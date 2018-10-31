Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort...

The Grand Dame Returns to Former Splendor

Malliouhana At A Glance One of the most beautiful luxury hotels in Anguilla, Malliouhana is Caribbean elegance at its very best. A small, calm and very private property, tranquility rules supreme at Malliouhana. The luxury hotel boasts two infinity edge pools that overlook Anguilla blue. Prefer the beach? Two of Anguilla's most spectacular hidden coves are located on-site. More on Malliouhana, below...

Malliouhana. It was the resort that inspired white-sand Anguillian dreams in the minds of travelers when it opened back in the 1980s. A benchmark for impeccable service and classic-Caribbean design, it set the pace for luxury Caribbean travel for twenty years.

The resort closed its doors back in 2012, but re-opened in November 2014.

Today, it is owned by the widely loved Auberge Resorts, which has sister properties in Oregon, California, Colorado and Mexico.

The question on the minds of many is Will Auberge Resorts be able to restore the "Grand Dame" to Meads Bay?

Let's find out...

Inside Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort

Touring this re-make of a classic was loaded with anticipation.

The crew certainly had their work cut out for them. Renovations began in mid-2012. With total tear downs, repairs and re-touches, they have been working tirelessly since. All of that hard work has paid off.

Auberge has taken the task well beyond a mere cleaning up of Malliouhana.

They have achieved a step back into the future with a Caribbean-esque Beverly Hills Hotel.

Think about the challenge...

How do you keep elements of the resort that guests held so dear and near to their heart and modernize without obliterating what came before?

Walking through Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts shows us precisely how to do it.

Gentle pastels, antique-style fixtures, historic photographs and a view of the sea that blows you a kiss from the distance when you step through the lofty entrance...

All elements work together to evoke a classic, luxurious feel.

The main entrance opens onto a wide hall and then into a great room, the main lobby.

Breezy, spacious and with the ocean just beyond, this room eases tensions and transports you into another world.

Comfortable and bright, there couldn't be a more peaceful way to begin your stay at Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort.

Auberge has retained most of the beloved Haitian art from the original Malliouhana, sensationally re-integrated into its new home.

Beyond the great room, there are lounge areas, both inside and out. The classic feel, paired with the gentle color scheme, creates a light, dreamy Caribbean ambiance. From its perch high on Meads Bay's eastern cliff, the views here are unparalleled. The exterior lounge spaces make optimal use of those panoramic vistas out to sea.

Exterior Lounge Space



Bar Soleil

Back inside the main lobby area and up a small staircase is Bar Soleil. Modern and chic and exotic, the space blends tropical warmth with modern elegance.

Open-air, with a bright, light color scheme, Haitian art adorns the walls. The sea-facing windows open through white shutters, delivering those views of which you never tire.

The original bar, a favorite gathering point of many, has been beautifully maintained, upgraded with icy-white counter tops and classic, white-and-yellow bar stools. The bar retains its outdoor seating as it opens onto the pool area as it did before.

This was our favorite spot for a sunset drink "back in the day (one of our early magic memories)." With the same endless views over the ocean and out to the horizon, it has regained its "top spot" status for sunset cocktails.

Bar Soleil is also open for lunch, tapas and drinks. More on Bar Soleil.

Once outside and on the bar's terrace, the pool is perhaps the biggest change to the whole property.

The Pool

Anguilla meets Malliouhana meets Beverly Hills of the 1950s. Two infinity edge pools replace the original. A top-tier pool flows above a second one below. Both gaze out to the shining sea. This is not a scene to miss.

View of the Lower Pool



With oranges, yellows and whites making up the color and design motifs, the pool area has a distinctly 1950s-1960s feel, blending in with new and luxurious features.

The lower level pool features sun loungers complete with wide umbrellas. Food and drinks can be ordered pool-side as well.

The upper level pool maintains the same rule as ever. Malliouhana reserves the top pool area for adults only. Complete with cabanas, you can order drinks, meals and then, if you are so inclined, draw the curtains for a snooze.

View From The Top Pool at Malliouhana



The Beaches

There's something you have to see at Malliouhana...

