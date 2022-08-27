The Beloved Blanchards Beach Shack

On Meads Bay, Anguilla

Blanchards is one of the most famous and beloved restaurants in Anguilla.

Bob and Melinda Blanchard captured our hearts in their book, A Trip to the Beach. We were touched by their obvious passion for Anguilla. Dine at their five-star restaurant and you will hear guest after guest thanking them for their inspiring story.

Melinda & Her Head Chef



Blanchards, the upscale dinner restaurant, offers one of the island's finest dining experiences.

But, it was not the "barefoot beach bar" Melinda originally had in mind...

"A secluded spot, sand like flour, customers arriving in bathing suits," she says in her book.

Welcome to Blanchards Beach Shack



Sand-filled flip flops and swimming trunks may not be dinner attire at their five-star restaurant, but they are welcomed next door at their Beach Shack. (One of the tastiest restaurants in Anguilla - see the video above for a full look at their menu!)

Blanchards Beach Shack has been an instant hit since it opened in December 2011.

The "Shack"



Upon entering Blanchards Beach Shack, you are reminded of an old neighborhood favorite, the kind of eatery that's a summer hotspot known for its burgers, shakes and picnic tables.

That's Blanchards Beach Shack in a nutshell, only, more high-end, with more Anguillian flare and flavor, and with none other than Meads Bay as its setting...

Right on Meads Bay Beach



On a picture-perfect, cool summer-like day (every day is summer in Anguilla!), sunny beach eats call your name...

Insider Tip: Blanchards Beach Shack opens at 11:30AM daily. If you are going for lunch, get there by 12PM. Crowds form at 12:30PM in high season!

The Menu

One of Blanchards Beach Shack's main highlights is its wide-variety menu.

The menu features classic beach fare (burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches) and locally-inspired menu items...

Salads: Crispy goat cheese, blackened mahi

Crispy goat cheese, blackened mahi Soups: Chunky gazpacho, black bean

Chunky gazpacho, black bean Burgers: Hamburger, cheeseburger, with toppings of griddled onions, mushrooms, caramelized onion, bacon

Hamburger, cheeseburger, with toppings of griddled onions, mushrooms, caramelized onion, bacon Hot dogs: With toppings of mustard, sauerkraut, peruvian onion

With toppings of mustard, sauerkraut, peruvian onion Tacos: Blackened Mahi Mahi, roasted shrimp

Blackened Mahi Mahi, roasted shrimp Sandwiches: M.B.L.T. (Mahi Mahi BLT), crispy chicken, jerk chicken

M.B.L.T. (Mahi Mahi BLT), crispy chicken, jerk chicken Seafood: Blacked Mahi Mahi bites, peel & eat shrimp

Blacked Mahi Mahi bites, peel & eat shrimp Drinks: Rum-punch, sangria, frozen drinks (pina colada, strawberry daiquiri, margarita, mojito, lemonade, mango colada, banana daiquiri, passion fruit daiquiri), iced tea, ting, coke, beer, wine by the half bottle or full bottle.

Rum-punch, sangria, frozen drinks (pina colada, strawberry daiquiri, margarita, mojito, lemonade, mango colada, banana daiquiri, passion fruit daiquiri), iced tea, ting, coke, beer, wine by the half bottle or full bottle. Desserts: Frozen-yogurt with toppings and mix-ins, fudge sundaes, chocolate chip cookies

(Note: Blanchards Beach Shack menu changes from time to time. Most up to date menu here.)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich



With so many tasty options, choosing can be a tough call ;-)

The Experience

Refreshing Smoothies



Once you decide, place your order at the window in "the Shack," and then retreat to the colorful picnic tables by the property's edge on Meads Bay, buzzer in hand.

Similar to the loyally loved Shake Shack franchise in New York City (now also in Miami, Connecticut, D.C. and Dubai), Blanchards Beach Shack provides you with a buzzer that buzzes when your food it ready.

No need to stand around and wait!

The best part is, the Beach Shack serves up the drinks quickly (all in biodegradable cups!).

Sipping a cool beverage, gazing out at Meads Bay is the best way to build an appetite.

Mid-sip, basking in the afternoon sun...

Buzzzzzz!

A surge of energy flows through your veins. Time to eat!

What's on our tray? Here are some of our favorites...

Burger & Meads Bay Views!



Their burgers are just the right size, juicy, cooked to perfection and complete with tomato, onion and lettuce.

Next up, the hand-made corn tacos are another Blanchards favorite. We love the roast shrimp tacos and gobble up every last piece of corn and tomato.

"Street Tacos" at Blanchards Beach Shack



Love nachos? The Macho Nachos are a full meal! They are loaded with beef, beans, onions, pickled peppers, cheese, pico de gallo, chimichurri aioli and topped scallions.

The Macho Nachos



The food is of the freshest, highest quality. They use organic produce, and serve everything on biodegradable plates, with biodegradable cutlery.

Top the afternoon off with a slice of coconut cheesecake, and a dip in the sea, and you have a recipe that's hard to beat!

A Sweet Treat at Blanchards



Returning to Blanchards Beach Shack Again and Again and Again...

Everyone dines at Blanchards Beach Shack. From employees down the road at Four Seasons Anguilla, to tourists. We've returned countless times.

This spot has taken off, as all things Blanchards do! One taste of this beach bar, and it's not hard to understand why :-)

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: Located next door to Blanchards restaurant on Meads Bay

Hours: Lunch and dinner. January 2nd – August 27th, 2022 open from 12 – 8 pm (Mon – Sat).

Tel: 264-498-6100

Menu: Click here