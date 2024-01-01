Rendezvous @ Tasty's Beach Club:

A New Culinary Gem on Rendezvous Bay



By: Louise Fayet

There’s a new reason to visit Rendezvous Bay, and it is aptly named Rendezvous @ Tasty's Beach Club!

Let's Rendezvous @ Tasty's Beach Club!



We couldn’t be happier to see the talented Chef Dale Carty, famous for Tasty's POV, now helming this relaxed and picturesque spot.

Formerly known as The Place, Rendezvous @ Tasty's Beach Club takes beachfront dining to a whole new level, combining Chef Carty’s culinary skills with the laid-back charm of Anguilla.

With a dining deck offering sweeping views, guests can enjoy stunning sights of Rendezvous Bay and St. Maarten. The club features dining tables, lounge chairs, and cozy beach sofas, all set against that beautiful backdrop.

For a touch of fun, don’t miss the massive iconic chair—a popular spot for snapping Instagram-worthy photos.

Picture Perfect!



Grab a table and settle in for lunch...

Rendezvous @ Tasty's Beach Club For Lunch

When it’s time for lunch, start with a cocktail from their ever-changing menu of creative drinks. The bartender’s creations are a highlight, and the one I tried – a Tito’s-based cocktail served in a margarita glass – was refreshing and full of flavor.

Drink Special



With new drinks featured every few days, there’s always something exciting to try!

For an appetizer, the Watermelon Carpaccio Salad is a top pick.

This vibrant and juicy dish combines spinach, arugula, and sliced watermelon with roasted walnuts and goat cheese, all dressed with a tangy pomegranate molasses vinaigrette. It’s light, fresh, and the perfect starter for a beachside lunch.

Next up was the Seafood Fettuccine Pasta.

Packed with lobster, shrimp, and fish, the pasta was cooked to perfection and complemented by a creamy, flavorful sauce. This dish is an absolute must for seafood lovers. It will have you licking the plate!

The pièce de résistance was the...

Grilled Whole Snapper



Expertly prepared with a lemon butter sauce, the fish was tender, flaky, and packed with flavor. Served alongside rice and fresh vegetables, it is fresh, hearty and a satisfying main course.

Chef Dale Carty’s menu at Tasty’s Beach Club is filled with standout options. The tuna tataki, Portuguese-style octopus salad, grilled crayfish, and pepper-crusted tuna steak are just a few highlights. Each dish showcases Chef Dale’s renowned creativity and passion for fresh and flavorful cuisine.

Time for another cocktail, what is a beach day without a classic Piña Colada?...

The drinks menu also features house specials like the Passion Fruit Mojito and Rum Punch, as well as a range of frozen drinks, tequilas, and shots for those looking to spice up their beach day :-).

After a Tasty meal, the best way to spend the afternoon is to lounge on Rendezvous Bay...

Known for its powdery white sand and crystal-clear water, it’s the perfect spot to unwind. Grab a beach chair, sip on a drink from Tasty’s, and let the sound of the waves wash away your worries.

Ahhh, so soothing



With its mouthwatering menu, creative cocktails, and unbeatable location, Tasty’s Beach Club is sure to become one of my favorite spots for a beachside lunch. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or spending the day, Tasty’s Beach Club is an experience not to be missed.

Rendezvous @ Tasty's Beach Club is an Anguilla Card Partner. Save 10% when you use your Anguilla Card at Tasty's Beach Club.

Location & Opening Hours

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Hours: Open daily for breakfast, lunch and evening tapas. Closed on Mondays.

Tel.: +1 (264) 584-5734