A New, Secret Beach



The resort has been graced with a little sandy cove virtually all their own. Few but Malliouhana guests find their way to this special spot.

Just around the corner from that secret beach is another hidden gem, Turtle Cove. That beach is further east on the resort's grounds.

And then there is Malliouhana's well-known beach...

Meads Bay



You can walk (or golf cart) down to Meads, one of the very best beaches in Anguilla. Meads Bay sure shines a unique hue of turquoise. Its waters at Malliouhana specifically - are remarkably crystal clear.

Malliouhana's iconic yellow umbrellas complement the beach beautifully. The experience is all rounded out by Leon's...

Leon's at Malliouhana



This spot was one of Anguilla's most popular beach restaurants for lunch back in the day. Today? It is back and better than ever. Serving up creative burgers served IN a Johnny cake and the most photogenic cocktails you will see, it is a must do for non-hotel guests and hotel guests alike. More on Leon's here.

Next up on the tour? The rooms!

Ocean View Deluxe Rooms

Back inside the hotel and up a few flights of stairs, we were set to look at Malliouhana's Ocean View Deluxes.

Malliouhana currently has 44 rooms and suites available. These include ocean view rooms in the main hotel area, ocean view and garden view rooms in the villas surrounding the central hotel space and junior and two-bedroom suites overlooking Turtle Cove.

The larger villas on the Long Bay side and on Meads Bay were not part of their first phase of renovations (details to come).

We were set to take a look at one of their Ocean View rooms inside the main house...

One step inside the door and now I know why these are called Ocean Views! That crystal clear sea stares you down from the moment the door opens.

Bathroom & Closet Space

Inside, the bathroom is to your left.

The bathrooms have been completely gutted and re-done.

A large bamboo-framed mirror sits behind a sink tub.

A walk-in shower meets the sink tub at its end.

The toilet sits behind closed doors.

And, there are two beautiful sinks and vanities.

The vanities, with their light, sea-green marble and classic frames are particularly pretty.

The rest of the bathroom is encased in a neutral marble, which is soothing.

Across from the bathroom is closet space and a shelf with Nespresso machine.

The Bedroom

The "new classic" Malliouhana aesthetic carries through into the rooms. A comfortable king (or double queen) bed sits between two vanities with charming, coral lamps. More vivid Haitian art, a calling card of the original Malliouhana, hangs on the back wall.

The bed faces a large mirror. Recline as you point the television's remote control at the mirror and click "on." The television screen shines through the mirror. High-touch technology at its best.

A modest table sits in front of the mirror and a cozy seating area is adjacent to the bed. What does it look out to? "Just another perfect view."

The Balcony

That very shade of turquoise certainly has a hypnotic effect!

Of the 800 square feet, the terrace area is indeed my favorite.

You could gaze at those colors all day.

Visually, it's unmatched.

And to the ear? Sheer bliss.

A quiet and tranquil resort, you can hear the waves gently lapping at the shore below.

Malliouhana's location eliminates the white noise of gusty tradewinds and disorganized waves.

If you enjoy sheer silence between the perfect "shhhh" of rhythmic Caribbean waves, this is the place to be.

Enjoy nature's amphitheater!

Looking Straight Ahead



I took one final look as we made our way back into the room.

It is indeed breathtaking, and the all-white balcony accented with orange, modern chaises again creates an old meets new feel that is perfectly executed.

Looking Towards Meads Bay



Main hotel? Check. Bar? Check. Rooms? Check. Pool? Check. Beach? Check, check!

But, what about dining? That was one part of the original Malliouhana experience that truly made it a cut above the rest.

The Restaurant at Malliouhana: Cafe Celeste

Malliouhana's signature restaurant, Cafe Celeste is one of the very best restaurants on the island, its menu established by Chef Jusman So.

Chef Jusman lives and breathes haute cuisine. He joins Malliouhana from Southeast Asia, where he rose to high recognition, winning Singapore's "Best Rising Chef" award and establishing one of the most popular restaurants in the region.

Chef Jusman specializes in an area that takes you back to the old days of Malliouhana, the days of Michel Rostang.

