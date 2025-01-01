Wai Plage...

Orient Bay, Saint Martin

By: Louise Fayet

With so many standout beach restaurants along Orient Bay, narrowing down where to lunch can feel like a delicious dilemma. The beach is lined with vibrant and inviting spots, each offering its own take on Caribbean cool.

When in doubt, strolling the shore and following the sea breeze usually leads you somewhere good.

Orient Bay from the Sky



One place that's bound to draw you in? Wai Plage...

Welcome to Wai Plage



Set right on the sands of Orient Bay, Wai Plage is laid back with an easygoing spirit.

Think boho-chic meets the tropics...

Woven lampshades sway overhead, comfy orange and red cushions line the lounge spaces, and the whole restaurant opens up to the sea.

Open Air Dining



From shaded tables to loungers and beach beds, Wai offers plenty of ways to settle in and soak up the laid-back vibes. It's the perfect blend of stylish and serene.

Whether you're sipping rosé under the pergola or enjoying lunch toes-in-sand, the view never quits. Located just a few steps from the water’s edge, the turquoise waves are always in sight.

What's For Lunch?

Now, let’s talk about the main event — the food!

Wai Beach offers an impressive menu with something for everyone. Appetizers include grilled eggplant, carpaccio, salmon tartare, and tuna tataki. Their main courses range from burgers and fish tacos, to grilled octopus, rack of lamb, seared tuna, and even truffle risotto.

Our lunch began with a crisp and classic Caesar salad, topped with boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, bacon, croutons and freshly shaved parmesan with a creamy house-made dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad



Light and refreshing, it hit the spot to start.

Next, we tried the burrata mango salad, an absolute standout. Creamy burrata pairs beautifully with juicy mango and sweet cherry tomatoes.

The dish comes with a side of homemade focaccia, warm and pillowy-soft with just the right amount of olive oil and sea salt.

For the main course, we went with the lobster linguine special, served in a Thai curry coconut milk sauce.

Lobster Linguine



The pasta was perfectly al dente, packed with rich, succulent lobster mixed in a velvety, flavor-packed curry sauce.

Dessert? You’ll want to leave room for it. Wai’s sweets include mango panna cotta, a chocolate peanut tart, and their “Yin Yang” dessert – a duo of dark chocolate mousse and white chocolate passionfruit cream.

From its dreamy, design-forward setting, to its inventive and beautifully plated dishes, Wai Beach is one of Orient Bay’s most refined beach dining experiences. It’s the perfect place to relax, indulge, and let the day drift by to the soundtrack of gentle waves and chill beats.

Whether you’re here for a full afternoon or just a bite between dips in the sea, Wai Beach is a slice of Saint Martin style you won’t want to miss.

Sea you again soon!



Click here for more on Orient Bay.

Hours: Mon to Thu: 9:00AM - 18:00PM. Friday: 9:00AM - 23:00PM. Sat to Sun: 9:00AM - 20:00PM.

Tel.: +590 690 66-3221