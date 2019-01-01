Cafe Celeste...

Malliouhana's Restaurant is BACK!

For decades, Malliouhana's restaurant set the pace for high-end cuisine in the Caribbean. The restaurant opened in 1984 under the two-starred Michelin chef, Michel Rostang. Chef Rostang brought an unprecedented level of French-Caribbean fusion to the region. If you wanted the best, you came to Malliouhana.

Today, that superior standard of cuisine has returned to Anguilla's Grand Dame.

Malliouhana's Fine Dining Restaurant



"Cafe Celeste," Malliouhana's signature restaurant sits high on its elegant perch, gazing out to Meads Bay. Its white and blue nautical color scheme remains, as it did when it was "The Restaurant at Malliouhana".

Cafe Celeste



Meads Bay's waves lap gently below as its lights twinkle beyond. A most romantic dining scene is set. For the full Malliouhana experience, book a table for 6pm. You won't want to miss this magical sunset...

Meads Bay Sunset Views



Meet Chef Jusman So

Chef Jusman So boasts an impressive resume. Prior to arriving in Anguilla, Chef Jusman took Southeast Asia by storm. Named "Best Rising Chef" in Singapore and having established one of the country's most popular restaurants, Sage, Chef Jusman is a famous name in the region.

Meet Chef Jusman So



His specialty? Reinventing classic French dishes.

Working hand in hand with Jusman is Chef Patricio Massimino. Chef Patricio is Cafe Celeste's Executive Sous Chef. Born in Argentina, Chef Patricio honed his skills in Madrid and France where he worked for many-a-Michelin starred restaurant.

Meet Chef Patricio



Through his different posts, Chef has perfected his style: a modern take on Mediterranean cuisine with French touches. He joins the Malliouhana team from Turks & Caicos and Barbados.

Almost fateful, Chef Jusman, Chef Patricio and Malliouhana are simply "meant to be."

Dinner at Cafe Celeste

Dinner begins with Cafe Celeste's warm, accommodating and professional staff. Ramon, the restaurant manager is always on the floor making sure everyone is taken care of.

Terrace Seating at Cafe Celeste



As we arrived, he kindly escorted us to our table on the terrace with a full view of Meads Bay and its stunning sunset.

Malliouhana Sunset Cocktails



To best settle in for a night of Chef's exquisite cuisine? Begin with one of Malliouhana's signature cocktails.

Scotch & Spice is a delight for those who prefer a drink with a bite.

By contrast, the Malli Sunset is a cool kiss on a warm day.

A combination of vodka and prosecco, it is topped with Thai basil grown in Malliouhana's herb garden.

Another cocktail fresh from the garden is the Garden Gin & Tonic. A refreshing twist to the classic gin and tonic, Malliouhana infuses theirs with grapefruit and garnishes it with a stalk of rosemary.

Ramon is happy to make recommendations, too. Two of his favorite cocktails are...

The 1984 & B.W.I



The 1984 is a coconut lover's dream. Made with coconut milk, it is even finished with fresh coconut shavings. The BWI perfectly captures the taste of the Caribbean with passionfruit infused rum and demerara syrup from Guyana.

As you sip, a unique snack is set before you. Fragrant coconut-infused Johnny cake sticks sit inside a chipotle-bean dip. An innovative twist on "the bread basket," and a promising peek at the meal ahead.

Cafe Celeste's menu is tight. Inspired and thoroughly thought-through, Chef focuses on conceptualizing and executing sophisticated dishes to perfection.

Appetizers include smoked wahoo pâté, grilled octopus, local conch tiradito, lobster ceviche, along with salads of burrata and garden greens. When it comes to starters, the saltfish and mini Johnny cakes are highly recommended.

Salt Fish & Johnny Cakes



A traditional saltfish dish, it is PACKED with flavor! Saltfish mixed with tomato ragu, confit peppers and thyme, is served with three crispy mini Johnny cakes.

Next from the starters...

Smoked Wahoo Pâté



Wahoo is smoked and turned into a savory pâté. It is served with a handful of crispy plantain chips and a cooling bowl of pineapple salsa. Its flavors compliment each other well. Overall, the dish makes for an excellent "to-share" appetizer.

Another highly recommended dish is the blackened shrimp salad.

Blackened Shrimp Salad



One of the prettiest dishes we have ever seen! Grilled shrimp is complemented by sweet grilled pineapple chunks, cherry tomatoes, pine nuts and arugula. The flavors work perfectly.

Next are a selection of entrées. Let's tackle the "Seafood" selection.

Red Snapper



Fresh snapper is coated in a sweet tamarind glaze and bathed in a savory ginger velouté infused with lemongrass. The dish is rounded out by sweet potato dumplings.

Another seafood option...

Crayfish



Classic grilled crayfish! Chef dresses these delicacies up with a side of ginger-seaweed butter.

Our favorite from the "Meats" is...

16 Hour Short Ribs



Another mind blowing and cannot-miss dish! These short ribs are heavenly. Cooked for 16 hours, the ribs are as tender as can be. With the touch of a fork the meat effortlessly falls apart. The stack of boneless ribs rest on mashed eddoes, a tropical oriental vegetable. To tie the dish together? Baby carrots and the tamarind jus.

Sweet Endings at Cafe Celeste...

Finally, dinner at Malliouhana is not complete without a sweet treat and a digestif.

Warm Valrhona Chocolate Tart



For chocolate lovers, the warm Valrhona chocolate tart is pure delight. The scoop of coconut ice-cream on top pairs perfectly with the rich rich chocolate tart!

Next up, the Tamarind Crème Brûlée...

Malliouhana puts a twist on the classic crème brûlée with a hint of tamarind and a topping of rum & raisin ice cream.

My personal favorite dessert? The Coconut-Banana Rock...

Luscious banana ice cream is encased with a rich, coconut-dusted chocolate shell. Garnished with passionfruit coulis and salty peanut nougatine, this dish is fun and yum :-)

Desserts don't end there. More sweet options include the soursop semifreddo, and most popular, a nod to Michel Rostang's Malliouhana...

The Rum Baba



Chef Jusman fills his bouncy bundt-like cakes with pistachio ice cream, finished with crystalized orange and a shot of white rum at your table. A classic dessert, the Rum Baba makes for a fitting end to a meal at Malliouhana.

Malliouhana's restaurant has always been a stylish and sumptuous setting. Chef Jusman is the missing piece. He is the key ingredient. The magic touch. He surpasses expectations at every turn. In his hands, it is safe to say the original Malliouhana is back!

Hours: Open daily: Breakfast, dinner.

Tel: 497-6111