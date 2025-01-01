Anguilla Villa Rentals...

Rendezvous Bay

The red pin (below) is Rendezvous Bay. Zoom in on the Anguilla map for more detail.

Rendezvous Bay is one of Anguilla's best big, walking beaches.

The two miles of pristine, white-sand beach is dotted with luxury resorts, hotels, funky places to grab a bite to eat and interesting sights to see.

Rendezvous Bay is one of the best beaches to simply pass the day lazing around, walking calmly along the shore and doing a little exploring.

Many Anguilla villas adorn the beach's shores, and are nestled inland from the sea as well.

Aurora Anguilla's Beachfront Villa Suites

Size: 3 - 5 bedrooms

Location: On Rendezvous Bay

Description: Set right on Rendezvous Bay, there is no beating these luxurious suites.

The villas are complete with 3 plush bedrooms, over-sized living and dining area, gourmet kitchen, private plunge pool and terrace and best of all?...

Steps right to the sea!

Our favorite suites at the Aurora Anguilla hotel, they combine the best of both worlds: Villa privacy with all of the amenities of the luxurious Aurora Anguilla resort!

Read more on Aurora Anguilla here.

Price: $$$

Sweet Return Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: Close to the central main road

Description: Sweet Return perches on Isaac's Cliff with sweeping panoramic sea views toward St. Maarten and Saba. Rented as 2 or 3 bedrooms, it offers two pool-facing master suites, a garden suite, AC through-out, a fitted kitchen and a slate pool deck with resort-style seating.

Price: $

By The Sea



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 2 bedrooms

Location: East of Rendezvous Bay.

Description: This spot has nice sea views, with Rendezvous Bay to its West. Rendezvous Bay cannot be accessed by this villa directly, but the sea is right in front of you.

There are two bedrooms, one with a queen bed, and one with twins. The living space is comfortable, you have a living space and full kitchen for preparing meals at home. The deck is nice as well, though narrow in front. You will find nice outdoor furniture and a hammock.

The space is clean and comfortable (but no a/c).

Price: $

Cedars



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 1-2 bedrooms

Location: At the Eastern tip of Rendezvous Bay.

Description: Cedars sits at the very Eastern tip of Rendezvous Bay. Although you cannot reach Rendezvous Bay's large beach directly from Cedars, Cedars does have a small, sandy beach within walking distance that's virtually private.

The villa has a small indoor living space and full kitchen so you can prepare meals at home.

There are two bedrooms (one master) and a nice deck to enjoy the views.

Price: $

Thye Cottage I & II



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 1 bedroom

Location: A short walk from a small, sandy beach, east of Rendezvous Bay.

Description: The Thye Cottages define a true Caribbean experience with their authentic West Indian home decor.

These cozy, one-bedroom villas have a small kitchen, wooden decks, and although it may not have a swimming pool, they sit right on the water's edge, just moments away from sandy beach (with views of the larger Rendezvous Bay in the distance).

Their beautiful Thai-inspired wooden decks and hammocks catching the gentle Caribbean breeze make them so special.

Price: $

Hideaway Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 1 bedroom

Location: Close to the central main road

Description: Hideaway is an open-air, one-bedroom cottage in Cul de Sac with turquoise sea views, a queen bed, sunken bathroom and fully equipped kitchen; ceiling fans and six-day maid service included, with the beach and restaurants just minutes away.

Price: $

Songbird/Seabird Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 2-4 bedrooms

Location: Overlooking the Rendezvous Bay Salt Pond and Rendezvous Bay.

Description: This private and gated villa combines a terrific blend of contemporary and classic Caribbean. Designed by architect Lee Skolnick, and new in 2010, Songbird offers true indoor/outdoor island living along with views of sweeping Rendezvous Bay and St. Martin. A large infinity pool highlights the outdoor space and view along with a pool terrace with various areas for lounging and entertaining. The villa bedrooms are air-conditioned and have their own ensuite bathrooms.

Songbird is very close to the sand of Rendezvous Bay making it one of the fewer villas on Anguilla with a view and with easy sandy beach access as opposed to a cliff-side villa with view only or along the rocky coast. It also has a "sister" villa next door called Seabird, in the event more than 4 bedrooms are needed for a group.

Price: $$

Bow Green Villa



Photo Credit: Island Dream Properties

Size: 3 bedrooms

Location: Down a dirt road from the beach.

Description: This three bedroom villa has your three s's taken care of...

Sun, Swim, & Snooze!

With a manicured path down to Rendezvous's sandy shores and a swimming pool in the backyard, the choice is yours.

Price: $$