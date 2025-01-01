Pimms at Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel...

A Dining "Must Do" For Lovers

Solitude, tranquility and romance. Anguilla delivers all three with its beaches, its luxurious hotels and of course, its restaurants. On an island known for its atmospheric fine-dining, "What is the most romantic Anguilla restaurant?" is a difficult question to answer. Any list, however, would be incomplete without Pimms at Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel.

Pimms is Cap Juluca's fine-dining dinner restaurant. Though part of one of the Caribbean's most coveted hotels, Pimms has a reputation all its own. Its intimate seaside setting and culinary team make it a "must" for couples seeking a romantic setting.

Join us in the video below for an evening at Pimms...

Intimate Seaside Dining

Pimms sits on an exclusive peninsula that extends from the resort's beach, Maunday's Bay. Protruding into the Caribbean Sea, it boasts a vivid view of some of Anguilla's clearest, most turquoise waters.

Situated on the west side of the island, the restaurant is also sheltered from Anguilla's easterly tradewinds. The only sound you hear is the lapping of the waves as they break along the rocky shoreline.

Inside, Moorish white arches elegantly contrast against the blue Caribbean Sea. Cream seat cushions sit atop posh, wooden seats. White table cloths drape over the tables, further accentuating the restaurant's sophisticated feel.

Larger dining tables make up the middle of the restaurant, with private dining rooms set behind, overlooking the main room. Tables for two are set along the restaurant's edge.

Pimms' Dining Table for Two



As you move closer and closer to the water's edge, the ocean view overwhelms you...

"Dining for two" at Pimms means dining just a foot from blue.

TIP: At certain times of the year, when seas are rough, that blue comes right into the restaurant. Be sure to make a reservation in advance and check with Pimms' concierge about weather conditions. Request the table closest to the sea, even if your table needs to be relocated due to waves, if you are seeking romance.

Pimms delivers on the promise of intimate oceanfront dining.

Meet the Chef: Justin Hughes

Chef Justin Hughes brings a wealth of experience and passion to Pimms, blending French culinary artistry with vibrant Caribbean flavors. A proud Anguillian, Chef Justin honed his craft at the New England Culinary Institute, earning an associate degree in culinary arts.

Chef Justin Hughes



His talent has represented Anguilla on an international stage, competing three times with the Anguilla National Culinary Team at the prestigious Taste of the Caribbean competition. His dedication to excellence has earned him three gold and three silver medals, a testament to his skill and innovation.

With over 20 years at Belmond Cap Juluca, including two years as the head chef of Pimms, Chef Justin is redefining French-Caribbean cuisine.

Chef Hughes doesn't need to boast. His cuisine says it all. After chatting with Chef, our appetites were whetted.

The Pimms Ritual

Evenings at Pimms begin with the Pimms Ritual.

Tucked at the front entrance rests Pimms' impressive limestone sink. Made of Anguilla stone, it is eye-catching. Here, your kind hostess leads you on a cleansing ritual.

Limestone Sink



Salt from the Sandy Ground pond, lime juice and coconut milk in hand, you lather and rinse. With now buttery-smooth soft hands, we were ready to dine.

Pimms By Night

Come nightfall, Pimms' atmosphere is in full "breathtaking" effect.

Something out of a swaying palm tree dream, my Mom always comments on how the setting brings back fond memories of a restaurant she and my Dad would dine at in Fiji, right on the water's edge. "... but it was not this luxurious," my Mom always laughs.

Pimms With Maunday's Lights in the Background



There is a certain finesse to Pimms.

Perhaps it is the strong, white pillars that line the restaurant's edge. Or the lights dancing upon the sea and in the distance, along the beach.

Pimms exudes a most magical upscale feel.

Begin the evening with Pimms' delicious drinks. Two top picks? The Watermelon Spritz Coco and the Healthy.

Evening Cocktails at Pimms



The Watermelon Spritz Coco is a tropical delight! It’s made with coconut-infused Aperol, watermelon, lemon, and prosecco—light, refreshing, and just the right amount of sparkle. The Healthy is a vibrant blend of hibiscus flower, honey, lime, and orange essence, offering a naturally sweet and citrusy finish.

NOTE: Pimms has won the Wine Spectator Award on several occasions and boasts a cellar with over 3,000 bottles. If you and your significant other are wine aficionados, Pimms will delight.

Pimms' Menu

The tables by the water have an almost cavernous effect. With the domed arches overhead, the sound of the waves amplify against the walls around you. You are completely surrounded by the soothing sounds of the sea.

The amuse-bouche of the night, served with freshly baked brioche, is brought to your table as you peruse the menu.

This is not your average brioche. Fluffy and rich in flavor and texture, the beautiful loaf is sprinkled with black pepper and salt.

Bread so good, we polished it off in record time and were tempted to order one more.

Then? On to the menu.

The menu features contemporary creations such as seared jumbo sea scallop with truffled cauliflower purée and crispy mushrooms, as well as Caribbean seafood gumbo brimming with local catch, scallops, crayfish, and mussels.

We placed our orders and took in the peaceful ambiance.

In good time, our appetizers arrived. First? A Pimms classic and all time favorite, the Lobster Bisque.

Lobster Bisque



This bisque is hands down the best bisque I have ever had. Rich and velvety, it is enhanced with wilted kale, squid ink, and a perfectly executed lobster ravioli.

This dish has been loved for years.

Another favorite, the Crispy Kataifi King Prawns.

Two jumbo prawns impress with their delicate crunch, laid in a smooth saffron potato cream and a touch of sriracha aioli.

The flavors are spot-on.

Moving on to entrées. Highly recommended by the waitress and the table next to us was the 15-Day Dry Aged Local Swordfish...

This Swordfish is a masterpiece! Expertly seared and complemented by asparagus, sage, and a saffron fennel sauce infused with Pyrat Rum.

A flourish of edible flowers and microgreens crowns the plate, elevating both its visual appeal and taste.

If you like seafood, Chef's swordfish is quite the catch!

Another new flavorful favorite? The Tenderloin...

The Prime Beef Tenderloin is another standout, featuring a luxurious onion purée, crushed rosemary fingerling potatoes, and Swiss chard, all tied together with a deep, flavorful red wine sauce.

It’s a masterful balance of textures and rich, comforting flavors. No detail is overlooked in preparing this satisfying dish.

Sweet Endings at Pimmms

"Dessert?" Our accommodating waitress asked as we leaned back from our dinner plates. It seemed like an impossible task following such rich dishes.

However, the Pyrat Rum Savarin Baba was too good to resist.

This cake a delightful balance of indulgence and refinement.

It is soaked in Pyrat Rum and served with Tahiti vanilla ice cream and a luscious white chocolate whipped cream topped with a delicate chocolate accent.

We sat in a state of sweet repose, sipping espresso and soaking up the atmosphere. The extra-special cherry on top? The spotted eagle ray dancing just feet from our table in the illuminated water below. No where else can you see that!

Evenings at Pimms are magical.

Pimms is open daily, except Wednesdays. For reservations, call: +1-264-497-6666

Menus: Visit here.