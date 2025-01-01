  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • patreon
  • YouTube
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • RSS

Please Support Our Sponsors

Tranquility Beach, Anguilla Arawak Beach Club, Anguilla Island Dreams Properties, Anguilla real estate agent Beach Escape villa Aurora Anguilla Villa Indigo, Anguilla Le Bleu villa, Anguilla

Please Support Our Sponsors

tranquility beach anguilla logo arawak beach club anguilla real estate beach escape villa anguilla aurora anguilla
indigo anguilla le bleu anguilla

Villa Stella Maris... Oceanfront Luxury Villa

 
 

Welcome to Villa Stella Maris, one of Anguilla’s most unique and striking luxury villas.

Set on 2.5 acres in the serene and private Captain’s Ridge area, this villa captures the spirit of Anguilla in every detail from its 430 feet of rugged oceanfront to its contemporary ship-inspired design.

Hello, Villa Stella Maris!
Villa Stella Maris Oceanfront View

Click "play" below for a video inside Villa Stella Maris...

Villa Stella Maris draws inspiration from the sea itself.

Architectural details like support beams mimicking a ship’s hull and a “captain’s bridge” style balcony set this villa apart. From every angle, the views are jaw-dropping, with turquoise seas stretching out to Scrub Island and Island Harbour...

brand-new tennis and pickleball courts, plus a half basketball court

The outdoor living space is centered around a brand-new, oversized natural green slate pool.

Poolside at Villa Stella Maris
Villa Stella Maris Poolside

By day, the emerald tiles shimmer in the sun, creating a beautiful shine. By night, ambient lighting and fairy lights add a magical touch.

A heated jacuzzi, shaded pergola, and comfortable loungers make this space perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

Villa Stella Maris Oceanfront View

Inside, the villa is fully air-conditioned and beautifully designed with custom artwork by Lynne Bernbaum and Michelle Lavalette, designer sofas, in-floor power outlets, and even an original Anguillian fishing boat centerpiece.

Livingroom at Villa Stella Maris

The kitchen is a dream for food lovers, equipped with new appliances including a espresso machine, fridge, blender, and coffee machine.

Fully Equipped Kitchen
Fully Equipped Kitchen

The villa sleeps up to 8 guests across four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

The master bedroom is a true showstopper, with high ceilings, natural light, and a refreshing sea breeze that drifts in through the windows.

A large picture window by the bed makes it feel as though you’re floating above the Caribbean Sea when you lie down, the best way to start and end each day.

This breezy bedroom also opens directly onto its own private balcony, where you can soak up the sea air, and watch the waves roll in.

Breezy Master Bedroom
Breezy Master Bedroom

Complete with its own oceanview bathroom and another balcony that looks out over to Island Harbour, Scilly Cay, and Scrub Island.

Ocean Views from Balcony
Breezy Balcony

Two more bedrooms are not far away. One features a king bed, an ensuite bathroom, and glass sliding doors that open to the garden, offering a peaceful retreat...

second master Bedroom

The second bedroom is furnished with two twin beds, making it an ideal space for families with children.

Twin Bedroom
Twin Bedroom

A private self-contained studio on the lower level includes its own kitchen, living space, and ensuite, ideal for extended family or guests.

Studio Bedroom with Kitchen and Ensuite Bathroom
Studio Bedroom with Kitchen and Ensuite Bathroom

Pickleball & Tennis Courts

For those who love to stay active, Villa Stella Maris offers brand-new tennis and pickleball courts, plus a half basketball court.

Stay Active in Paradise
brand-new tennis and pickleball courts, plus a half basketball court

Perched right on the ocean’s edge, offering jaw-dropping views of the Caribbean Sea with every serve, volley, and smash.

After a friendly match, cool down while soaking in the views and ocean breeze.

brand-new tennis and pickleball courts, plus a half basketball court

This private court is the perfect place to get your game on.

Located minutes from Island Harbour, Captain’s Bay, and Shoal Bay, Stella Maris is surrounded by natural beauty and local flavor.

When hunger calls, some of Anguilla’s best bites are right nearby—from croissants at Le Bon Pain to cocktails at Lime Keel, pizza at Artisan, ribs from Paper BBQ, or a seafood feast at Ben’s Pit Stop and Scilly Cay.

Villa Stella Maris

The villa is also fully solar-powered and includes amenities like a Weber BBQ grill, Yeti cooler, snorkeling gear, beach chairs and even a JBL party box with karaoke mic.

Outdoor Dining at Stella Maris

With lightning-fast fiber internet, solar power, back-up generator and every comfort considered, Villa Stella Maris delivers an Anguilla experience that is unforgettable, luxurious, and rooted in the natural beauty of Anguilla.

Green Slate Pool at Stella Maris

Whether you’re lounging poolside, hiking to Captain's Bay, or singing karaoke under the stars, Villa Stella Maris is your star of the sea.

Book Your Stay

  • Villa Stella Maris is an Anguilla Card Partner. You save 10% on your stay when you book your stay with an Anguilla Card