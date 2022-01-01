Kontiki Beach...

Orient Bay, Saint Martin

By: Louise Fayet

With a plethora of places to eat on Orient Bay choosing a spot for lunch can be tough. Roughly 20 restaurants line Orient from end to end. Sometimes the easiest way to choose is to walk the beach, follow your nose and see where the sea breeze takes you.

One spot that is sure to catch your eye? The cherry colored umbrellas of Kontiki...

Hello Kontiki



From the grand entrance, to the bar with red cushioned swings, and the open toes-in-sand dining area, Kontiki gives off elevated Caribbean vibes.

Open Dining Area



The restaurant offers plenty of areas to lounge, eat and drink. Secluded cabanas, bar seating, tables out on the sand and of course, seating right by the sea!

Regardless of where you sit, the views are plentiful.

Set in the center of the Orient Bay action, you have a full view of the kite surfers and parasailers soaring over the sea. Kontiki truly has one of the best spots on Orient Bay.

Love These Orient Bay Views



What's For Lunch?

Most importantly, and to kick things off, we have to start with a cool cocktail...

Yes to Pina Coladas!



The lunch menu begins with shrimp tempura, homemade fish fritters, chicken spring rolls, homemade fish rillettes and...

Nachos



Tricolor nacho chips are served with a spicy tomato dip, melted cheddar cheese and guacamole. A tasty way to whet your appetite!

Next on the menu, burgers & wraps.

Up for grabs: The teriyaki salmon wrap, vegetarian sweet pepper wrap and the grilled chicken breast wrap.

Grilled Chicken Breast Wrap



Chopped grilled chicken is layered with crispy vegetables, green salad and the super special touch - creamy buratta cheese. It is served with a side of red pesto, which adds even more zest.

Another from the burgers & wraps...

The Beef Burger & Fries



A homemade bun is stacked with a beef steak patty, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and a cherry tomato on top. You can also choose to add cheese or bacon to the burger.

Burgers and wraps come with Kontiki's addictively crispy, golden French fries.

Finally, no menu is complete without dessert!

Kontiki offers some of the most delicious sweet treats. Molten chocolate cake, lemon pie, tiramisu, a duo of pineapple: tartar & carpaccio with hibiscus syrup, and coconut ice cream.

Although those options always sound so tasty, we can never resist this dessert special when they have it...

Profiteroles - Dessert Special of the Day



A classic French favorite, these mini ice cream sliders are scrumptious! Pastry is stuffed with vanilla ice cream and drizzled in a caramel sauce. The peanut brittle brings a welcomed crunch to the dish. They taste as good as they look!

From refreshing cocktails and eats, to the chic setting and the most striking views, Kontiki is one of the most impressive spots on Orient Bay.

Sea you again soon!



Kontiki is open daily for lunch and dinner.

Tel.: +590 690 66-2425