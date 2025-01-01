Anguilla Real Estate: The Guide...

Little Harbour

Welcome to Little Harbour, one of the most protected bays in Anguilla. If you're looking for super-safe, calm water to teach your children to swim, this is it.

Let's see where we are on the island...

Map Data © Google

Click the video below for a dose of calm from Little Harbour...

Little Harbour is sheltered by a breakwater. Beautiful waves break on the breakwater. On its other side is the old Cinnamon Reef Resort, complete with swaying palm trees, shallow waters and picturesque fishing boats docked in the still bay.

Little Harbour

(Abandoned Cinnamon Reef Hotel in Foreground)



There are some truly spectacular mansions and villas in and around Little Harbour!

Let's start with the luxurious Le Bleu Villa...

Le Bleu Villa of Little Harbour Estates



A crown jewel among the trio of luxury villas at Little Harbour Estates, Le Bleu is a masterpiece of seclusion and grandeur.

The premier property is famous for its location, set on 2.5 acres of pristine oceanfront with a peaceful sandy cove.

Le Bleu Villa of Little Harbour Estates



11 exquisitely appointed suites and multiple expansive living areas perfectly capture the panoramic vistas of Caribbean blue.

Click here for more information on Le Bleu Villa and Little Harbour Estates.

Next door is...

Indigo Villa of Little Harbour Estates



Indigo Villa is rich with Caribbean elegance.

Part of the ultra-luxury collection of villas, Little Harbour Estates, this property is known for its world-class service, superior design and fine attention to detail.

The villa features 10 plush suites, luxurious rock-lined showers, and multiple outdoor living areas surrounded by impeccably maintained gardens.

Click here for more information on Indigo Villa and Little Harbour Estates.

The villas here offer magnificent views of St. Martin and the bay. We stayed at a friend's here once in 2003, and thoroughly enjoyed it.

The area has grown over the years.

Family Adventure in March 2003



Since the photos above were taken, numerous villas have been built on these exact lots of land. The Kamique Villas and Limin' da Coconut are newest to the scene...

Most of these are for sale. If you are interested - check with real estate agent, Jackie. She is the best in the business!

If it is raw land you prefer, keep heading West. There is still raw land available... both on the rocky waterfront, and higher up in the hills.

So, if you're looking for land in the Little Harbour area, you are in luck! You will find both "highland seaviews" and seafront properties!

Ahhh Peace & Tranquility



Little Harbour's Anguilla real estate is amongst the best in the Caribbean.