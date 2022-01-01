Tipsy Turtle...

A Nightlife Favorite in West End

By: Kirmani Honoré

Get ready for something turtley different!

Tipsy Turtle brings a slice of British pub life to Anguilla's West End. This open-air bar and eatery has quickly become a nightlife hotspot, loved for its unpretentious ambience, friendly service and tasty eats.

Let's pull up a seat at Tipsy Turtle.

Tipsy Turtle At A Glance





Inside Tipsy Turtle

If you have driven through West End, chances are you have seen the Tipsy Turtle.

Tipsy Turtle by Day





Set on the side of the main road and buzzing with happy customers, Tipsy Turtle is hard to miss.

By day, the breezy restaurant entices you in with fish, chicken and vegetarian dishes. We suggest you drop in on a clear afternoon when you can see all the way to St. Maarten from their upper deck!

When the sun goes down, Tipsy Turtle wakes right up. The restaurant bursts into a swirling dance of twinkling lights, tiki torches and flowing cocktails, all wrapped in true English charm.

Tipsy Turtle Come Nightfall





The family-style seating and English flags add to the British-pub atmosphere.

As the night goes on, patrons fill the open-air space. The atmosphere bustles with chatter, laughter and line dancing to the beat of live DJs.

Before dancing?...

Dinner at Tipsy Turtle

First things first! It's not a night at Tipsy Turtle without a drink or two. One of our top picks?...

The Blue Tranquility Iced Tea





The mesmerizing shades of blue aren't the only alluring aspect to this cocktail. Made up of vodka, white rum and tequila, Blue Curaçao and lemonade, it is equal part beautiful and refreshing!

Feeling for a fruitier concoction?...

Tipsy Mai Tai





The refreshing yet tart Tipsy Mai Tai awakens your tastebuds. Its unmistakable notes of orange and pineapple all come together with a generous pour of white and dark spiced rums.

Dining at Tipsy Turtle can be summed up in four words: "That hit the spot." From bar eats, to fresh ceviche, to hearty steaks and fish & chips, everything on the menu is excellent.

To start, we recommend the...

Zesty Red Snapper Ceviche



Generous cuts of fresh red snapper are mixed with finely chopped herbs and red peppers. The plate comes with a portion of "Half Moon" Johnny cakes.

Freshly fried, they are sure to please any Johnny cake connoisseur!

Another fun appetizer...

Crispy Mahi Mahi Bites





Coated in a flavorful batter and fried to a golden brown, these Mahi Mahi bites are served with a fresh homemade tartar sauce. We could pop these in our mouths all night long. They are addictively good!

When it comes to main dishes, you can't go wrong with the Tipsy Turtle Burger.

Local Favorite: The Tipsy Turtle Burger





A wagyu beef patty is topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and bacon. The whole creation is sandwiched between two fluffy buns and served with fries. This oh-so-juicy burger is enough to send you into a lip-smacking food coma!

Also highly recommended is the 14oz Ribeye Steak.

Mouthwatering 14oz Ribeye Steak





The British know how to do beef well and this ribeye is no exception! It goes down as one of the best ribeyes on the island. Decadently sumptuous, each piece of steak gently melts in your mouth. And did we mention the homemade peppercorn sauce? Together with the steak, it is a match made in heaven!

Last but not least, it wouldn't be a British pub experience without...

Classic English Fish & Chips





Lightly battered, this crispy Mahi Mahi is a reel catch! Flakey on the outside, soft and moist on the inside, these fish & chips have quickly become an island favorite.

The mouthwatering cuisine is no surprise once you meet the restaurant's owner...

Ripple's Lasting Legacy at Tipsy Turtle

Ripples, owned by Jacquie Ruan, will always be remembered as a powerhouse in shaping Sandy Ground's nightlife. Today it is Jacquie's son, Jason Chapman who carries on Ripples' tradition of good eats, warm vibes and fun times!

Meet Jason and Lucia





The "know-how" of creating a relaxed atmosphere for hours of endless banter has certainly been passed down from Jacquie to Jason. That also goes for Jacquie's flawless fish & chips ;-)

One of Anguilla's top spots for tasty bites and great nightlife, a huge congratulations to Jason for carrying on the family tradition!

Directions, Hours & Contact

Tipsy Turtle is located just past Four Seasons on the right hand side of the road if you are driving east.

Opening Hours: Daily 11am-12am

Telephone: 1-264-582-2181

