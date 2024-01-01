Tequila Sunrise Villa...

A Recipe For Relaxation

Tequila Sunrise At A Glance Overlooking the deep Caribbean sea and majestic mountains of St. Martin, Tequila Sunrise is one of the leading Anguilla luxury villas. Ideal for families, couples and friends traveling together, Tequila Sunrise provides the privacy and seclusion of a villa rental, and the personalized five-star service and attentive care of a high-end hotel. Designed by international award-winning architect, Sugar George, Tequila Sunrise features 3 plush master bedrooms, a negative edge pool, exquisite outdoor showers and a romantic courtyard. The service is five-star with daily breakfast, turn-down service and laundry. There is no doubt about it. Tequila Sunrise delivers it all. More on Tequila Sunrise Villa, below...

Anguilla is tranquility wrapped in blue.

No cruise ships, chained restaurants, casinos, mega-night life, swathes of tourists and beach-goers, Anguilla is utterly and blissfuly peaceful and calm.

This is where you go to get away.

This is where they go to get away... the Uma Thurmans, the Robert de Niros, the Fortune 500s.

The reason is simple, really.

Anguilla melts tension.

A decompressed state of mind is sacred.

That is why, when Downing Realty Portfolio invited us to spend some time at their villa, we jumped at the opportunity.

Downing Realty Portfolio has luxury properties across the Caribbean and the United States. Tequila Sunrise Villa is one of their spectacular Anguilla estates.

Located at the opposite (Western) end of Long Pond, Tequila Sunrise offers terrific views of the Caribbean, St. Martin and the double crescent of Long Pond Bay.

Truly, tranquility wrapped in blue.

Welcome to Tequila Sunrise Villa





First Impressions at Tequila Sunrise

A "love at first sight" feeling strikes you as you pull up to the villa.

At the end of a long, smooth dirt road, Tequila Sunrise Villa is truly secluded. The white, electric gates close behind you.

Stepping out onto the white pebble driveway gives a sense of serenity. The large wooden antique-style doors, set against the stark white walls feels modern yet rustic. A perfect blend. Waiting for you inside is Heather. She takes excellent care of you during your stay.

She greets you with chilled towels, snacks and of course, the villa's signature drink, a Tequila Sunrise!

Snacks and drinks in hand, let's get acquainted with Tequila Sunrise.

Step Inside Tequila Sunrise Villa





Where is Tequila Sunrise?

Tequila Sunrise is on Dropsey Bay on the Eastern end of the island's southern shore.

Tequila Sunrise Photographed From The Beach



Yep, I said southern shore, so you know what that means! Each room has cool tradewinds and vistas out to St. Martin.

These views are the prettiest at night. Their lights dance in the distance, giving a sense of calm.

Knowing this is the Caribbean Sea (the Atlantic is to Anguilla's North), is special, too.

There are many restaurants, supermarkets and beautiful beaches close by.

da'Vida at Crocus Bay is just a 15 minute drive. Best Buy Supermarket is only 5 minutes away. Shoal Bay, one of Anguilla's best beaches, is 15 minutes by car. And of course, it is only a 2 minute walk (we timed it) to Dropsey Bay.

Inside Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise is modern meets Caribbean. It has a clean, white, fine-line design, and is accented with warm Caribbean touches.

The main floor is made up of the kitchen, living and dining area, and one master bedroom.

The living, dining and kitchen area is open-concept. Breezes blow through, keeping the temperature comfortable and tropical. The tradewinds remind you of your exotic locale. Prefer a/c? The whole room seals up and has air conditioning.

The Kitchen

The kitchen is spacious, with state of the art appliances (fridge, wine fridge, dishwasher, oven, microwave, stove). For anyone who enjoys cooking, you have plenty of space.

Mimosas in the Kitchen at Tequila Sunrise Villa



If you would like your fridge pre-stocked with groceries, you can request snacks, drinks, whatever you like and Heather will get it for you. In addition to the well-stocked fridge, there are several options for coffee and tea.

As a side note, the kitchen tiles are the nicest I've seen. They make me think of mermaids' scales. Shimmery and lightly colored, they are tasteful and just right for a home with a contemporary-clean design, accented with splashes of color.

Dazzling Kitchen Tiles



The dining area sits by large sliding doors. It can feel like indoor or outdoor living, depending on how wide you leave the doors open, allowing for the breeze to blow through.

The Living Room

The kitchen flows into the living room, which has two-story high ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning views at every turn.

Wide and expansive, it's easy to fall in love with the living room. Their flat-screen TV is enormous and features Netflix and Sonos.

Outdoor Living & The Pool

The large sliding doors in the living room open onto the pool deck.

We love the outdoor living space, featuring a negative edge pool, comfortable lounge chaises, large umbrella and an outdoor seating area. Not shown are the pool rafts (for those who like to drink and float) and their outdoor grill, great for those pool-side BBQs!

