and majestic beaches — a favorite for walking, lounging, staying, and dining.

Why? Watch the video below and keep reading to find out :-)

It might be the Meads Bay scene that makes me smile the most — especially on vibrant days like August Thursday's boat race, or on quiet mornings when you have the whole bay to yourself.

Let’s start our journey at the eastern end of Meads Bay, right next to Malliouhana, where the often-photographed tamarind tree welcome you to paradise...

Welcome to Meads Bay!



Malliouhana put Anguilla on the map back when the hotel first opened in the late 1980's. It set the pace for Caribbean luxury. Today, Malliouhana dazzles on the cliff. It sits right on the eastern edge of Meads Bay, a most special spot.

There are plenty of accommodations and restaurants on Meads Bay. Let's check them out!

Heading west from Malliouhana, you will come across Malliouhana's beach side restaurant Leon's and then Carimar Beach Club.

Carimar Beach Club

Carimar's stark white building with contrasting dark wood, wrapped up by beautiful greenery and flowers is a very pretty sight.

This moderately-priced hotel has a loyal following with guests returning time after time, happily.

The beach in front of Carimar



Just beyond Carimar is Blanchards. Blanchards Restaurant was the original five-star restaurant on the island.

Blanchards & Blanchard's Beach Shack

Owned and operated by Bob and Melinda Blanchard who are from Vermont, they told their story of moving to sunnier climates in "A Trip to the Beach." You can read more about the wonderful Anguilla book penned by the owner's of Blanchards, here.

Blanchards is painted a cool blue and as nice as it is, still encourages a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere for dinner. Their lunch spot, Blanchards Beach Shack, is a favorite for casual lunch that is hard to beat.

Blanchards Beach Shack



Just next to Blanchards is Nathan's Cove. A small accommodation option right on the beach and nestled in between Blanchards and the famous...

Jacala

Jacala is open for lunch and dinner and is often referred to as one of Anguilla's best restaurants.

Lunch at Jacala on Meads Bay



What you will find after Jacala?

Some of the most jaw-dropping villas in all of Anguilla, including the famous Beach House where Lebron and Justin Bieber have stayed.

The Luxurious Beach House



Designed by award-winning architect, Ian "Sugar George" Edwards, she is the villa of Meads Bay dreams!

The Beach House redefines beachfront luxury. Designed for the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience, this villa boasts direct beach access, a private cinema, a gaming room, and a state-of-the-art fitness suite.

Click here for more on The Beach House.

Next, another Ian "Sugar George" Edwards design...

Tranquility Beach Anguilla

Sugar George's largest project yet, Tranquility Beach brings 15 immaculate luxury condos to Meads Bay shores. Available turn-key, with all of the bells and whistles (including professional property management), this is the epicenter of luxury Caribbean living.

More on Tranquility Beach Anguilla here and via the video above.

Turtle's Nest and Bella Blu

Continuing to walk west, next you approach Turtle's Nest and Bella Blu which are two white buildings sitting on Meads Bay.

Right on the Shoreline



These condo's offer expansive views of Meads Bay and the setting sun!

Next is Meads Bay Beach Villas, then...

Frangipani, Petals and Straw Hat

Frangipani is pretty and unique boutique hotel. Pretty in pink, Frangipani is a gem!

Frangipani Beach Resort



Frangipani is home to the stylish, chic yet casual Petals Boutique. Petals can not be seen from the beach but is less than a minute walk from the sand as it sits right there next to one of the Frangipani pools and next to the Frangipani office.

Also at Frangipani is the beloved restaurant, Straw Hat. Straw Hat is one of the Evoy family favorites for both lunch and dinner.

Straw Hat on Meads Bay



You see why so many people love Meads Bay? There are so many lovely options and we aren't even all the way down the beach yet!

After Frangipani, Petals, and the Straw Hat there is another restaurant favorite...

Ocean Echo

Family owned and operated, Ocean Echo has become a top spot on Meads Bay over the years. It's known for its laidback, casual atmosphere, excellent beach eats, terrific service and the best rum punch in Anguilla, the Rumzie!

Lunch at Ocean Echo



Do not miss a stop-in at Ocean Echo on your trip to Anguilla.

A few minutes walk away is Savi Beach Club...

Savi Beach Club

Jaw-dropping. Show-stopping.

Welcome to the spot that has been turning heads down on luxurious Meads Bay...

Savi Beach Club



One glance at the larger than life restaurant and you are awe-struck.

Click here for a full read and video experience at Savi Beach Club.

Just down from Savi is the beginning of the enormous Four Seasons Anguilla (previously Viceroy Anguilla) property which takes over the western end of Meads Bay. You would have to be sleep-walking to miss it.

Four Seasons Anguilla

Posh beach loungers and umbrellas line the end of the sand here.

If you choose to adventure on to the property, you will see Bamboo Bar & Grill. Just a stone's throw from Meads Bay beach, this Four Seasons' restaurant is a sumptuous seat to a beachfront feast!

Four Seasons on Meads Bay



As you may know, Four Seasons covers a point between both Meads Bay and the next bay over, Barnes Bay.

That is the end of the road... I mean, beach. Four Seasons is the finale and what a finale it is!

Meads Bay is truly one of the most visually impressive, wide and expansive beaches.

With so many dining and accommodation options, it is no wonder it's one of the island most widely loved, and top big beaches.

Save on your Meads Bay vacation with an Anguilla Card. The Anguilla Card saves you 10% at every point of your Anguilla vacation, see more here.

A word of warning... Be careful of rough seas, especially in the Winter months. As peaceful as Meads Bay can be in the summer, in the Winter (December/January), tides tend to surge, waves reaching as high as 8 feet!

ARCHIVES: Previous Businesses On Meads Bay

Anacaona was one of Anguilla's boutique hotels. (currently closed)

Waves. Waves has moved from Meads Bay to Sandy Ground. See more on Waves here.