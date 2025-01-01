Villa Stella Maris... Oceanfront Luxury Villa

Welcome to Villa Stella Maris, one of Anguilla’s most unique and striking luxury villas.

Set on 2.5 acres in the serene and private Captain’s Ridge area, this villa captures the spirit of Anguilla in every detail from its 430 feet of rugged oceanfront to its contemporary ship-inspired design.

Hello, Villa Stella Maris!



Click "play" below for a video inside Villa Stella Maris...

Villa Stella Maris draws inspiration from the sea itself.

Architectural details like support beams mimicking a ship’s hull and a “captain’s bridge” style balcony set this villa apart. From every angle, the views are jaw-dropping, with turquoise seas stretching out to Scrub Island and Island Harbour...

The outdoor living space is centered around a brand-new, oversized natural green slate pool.

Poolside at Villa Stella Maris



By day, the emerald tiles shimmer in the sun, creating a beautiful shine. By night, ambient lighting and fairy lights add a magical touch.

A heated jacuzzi, shaded pergola, and comfortable loungers make this space perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

Inside, the villa is fully air-conditioned and beautifully designed with custom artwork by Lynne Bernbaum and Michelle Lavalette, designer sofas, in-floor power outlets, and even an original Anguillian fishing boat centerpiece.

The kitchen is a dream for food lovers, equipped with new appliances including a espresso machine, fridge, blender, and coffee machine.

Fully Equipped Kitchen



The villa sleeps up to 8 guests across four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

The master bedroom is a true showstopper, with high ceilings, natural light, and a refreshing sea breeze that drifts in through the windows.

A large picture window by the bed makes it feel as though you’re floating above the Caribbean Sea when you lie down, the best way to start and end each day.

This breezy bedroom also opens directly onto its own private balcony, where you can soak up the sea air, and watch the waves roll in.

Breezy Master Bedroom



Complete with its own oceanview bathroom and another balcony that looks out over to Island Harbour, Scilly Cay, and Scrub Island.

Ocean Views from Balcony



Two more bedrooms are not far away. One features a king bed, an ensuite bathroom, and glass sliding doors that open to the garden, offering a peaceful retreat...

The second bedroom is furnished with two twin beds, making it an ideal space for families with children.

Twin Bedroom



A private self-contained studio on the lower level includes its own kitchen, living space, and ensuite, ideal for extended family or guests.

Studio Bedroom with Kitchen and Ensuite Bathroom



Pickleball & Tennis Courts

For those who love to stay active, Villa Stella Maris offers brand-new tennis and pickleball courts, plus a half basketball court.

Stay Active in Paradise



Perched right on the ocean’s edge, offering jaw-dropping views of the Caribbean Sea with every serve, volley, and smash.

After a friendly match, cool down while soaking in the views and ocean breeze.

This private court is the perfect place to get your game on.

Located minutes from Island Harbour, Captain’s Bay, and Shoal Bay, Stella Maris is surrounded by natural beauty and local flavor.

When hunger calls, some of Anguilla’s best bites are right nearby—from croissants at Le Bon Pain to cocktails at Lime Keel, pizza at Artisan, ribs from Paper BBQ, or a seafood feast at Ben’s Pit Stop and Scilly Cay.

The villa is also fully solar-powered and includes amenities like a Weber BBQ grill, Yeti cooler, snorkeling gear, beach chairs and even a JBL party box with karaoke mic.

With lightning-fast fiber internet, solar power, back-up generator and every comfort considered, Villa Stella Maris delivers an Anguilla experience that is unforgettable, luxurious, and rooted in the natural beauty of Anguilla.

Whether you’re lounging poolside, hiking to Captain's Bay, or singing karaoke under the stars, Villa Stella Maris is your star of the sea.