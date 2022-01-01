Dale Carty's Tasty's Restaurant...

A Loyally Frequented Anguilla Institution

You can't say "Tasty's" without saying "Chef Dale." Chef Dale Carty is one of Anguilla's most famous and well respected chefs. His loyally loved restaurant, Tasty's is an institution on-island.

Dale was born and raised in Anguilla. At a young age his natural skills were sharpened as he worked under the Master French Chefs Michel and Jo Rostang, and expanded his culinary studies in France.

Chef Dale Carty Beside His Bar





You would never know how sought after Dale is if you have a conversation with him. He is a celebrity chef but he is friendly, humble, and grateful. He loves what he does and his food reflects his passion. His smile will brighten your day, too.

Let's Step Inside Tasty's

Opened in 1999, Tasty's has stood the test of time.

Outside, Tasty's elegant bar graces the entrance side of the restaurant. Open-air, it is nice for enjoying the tropical climate as tradewinds blow in from the eastern side.

I love how you feel as though you are in the Caribbean when you are at Tasty's. The colors, style, and cool simplicity are true to the Caribbean look and feel. That is just one of the positives about Tasty's.

Caribbean Colors Frame The White Table-cloths In The Dining Room



Inside, a hand-painted Caribbean-themed mural is painted on one wall.

Other walls have framed magazine articles written over the years about the talent of the one and only, Chef Dale Carty.

You know you are good when magazines like Bon Appetit, Gourmet, Travel & Leisure, and Conde Nast Traveller are talking about you!

Tasty's For Dinner

Chef Dale's dinner menu is diverse and uses the finest fresh and local ingredients and flavors.

Dinner begins with an amuse-bouche. I LOVE this.

Our amuse-bouche: Salted Pork in Creole Sauce



I've not been to another restaurant in Anguilla that consistently serves an amuse-bouche and Tasty's amuse-bouche is different and delicious every single time.

One favorite amuse-bouche is the salted pork in a creole sauce.

While on the subject of scrumptious bonuses at Tasty's... long before the amuse-bouche arrives, you will be served a piping hot basket of homemade Johnny cakes. I feel as though I've had enough Johnny cakes over the years now to be a judge and in my opinion, Tasty's are some of the best.

Fresh Johnny Cakes



That is a basket that empties quickly!

When it comes to starters, you can't go wrong with a Tasty's salad, like the warmed goat cheese. Every time, though, I choose my favorite soup of all time, the Black Bean Soup. Take your time and savor every ounce of the luscious, smoothly pureed soup until it is all gone.

If you are a lover of lobster bisque, Chef makes one to die for!...

Fresh & Local Lobster Bisque



Another seafood starter...

Tuna Tartare



Fresh chunks of tuna are packed with flavor and served with a seaweed salad and a fresh mixed salad.

Moving on to Chef's main dishes, the Coconut Crusted fish is a staple.

I swear by this dish. It is cooked perfectly and served with a banana rum sauce and sauteed vegetables. It also comes with a separate plate of rice n' peas (Anguilla's local pigeon peas).

Coconut Crusted Fish in a Spicy Banana Rum Sauce



This is heavenly and always solicits some "oohs" and "ahhs".

Speaking of seafood, you can't go wrong with any of the local seafood dishes! All of Chef's seafood dishes are winners, especially if you love eating fish fresh from the seas of Anguilla.

Dale grew up cooking these very dishes and has it down to a science.

When it comes to "turf," Tasty's also offers Dale's Grilled Chicken with Mango Chutney sauce, a Grilled Sirloin topped with Roasted Shallots in a Red Wine sauce and a nice Pork Loin with Pineapple sauce.

Another entree that makes choosing a little difficult is the coconut chicken curry...

Chicken Curry



Chicken and vegetables are served in a coconut curry sauce with a side of rice. This is one of my favorites. It is so rich, yet it never leaves you feeling heavy.

If you are in the mood for pasta there is variety here as well. You can opt for vegetable, seafood, or chicken pastas with their respective, well-crafted sauces. A favorite is the Seafood Pasta with chunks of crayfish, shrimp and local fish.

Seafood Pasta



When you sit at Tasty's, knowing that Dale is back there in the kitchen preparing his divine and artful plates, it surely feels as though all is right in the world.

What a tremendous place of comfort, great food, and ambiance... and that's just dinner!

Tasty's For Tapas & Lunch

A great way to sample all of Tasty's appetizers? Drop in for an early dinner of tapas. Tasty's has a variety of scrumptious small plates to tease your appetite. One of our favorites?

A "Must Taste" at Tasty's...

The Outstanding Conch Fritters





Fried battered conch fritters with a lovely banana dip and a side of salad. A great platter to share!

Come lunch hour? You can't go wrong with Tasty's salads!

Tasty's salads are all very nicely put together and just right: Shrimp Kabob Salad, Tasty's Seafood Salad (my personal favorite), Warm Goat Cheese Salad, Feta Cheese and Crispy Bacon Apple Salad, Grilled Chicken Salad, and even a nice Garden Salad.

Chef Dale's Famous Seafood Salad



This salad is my favorite salad ever. If you are a lover of seafood and want to sample all of the local seafood in one swoop, you must have this salad! This salad has fresh greens topped with a nice assortment of varying fresh seafood (crayfish, conch, shrimp, etc) and vegetables tossed in a vinaigrette.

A few menu items may overlap from lunch to dinner, which is a good thing, but each meal time offers a different menu.

My Grilled Jerk Tuna Salad for lunch at Tasty's, YUM!



The lunch menu is delightful! In addition to salads, there are soups, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, wraps, and even curried goat if you are really looking to get local.

Final Thoughts on Tasty's

Enjoying a Rum Punch & Tasty's Johnny cakes



Tasty's deliciousness doesn't end there.

It is also home to one of the best breakfasts on-island. For more on breakfast at Tasty's, click here.

When you're at Tasty's settle in for a leisurely paced meal.

Chef Dale Carty prepares all of his meals with passion and love.

It takes time to create greatness :-)

Whether it is your first time in Anguilla or you are a regular to the enchanted isle...

Tasty's reamins a must-do while you are in Anguilla.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: If you are coming from the east, stay left at the Sandy Ground round-about. Tasty's will be on your right just a short distance after the round-about. If you are coming from the west, continue past the stop light that goes down to Blowing Point. Continue for a couple of minutes on that main road, you will see Tasty's on your right. See the map below for exact location.

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Hours: Open daily for lunch and dinner. Closed Thursday. Open Sunday for brunch.

Tel: 264-584-2737

Menu: Click here