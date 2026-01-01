Leon's at Malliouhana...

Classy Beach Days on Meads Bay

By: Louise Fayet

Right on Meads Bay, between Malliouhana's hotel and Carimar, Leon's has one of the best settings on Meads Bay beach.

Welcome to Leon's at Malliouhana



Swaying coconut trees and classic yellow Malliouhana beach umbrellas line the sand. The setting is picture-perfect and 100% relaxing.

Click 'play' on the video below to see what a Sunday is like at Leon's...

The restaurant is named in honor of Malliouhana’s founder, Mr. Leon Roydon. Painted crisp white with cheerful splashes of blue and yellow, Leon’s perfectly reflects the bright, laid-back spirit of a beach day on Meads Bay.

First, take your pick of seating! Head to the shaded inside deck with its high-top tables and bar stools, where you can challenge a friend to a game of pool.

Prefer your toes in the sand? Sink into one of the comfortable lounge chairs just steps from the sea and let Meads Bay set the mood for a long, leisurely afternoon.

Settled in? Time for a cocktail! Leon’s has plenty to sip on, whether you’re in the mood for something tropical and boozy or cool and refreshing without the buzz.

We went for two standouts.

Leons Blue & Raspassion



Leon’s Blue is bright, fruity and full of island flair, blending orange liqueur, tequila, peach schnapps, lime, blue curaçao, simple syrup and pineapple. It’s as vibrant in color as it is in flavor.

For a lighter option, the Raspassion is a refreshing non-alcoholic mix of lime juice, raspberry purée, passion fruit purée, mint and simple syrup - sweet, tangy and perfect for a sunny afternoon on Meads Bay.

Drinks in hand, we sat back in the shade and let the beach vibes roll in.

Next up… food!

Lunch at Leon's

Leon’s at Malliouhana pairs its laid-back, toes-in-the-sand setting with a menu that is both playful and creative. Caribbean ingredients meet Asian influences in a lineup of dishes that feel light enough for the beach, yet exciting enough to remember long after your vacation ends.

Sushi lovers will be thrilled to find a variety of beautifully prepared rolls alongside vibrant bowls, crisp salads and shareable starters.

First up, the Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl...

This bowl is bright and refreshing, layered with sushi rice, mango, cucumber, wakame and spicy mayo. It’s the kind of dish that satisfies without weighing you down on a warm beach day. Perhaps one of the best on island.

You can also customize your bowl with proteins like salmon, grilled steak, Asian BBQ popcorn chicken or shrimp.

For something with crunch, the Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna delivered big texture and flavor!

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna



Golden rice squares topped with creamy avocado, gently spiced tuna and slices of jalapeño.

Order two of these - they go fast!

One of the most memorable bites was Leon’s Signature Roll, a combination of lobster, salmon, tuna and avocado finished with aromatic curry sauces.

What a spectacular combination! It’s rich, colorful and a perfect example of the kitchen’s creative flair.

Next, the Sushi Tacos. First, the spicy tuna...

Fresh and zesty, these tacos come in a crispy nori shell, layered with wakame, cream cheese, cucumber, sesame, scallions, unagi and spicy mayo.

Spicy Tuna Taco



The Salmon Tempura Taco adds a warm, crispy contrast with creamy sauces and bright toppings.

Salmon Taco



Crispy nori shell, salmon tempura, avocado, wakame, lemon aioli, unagi, scallions and sesame - a flavor-packed bite.

Taco Heaven



Also on the menu is the lobster taco, featuring crispy nori, lobster, avocado, sesame, scallions, wasabi ginger aioli and tobiko.

And because a beach lunch sometimes calls for a classic, the Margherita Pizza hit the spot!

Cheesy, fresh and ideal for sharing at your lounger.

When it comes to dessert, Leon’s keeps things just as fun.

Choose from ice cream sandwiches made with cookies like chocolate chip or coconut butter cassava, filled with flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, rum raisin coconut or pistachio. Prefer something lighter? Sorbets in passionfruit, mango and strawberry are perfect on a warm afternoon.

Nightlife at Leon's

Leon’s naturally moves to the rhythm of the day.

Afternoons are relaxed and breezy, with guests drifting between the sea and their beach chairs. As the sun begins to dip, the energy gently builds - music floats through the air, laughter carries across the sand, and Meads Bay glows in that unmistakable golden light.

It’s the kind of place where a laid-back lunch easily turns into sunset drinks… and no one is ever in a hurry to leave.

A signature Leon’s tradition, Sunday Funday brings an extra spark to the shoreline each week.

Expect live entertainment from talented local artists, handcrafted specialty cocktails and island-inspired dishes from the kitchen - all set against the backdrop of Meads Bay at sunset.

Chef Kerth Gumbs on the Grill



Malliouhana has done a stand-out job. The team has modernized this Anguilla favorite, pushing it to new heights.

With a stellar location and so many stand-out cocktails and dishes, Leon's is sure to remain one of the most popular beach restaurants in Anguilla.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 11am – 6pm. Thursday and Sunday from 11am – 9pm.

Tel: 264-497-6111

Menu: Click here