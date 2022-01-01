St. Martin Beaches...

A Walk on Orient Beach

By: Louise Fayet

Let's explore one of St. Martin's biggest beaches, Orient Beach. Measuring one and a half miles, this long stretch of white sand is a popular choice for a beach day.

Home to many excellent restaurants, plenty of watersports, powdery soft sand and its famous nude beach area, there is so much to love about Orient Bay.

Orient Bay Beach on St. Martin



The drive to this beach is one of my favorite parts of the journey. I love to catch sight of the beautiful homes, sophisticated villas and colorful hotels as you make your way to Orient village.

Despite the beach's popularity you can always find somewhere to park.

All set for a beach walk on Orient? Let's start right in the middle of the beach.

Beautiful Blue Waters of Orient Beach

Upon first glance, you can see why this beach is always busy...

The inviting blue waters call your name! Relax and soak, snorkel the vibrant reefs, or take part in the many thrilling watersport activities.

Orient Beach sits on the North-East side of St. Martin/St. Maarten. Open to the tradewinds that blow in from the east, Orient is more exposed than other beaches. That exposure makes it a perfect destination for watersports. It's particularly popular for kitesurfing.

Not a kitesurfer? Don't worry. Jet ski, parasailing, fly-boarding, tubing, banana boating and kayaking are all available. Kayaking is our personal favorite. The paddle over to Orient's offshore cay, Caye Verte is a great way to build an appetite.

Caye Verte to The Right



After a good work out, what better way to refuel than a lunch at one of Orient's seaside restaurants?

Dining at Orient Bay

Orient Beach is famous for its outstanding cuisine. This beach's restaurants call hungry tourists from all over the world!

Here are some of our favorites...

La Playa Restaurant & Bar





La Playa Restaurant & Bar is nestled right on Orient Bay, amidst the action and just steps from the water. The restaurant boasts excellent service, mouth-watering drinks and a variety of eats. For a tasty seat right on Orient Bay's impressive beach, La Playa gets a 10/10!

Next, the famous...

Coco Beach Restaurant





Chef Hubert Tabouriech serves impressive French dishes right on the beach at Coco Beach Restaurant. Each bite of Chef's Hubert cuisine exudes rich and unique combinations of flavors and textures.

Dine on beach chairs on the sand, comfortable sofas or at dining tables on the restaurant's large terrace. From the exquisite cuisine, to its setting by the sea, a memorable meal awaits you at Coco Beach!

Next, a more laid back dining spot...

Yellow Sub Restaurant





This darling restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner everyday. Grab a drink while they show sporting events or dive into their beachy menu. We love their cheesy burgers :-).

Now onto...

Bikini Beach Restaurant





Easy to find, simply look for green beach umbrellas dotting the sand. They lead the way to this chic eatery.

Bikini Beach Restaurant plates up burgers, tapas and cool cocktails to beat the St. Martin heat!

As you scan the beach you will also see the iconic red beach umbrellas of Kontiki Beach Restaurant...

Kontiki Beach Restaurant





Don't miss this spot for French favorites. We love the profiteroles!

The restaurant options in Orient Beach are plentiful.

Tip: Be sure to keep Orient Bay in mind for dinner, too. In the evenings, live music in the village square attract people all the way from the opposite end of the island.

After lunch, the sun sits lower in the sky and the constant breeze makes for a cooler afternoon, so...

Let's hit the beach again!

Walking Orient Bay

The far Western end of Orient always calls our names. It is a bit calmer due to a spit of rock that jets out and protects the bay from the wind.





The area is lined with the remnants of an old hotel. It is interesting to walk around and see how the coconut trees have reclaimed their land.

Here the water is calm and clear, perfect snorkeling.

This end of the beach is also known as the 'nude beach'. If you want to get rid of those bikini tan lines, this is the spot for you!

There are little nooks that offer lots of privacy, too...

Orient all to Ourselves!





Well, there you have it. Orient is loved by many for good reason. With just one visit it will shorely win you over too :-)

Sea you at Orient Bay!



