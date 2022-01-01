Garvey's Sunshine Shack...

A Popular, Sandy Anguilla Beach Bar

Right on Rendezvous Bay

By: Kristin Bourne

As the sun beats down on Rendezvous Bay beach, sunshine beams from Garvey and his Sunshine Shack, too!

Welcome to The Sunshine Shack



The Sunshine Shack, locally referred to as "Garvey's", is co-owned and operated by a man who brightens everyone's day with his smile. Garvey is welcoming and sweet-talking. He is chipper, he even sings while he works!

The Man Himself...

Mr. Garvey Lake





So, what exactly is the Sunshine Shack?

"Inside" The Sunshine Shack

Small, wooden, painted white, and decorated with local scenes and accented with reds, greens, and golds, the Sunshine Shack is a cute, humble watering hole.

Sunshine Shack Grilling Area & View



It sits on the sugary sand of one of Anguilla's most glorious beaches, Rendezvous Bay. If you'd like, you can "take a walk" down Rendezvous Bay, here.

Rustic stools, chairs, and tables are under and surrounding the covered bar area.

Sunshine Shack Bar



Beach chairs and umbrellas are available if you want to spend the afternoon and lounge.

Sunshine Shack Rendezvous Beach View



At the Sunshine Shack you can refresh with ice cold beers and cocktails or refuel with lunch from the BBQ.

It is an ideal spot for an afternoon, loved and frequented by many visitors to Anguilla.

Garvey's Classic Rum Punch



When it comes to drinks, there are a few cocktails that are Garvey's extra-special specialty!

The Banana Bailey's Colada (aka the BBC), the Island's Cream Dream and the ultra refreshing frozen mojito.

Garvey Preparing His Famous Frozen Mojito





Garvey Serenades :-)





Soon after drinks are served, it is not uncommon to see Garvey grab his guitar and serenade his guests.

That combination of cocktails and tunes draws many to Garvey's. The crowd at The Sunshine Shack varies.

Sometimes you'll find it has different groups of tourists from all over the world.

Locals frequent Garvey's spot, too. Elvis himself has been spotted at Garvey's on his day off.

(No, not that Elvis... the Elvis from Elvis' Beach Bar on Sandy Ground. ;-))

Garvey makes everyone feel welcomed and at home at The Sunshine Shack.

Cheers to The Sunshine Shack





Sunshine Shack Lowdown

Drinks ordered, what's for lunch?

The menu includes such items as BBQ ribs, BBQ chicken, BBQ ribs & chicken combo, lobster and broiled snapper.

Garvey's World-Class BBQ



Sides include some tasty local options like rice and peas, coleslaw, green salad with avocado, plantain and fries.

Grilled Lobster & Fries With a View



Food prices vary depending on whether you're coming for dinner or lunch (dinner is by reservation only), and depending on what you order.

My tip? Order the chicken & rib combo. Garvey's BBQ is unlike any other BBQ we have had yet!

BBQ Chicken & Ribs Combo



The tender meat is loaded with smokey, charcoal flavor. The best part? It literally slides off the bone. There is magic in Garvey's BBQ.

Watching Garvey prepare the BBQ right there on the beach sure gets the stomach rumbling.

Garvey at The Grill



The Best Part About The Sunshine Shack?

Garvey's Colorful Beach Bar

Adorned with Photos of Friends & License Plates



... it can be anything you want it to be!

A laid-back lunch? Check.

An intimate beachside dinner? Check.

Afternoons of cocktails with live tunes? Check, check, check.

Want to join in on the live music? If you want to pick up a guitar and jam, too, please do!

In addition to scheduled weekly live music, spontaneous musical jam sessions are the norm.

You can even play a round of dominoes and cornhole, too.

And, if you want to do nothing at all... to simply relax and listen to the sound of the sea? You can do that, too at The Sunshine Shack!

Ahhh... Those Rendezvous Blues



More on The Sunshine Shack Meet the face of The Sunshine Shack, Garvey Lake

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: The Sunshine Shack is just west of The Anguilla Great House on Rendezvous Bay.

Hours: Daily for lunch and drinks from 10:30am to 5:30pm. Dinner by reservations only. Closed Tuesday.

Tel: 264-476-0649

Menu: Click here