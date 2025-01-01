Rendezvous Bay Anguilla Beaches...

Best One to Walk?

Rendezvous Bay beach is perhaps the best of all Anguilla beaches to walk. The bay is a perfect sweep of soft white sand. On the Caribbean sea side of Anguilla, Rendezvous Bay gives you a breath taking view of St. Martin.

Click 'play' below for a video fly over Rendezvous Bay...

The water is clear and that perfect turquoise we all love, sun bright and sand soft. No matter where you look, while you walk, the eye always seems to be pleased.

We start our walk right in the middle of the bay, at Aurora Anguilla. The only question?

View From Aurora Anguilla



Which direction should we walk? Towards the East or towards the West? They both look so perfect! Oh well, flip a coin and let's start towards...

The East



Rendezvous Bay Hotel

The Eastern side of the beach is truly breathtaking, a perfect relaxing walk. And it also provides the best bit of history on any of the Anguilla beaches. One of the oldest hotels on Anguilla is located here, the Rendezvous Bay Hotel. This hotel has been owned by Jeremiah Gumbs since 1962.





As one of Anguilla's first hotels (possibly the first on an Anguilla beach), it’s charming in a truly Anguillian way. Its founder, Mr. Gumbs, was a revolutionary who helped Anguilla gain independent colony status in the late 1960s.

After closing in the mid-2000s, storms like Hurricane Omar added to the hotel’s challenges. Thankfully, the beachfront section has since reopened, with rooms back in top shape and offering those picture-perfect views.

A few minutes away is Rendezvous @ Tastys Beach Club.

Chef Dale Carty brings his signature flair to this stunning beachside location, making Tasty's Beach Club a must-visit.

Click 'play' below for a taste of Rendezvous @ Tastys Beach Club...

Continue West and you will come across the The Anguilla Great House.

Also an older hotel with character, it's warm and cozy.

The Great House property joins the beach with a line of beautiful palm trees for that ultimate nap on the beach scenario.

As we sail West...

The smell and music from Sunshine Shack, call out to you...

Sunshine Shack on Rendezvous Bay



When it comes to Caribbean beach bars, Garvey's ranks among the very best!

The aroma of BBQ ribs, chicken and lobster fills the air. Garvey's BBQ tastes as good as it smells! His ribs are our favorite in Anguilla. The meat just slides right off the bone.

Let's head back to middle of Rendezvous Bay now...

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club

Aurora is the higher-end property that sits on Rendezvous Bay. It's Mediterranean-style, white buildings stand out as they line the beach.

Aurora on Rendezvous Bay



The five-star beachfront property is a "Caribbean best." Its pool gazes out to the mountains of St. Martin while sparkling in a million shades of blue and its suites provide the most jaw-dropping vistas to the Caribbean Sea...

World-class cuisine, Greg Norman golf course and award-winning spa round out the Aurora experience.

Click here for more on this leading Anguilla luxury resort.

Right after that comes the Dune Preserve. There is not a cooler, funkier beach bar anywhere, let alone on any of the other Anguilla beaches!

Bankie Banx, The Dune Preserve



The Dune is owned by a famous artist, Mr. Bankie Banx. It sure is a treat when you show up and Bankie is around. He is one of the most interesting people you will ever meet. He performs weekly at The Dune and his spot has been named the #1 beach bar in the world by CNN. It is an absolute must-visit.

The beach goes on for a bit more, you will pass the Aurora Golf Course and a few luxury villas...

So.... which direction, east or west - on an Anguilla beach walk? We always have a tough time making that decision. Both sides are so special and inviting. You can't miss either one!