The Bedrooms

Special note about Tequila Sunrise's bedrooms... So often when traveling with another couple (or family), you run into the "garden view" problem. For whatever reason, each room isn't built equally and someone gets stuck with the "garden view" suite.

That is not the case at Tequila Sunrise!

Bedroom View



Each of the bedrooms have been built to have spectacular St. Martin views, air conditioning, and an ensuite bathroom. Each also has a full bathtub, outdoor shower and his and her sinks. They all have flat-screen TVs with access to Netflix.

Comfortable Tequila Sunrise robes and slippers are in every room. There is plenty of storage space, and a safe to store precious belongings.

The beds are oh-so comfortable. Complete with down comforters and air conditioning, sleep in the lap of luxury, waking up each morning feeling totally refreshed.

One bedroom is located on the main floor. Two additional bedrooms are on the second floor. Here's where Tequila Sunrise gets interesting!

The Second Story

The main floor opens, through a sliding door, into the open-air courtyard at the end of which is the large, antique-style front door...

The Courtyard



In that refreshing space, the un-covered staircase leads to the second floor and another set of sliding doors.

On the second floor there is an eastern bedroom and a western bedroom, separated by a long walk-way, which overlooks the living/dining/pool areas below. The views out to sea from the walk-way are magnificent.

Second Floor



The bedrooms on the second floor are similar to the first floor bedroom, each with their own private balconies.

The eastern balcony is extra-large, with vistas of St. Martin and Long Pond Bay. Long Pond Bay has consistently rolling waves. They are fun to watch on a "big" day.

Upstairs Master Suite



The two second floor bathrooms are slightly larger than the first floor bathroom. The Italian tile (in all bathrooms) is nicely offset by pebbled flooring that surrounds the large soak tub.

This really prevents you from slipping!

Spacious Bathrooms



The outdoor rain shower, with windows looking out to St. Martin and over to the salt pond (in the Western bathroom) washes away the stresses and tensions of "regular life."

Grand Outdoor Shower



International Award Winning Architect, Sugar George

Tequila Sunrise is exceptionally well designed and laid out. The use of space is smart, without a wasted view. The modern feel and use of whites is nicely offset by unique pieces, such as the large, antique door.

With that in mind, it is no surprise to know that Tequila Sunrise Villa was professionally designed by one of the world's best, Ian "Sugar George" Edwards.

Ian "Sugar George" Edwards, his wife, Janine Edwards & their family



Originally from Montserrat, Sugar George and his wife, Janine, sought out a new home when the volcano started awakening. After a couple of years of searching, they finally set foot on Anguilla. They fell in love.

A man with a true eye and mind for good design, "Sugar George" is known on a local, regional and international level. He has designed and built some of the most luxurious properties in Anguilla, and throughout the Caribbean.

He has won five awards for Architecture and Property Development from the International Property Awards based in London, where he competed against 2,000+ entries from across the world!

The Tequila Sunrise Experience

Tour complete, let's settle into our morning at Tequila Sunrise Villa!

First things first? Coffee, with a side of pool views...

As we sipped our coffee, Heather prepared breakfast inside.

Heather is on site every morning and stays until about 1 or 2pm, every day. She prepares your breakfast, makes your bed, tidies your room and even does your laundry.

She is genuinely kind and helpful, and unobtrusive. If you need anything, just ask her and she will help.

With Heather at Tequila Sunrise Villa



What's for breakfast?

Fresh fruit, all kinds of baked goods and bread, coffee and even mimosas! (Mimosas are available at an extra charge.)

Cheers to Mornings at Tequila Sunrise Villa!



How could a morning get even more relaxing?...

A pool-side massage is always a good idea. Tequila Sunrise Villa's location is so serene, you easily slip back into a state of sleepiness while Body & Soul's masseuses work their magic.

Pool-Side Massages



Post-massage? There's only one thing left to do...

Float In Tequila Sunrise Blue!



The villa has everything you need for a serene pool day. There is plenty of plush towels, lots of sunscreen and pool floats.

The deck captures the sun for most of the day. The comfy pool furniture begs you to take a snooze.

And after a snooze? There is nothing like jumping back into the pool with this endless view...

Here, you feel completely alone, at peace, undisturbed, truly away from it all. The view is a striking sequence of blues and greens for as far as the eye can see.

Important: The pool is protected from the tradewinds by an Eastern wall, keeping the water at a perfect temperature.

That day, I'm not sure what made me happier... the scenery or feeling relaxed and happy, just soaking up the sun and the moment.

Tequila Sunrise Villa truly has the recipe for relaxation!

Best Value Luxury Villa

The space, amenities, location and service is all five-star. Tequila Sunrise Villa offers one of the best value luxury experiences.

We may live in Anguilla, but it is always nice to escape home, and go to...

Anguilla!