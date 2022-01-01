Elvis' Beach Bar...

The Best Beach Bar in the Caribbean

If you know Anguilla, chances are you know Elvis'. A popular, toes-in-the-sand beach bar on Sandy Ground, Elvis' has long been a favorite watering hole, loved by locals and travelers alike.

Elvis' Beach Bar





Afternoon cocktails, sunset drinks, nighttime partying in the sand, and the best nachos on the island...

It's no surprise that Elvis' is world-famous. Even the Travel Channel can't get enough of Elvis' (see video below)!

The reasons to love Elvis' are many. We certainly aren't the only ones who think so ;-) Join me in saying a huge congratulations to Elvis' Beach Bar. As of 2022, it's official...

Elvis' has been rated the #1 Beach Bar in the Caribbean by USA Today's 10Best awards!

Everybody LOVES Elvis'





So well deserved, read on to see why everybody loves Elvis'...

Welcome to Elvis' Beach Bar

Did you know that Anguilla has its own King? His name is also Elvis, and he has one of the coolest beach bars we know.

Welcome to Elvis'



Elvis' Beach Bar sits right on the sand in Sandy Ground and is manned by Elvis himself and his business partner, Brett.

Way back in the day, you could find Elvis at The Anguilla Great House by day and Bankie Banx's Dune Preserve at night.

Today you can find him at his beach bar, Elvis'!

Elvis with one of his fans, Paris Hilton.



Photo Courstey of Elvis

Elvis has incredible positive energy and is one of the nicest people we've met. His work ethic is impeccable and he enjoys a key part of what he does...

Meeting people from all over the world.

Elvis is a busy guy but he's never too busy to pose for a picture with his new and repeat visitors.

As you can see in the photo above, he even had his arm twisted to have his picture made with Paris Hilton when she visited Anguilla and went out to Elvis'! ;-)

The vibe at Elvis' is exactly what nearly all people Caribbean-bound seek... sand between your toes, the sea lapping nearby, music, sun and stars, and of course good, cool, refreshing drinks.

That good vibe is all thanks to the owners, resident celebrity, Elvis and Maryland transplant, Brett.

With Brett



Armed with quick wits and stories that make your eyes go wide, Brett and Elvis keep the fun times rolling on Sandy Ground.

Let's check out their bar and restaurant...

Elvis' Beach Bar & Restaurant

Elvis' is a breezy, cool, relaxed place where tourists and locals unwind and dine on Mexican eats. After dark? It's a popular spot for Anguilla nightlife.

The bar at Elvis' is actually a wooden boat! Benches sit around the classic boat, right in the soft sand of Sandy Ground.

Elvis' boat bar on the beach is the second most famous part of Elvis' beach bar (only after Elvis himself, of course!). This is the epicenter.

Elvis' Boat Bar on the Beach



The beach bar looks out to a sandy dance floor that swells during Elvis' full moon parties. A projector and big screen makes up the backdrop, playing sports through most afternoons and nights. TIP: Come football season, Elvis' is the place to be.

Aside from bar-seating, there are tables in the sand, near the palm trees on the beach, complete with umbrellas. If you spend the day at Elvis, you can walk right down to the sea and cool off.

Sparkling Waters





There is also a covered dining area near the kitchen that has seating and tables, which serves as a great escape if a small shower is passing over.

Dining Area





The dining area is complete with three different flatscreens broadcasting, you guessed it, sports...

Special Sporting Events

If the football flags didn't drive the point home, Elvis & Brett take sports seriously! You never miss a game in Anguilla thanks to them.

In addition to their multiple TVs, they have a huge outdoor projector and screen which is always playing the latest NBA or NFL game.

Strong Drinks & Mexican Eats

In addition to being a nightlife hot spot, a favorite for a sunset cocktail, and a destination for sports lovers, Elvis' is also a solid pick for a barefoot dinner and long, lazy lunches filled with rum-induced snoozes and tasty beach eats.

In line with the beach bar bum vision that Brett & Elvis have crafted, what makes more sense than a Mexican menu? After all, tacos are an essential part of every beach bar bum's diet. ;-)

World Famous Elvis' Rum Punch



A number of specialty cocktails, margaritas and crisp rosés make up Elvis' drink menu. Tempted by the margaritas (given the Mexican menu), in Anguilla we "go" rum punch every time. And, Elvis' is one the best.

The lunch and dinner menu features Tex-Mex favorites with Anguillian twists. From the starters we never miss out on these crispy chicken wings with blue cheese dip!

Wings & Dip



From the salads, the Fresh Taco Shell Salad...

A crispy fried flour tortilla bowl is piled high with black beans, rice, mixed greens, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Add your choice of protein: ground beef, pulled pork, shredded, jerk chicken, fish, local goat or jerk shrimp.

This next section on the menu is where you will find our favorites. First up, the Soft Shell Taco Plate...

Soft flour tortilla tacos are filled with your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, shredded or jerk chicken and topped with cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo! These tacos are also served with black beans and rice.

Next up? Elvis' Fish Tacos. Many claim that these are the best fish tacos in Anguilla. From your first bite of the snapper, the reason becomes apparent.

Elvis' Fish Tacos



Large pieces of snapper are lightly fried, wrapped in warm tortillas and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and a secret zesty sauce that perfectly complements the snapper. The snapper itself is cooked right, piping hot, the batter light and crisp. Rice and beans are served on the side.

Now for the STAR of the show, my absolute favorite dish at Elvis'...

Elvis' Nacho Supreme



Loaded with black beans, jalapeños, olives, sour cream, guacamole and the very best part... warm, house-made cheesy-pico sauce. Pace yourself, this plate is HUGE.

If you love meat with your nachos, get the ground beef or most popular, the slow cooked local goat!

Cheesy Nachos with Ground Beef



Also on Elvis' menu are "Fresh Mex Bowls" (choice of ground beef, pulled pork, shredded chicken, jerk chicken), burritos, burgers and so much more.

After dinner, it's all rum punch and live entertainment!

Rum Punch & Pina Colada



Elvis' Is a Must-Visit

At Elvis', there's no rush, no hassle. Just 100% smooth Caribbean vibes. This is beach bar living at its best!

To soak up Elvis' cool vibes 24x7x365, check out their live webcam here...

More on Elvis' The man behind "THE" beach bar, Elvis Fleming

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: Located at the far Northern end of Sandy Ground beach.

Hours: Open for lunch, dinner and into the night.

Tel.: 264-498-0101.

Menu: Click here