The Michelin star-winning chef, Chef Michel Rostang established Malliouhana as the destination for fine cuisine in the Caribbean when the hotel opened in 1984. Its menu? A French-Caribbean fusion.

Today, those flavors and that level of cuisine has returned to Malliouhana.

Chef Jusman's forte is French cuisine :-)

With that setting the stage, I was ready to see a menu.

But first things first. What about the restaurant itself?

It has been entirely re-built and re-designed, remaining on its perch overlooking Meads Bay.

In a word, it's perfect. We loved eating at the old Michel Rostang and this remake, like everything else I had seen so far, promises extraordinary new experiences.

The use of woods is exceptional. Dark hard wood on the floor and ceiling above, with white-wood chairs and navy-white pillows lends an elegant, nautical feel to the restaurant.

The tables are tiered on three levels, each with that blue view.

The top level gives you a 180° perspective of the restaurant and the sea below.

The bottom level is the outdoor terrace area.

It is expansive, wide and provides an up-close and personal look at the water below.

With Malliouhana's signature umbrellas placed throughout, it creates a special visual effect against the sky and sea.

The terrace stretches along the side of the restaurant that faces the open ocean as well as the corner that faces Meads Bay...

Meads Bay View From The Terrace of The Restaurant at Malliouhana



An immaculate job with design and construction!

More on Malliouhana's restaurant, Cafe Celeste and Chef Jusman So.

Upscale Amenities

Beyond the beautiful resort and surroundings what else does Malliouhana offer?

Free Wi-Fi, continental breakfast, afternoon tea and housekeeping twice per day. They also have iconic beach chairs down on the sand by Leon's - with a small watersports station. Kayaking, sunfish/hobie sailing, snorkeling and paddleboarding are all available without a cost.

When it comes to keeping your body healthy, fit and feeling good, Malliouhana has a fitness center (with personal trainer), tennis courts, bicycles, a basketball court, a children's play area, yoga and of course...

World-Class Spa

The Malliouhana Spa is breathtaking.

Welcome to The Malliouhana Spa



Following months of renovations, the Malliouhana Spa is back. A most majestic spa, it sits at the edge of Malliouhana's property amidst beautifully landscaped gardens and overlooks Meads Bay.

Step inside and you enter a most peaceful and calm atmosphere. Subdued and soothing, the lobby is painted in calming blues and white.

Inside The Malliouhana Spa



When you arrive, you are whisked to your locker room to change and prepare for your treatment. The team has done an outstanding job at cultivating a fresh and modern feel that retains Malliouhana's signature luxurious and retro charm.

Entrance to Locker Rooms



From the arched doorways, to the modern round mirrors, to the robin's egg blue and white walls, the effect is unique. It is almost other-worldly.

Locker Rooms



The locker rooms are complete with steam room, rain shower and sauna.

From your locker area, step outside to unwind before your treatment...

The Terrace at Malliouhana Spa



The Spa's locker areas open onto a large terrace complete with infinity edge pool. Set overlooking Nim's Nook, it is one of the most enchanting views in Anguilla.

When the time comes, prepare for further relaxation.

Spa Treatment Room



The Malliouhana Spa offers a variety of massages. Their signature massages conjure up whimiscal Caribbean dreams with names like, Coconut Dream, Island Drift and the Auberge Indian Head massage sounds particularly relaxing. It focuses on easing tension in your head, neck and shoulders.

Massages can also be booked for couples.

For Couples



Last but not least, the Malliouhana Spa has perhaps the most breathtaking salon.

A two floor space has been converted into one spacious room with extra-high ceilings and floor-to-second-floor high windows. It is jaw-droppingly stunning.

The Salon



Your view?...

Non-Stop Meads Bay Blue



The Malliouhana Spa is truly the cherry on top of what is a dream hotel!

Saying Goodbye Until The Next Time...

Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort has done it right. They have focused on bringing back the key areas of the hotel (structure, design and features of rooms/suites, dining, pool and beach, service, spa) and struck a perfect balance between modern luxury and classic Caribbean. They have overhauled and polished to perfection.

That timeless, classic elegance of the original Malliouhana, with its warm, tranquil, luxurious feel is brighter and more alive than ever.

The Grand Dame is back on her throne.