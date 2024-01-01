A Favorite Spot for Breakfast in Anguilla

Renowned for offering one of the best breakfasts on the island, Chef Dale Carty delivers a menu filled with rich flavors and diverse dishes.

You can find Chef Dale at his loyally-loved, open-air restaurant overlooking Sandy Ground...

This spot is aptly named. Its view is iconic.

For a full video experience at POV for breakfast...

Tasty's POV offers a picturesque view of Sandy Ground, where the sun shines brightly over the turquoise waters by day and the harbor shimmers under the midday light.

We started the morning with a rich coffee...

... and strawberry and passionfruit mimosas!

Juices, coffee, cappuccino, espresso, tea, mimosa and bloody marys are all up for grabs.

For breakfast, we had to have the classic French Toast with eggs, bacon and some delightful watermelon.

French Toast, Eggs & Bacon



The French Toast was beautiful! Made from thick slices of bread rich in cinnamon, it was pan-fried to a golden-brown while still being soft and fluffy.

Next up? The "must try" plate is...

Avocado Toast



Two pieces of toast are generously spread with creamy avocado and topped with perfectly cooked over-easy eggs.

Another long time favorite is the Saltfish and Boiled Egg...

This is a hearty plate, rich in Anguilla flavor! Saltfish, hard boiled eggs and a creamy avocado salad are all rounded out by Chef Dale's famous Johnny cakes.

This plate is a true taste of Anguilla.

The menu also features omelette options, pancakes served with syrup and fresh fruit, and other favorites like the great Grand Marnier French Toast.

Tasty's likes to please! With all of the options and choices there is something for everyone.

Breakfast That Stands The Test of Time!

Our love affair with Tasty's breakfast began many moons ago on a trip to Anguilla in the early 2000's.

Breakfast at Tasty's in 2000's



Years and years ago, on our first trip to the island, we tried Tasty's for dinner. The food had certainly lived up to its name! We had heard a lot of praise for its breakfast. Since then, Tasty's has been an all time favorite!

We aren't the only ones who think Tasty's has the ultimate breakfast. Click here to read Anguilla-Beaches reader Bob Powers' review of Tasty's breakfast.

One of the island's best breakfasts, it is still as exceptional today as it was on our first visit to Tasty's years ago.

Hours: Open every day for dinner. Breakfast & lunch everyday except Thursday and Saturday from 9am to 10:30pm.

Tel: 264-584-2737