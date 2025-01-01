Anguilla Villa Rentals...

The red pin (left) is Long Pond Bay.

Long Pond Bay is an area of dramatic contrasts. On the one hand, Long Pond Bay gets some of the wildest wave action on all of Anguilla.

Enormous waves constantly crash violenty down on the beach's rocky shoreline! But not far from the beach, there is peace and stillness... Long Pond Bay gets its name from "Long Pond"... The saltwater pond right behind the ferocious beach.

Many local homes overlook the quiet pond and the fierce beach, but not many of these homes are available to rent.

Although Anguilla villa rentals may not be an option on Long Pond Bay, there are villas in the surrounding area.

Tequila Sunrise

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: On the sea rocks past Long Pond Bay, on Dropsey Bay.

Description: This three bedroom offers beautiful views of St. Martin, the Caribbean sea and St. Barths. It is a two minute walk from the sandy and virtually private shores of Dropsey bay (home to some of the best snorkeling in Anguilla), AKA "Lover's Cove." Lover's Cove has been the site of many proposals, even weddings, in Anguilla. It is truly a romantic, secluded spot.

If the sea is not to your liking, Tequila Sunrise also has a refreshing infinity edge pool.

True to its name, this villa is one of the best spots on the island to take in a tropical sunrise. With a Patron machine in the house (unlimited amount for guests!), you can alwyas enjoy a tequila sunrise as the sun rises! ;-)

Click for our stay at Tequila Sunrise Villa. Click for the owners' story of building Tequila Sunrise Villa.

Price: $$

Villa Kai



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: On the sea rocks near Long Bay Pond

Description:This beautiful home features a large open living space providing wonderful sea views from the kitchen, dining and living areas.

The Master bedroom has a wonderful master bath with outside shower. Two more private bedrooms are nearby with ensuite bathrooms.

Price: $