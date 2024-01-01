Lobster House...

Fine Caribbean Dining

By: Louise Fayet

Calling all lobster lovers! Beloved Garvey Lake of the Sunshine Shack and his team have opened a new restaurant in South Hill. Welcome to Lobster House...

Welcome to Lobster House



Lobster House sits in the middle of South Hill, near Irie Life. The restaurant is elegantly designed and laid out... open, spacious and breezy!

Tiki torches, dim lights and the smell of lobster lead the way to the outdoor patio.

Outdoor Dining Deck



Choose from indoor dining or grab a table out on the outdoor deck.

The team at Lobster House tends to your every need! What's first on the agenda? Get your hands on a cocktail. Our top pick...

The Blue Claw



A base of vodka, fresh mint and pineapple is served in a martini glass.

Next, on to the cuisine.

To whet your appetite, dig into a basket of warm johnny cakes and olive tapendade. These hit the spot!

Olive Tapenade with Johnny Cakes



Head Chef at Lobster House, George Reid specializes in fine Caribbean cuisine. His menu reflects his passion.

Starters include a roasted beet and arugula salad, the spiny lobster bisque, the lump crab cake and a customer favorite...

Citrus Lobster



In an elegant glass, Chef George combines a mix of citrus fruits - oranges, grapefruit and lemon with chunks of Anguillian lobster. The creation is finished with sliced avocado and scallions and it is tossed in a lemon mayo.

The Citrus Lobster appetizer is not to be missed! All flavors pair so well, making the dish light and refreshing.

Next up, the main courses. This section is the hardest to choose from. Choices include grilled chicken breast, cast iron roasted Striploin, sautéed red snapper, pumpkin lobster risotto and the grilled lobster!

Grilled Anguillian Lobster



A visit to the Lobster House is not complete without a whole lobster. Boy oh boy! Chef blew us away with this dish. I could smell my lobster before seeing it! The sweet smell from the kitchen filled the air.

Locally caught lobster is grilled and pat down with a white wine and lemon sauce. The dish is served with jasmine rice and garden vegetables. Juicy, tender and full of flavor, within minutes this lobster shell was empty!

How can a night at Lobster House get even better? Chef offers a variety of sweet treats to satisfy your cravings.

There’s a rich chocolate mousse, an assortment of homemade sorbets, ice cream and the popular eggnog cheesecake!

Eggnog Cheesecake



Recommended by not 1, not 2, but 3 people! I even overheard the table beside us rave about this cake. How could I not order a slice?

The rich and creamy filling is supported by a sweet crunchy base. The dessert is topped off with fresh fruit. You will want to lick the plate clean!

A HUGE congratulations to Garvey Lake, Chef George Reid and Leon Lake!

Louise & Lobster House Team



The team at Lobster House goes above and beyond to deliver 5 star service and excellent dishes.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: In South Hill, 1 minute drive after Mingz Supermarket heading West.

Hours: Lobster House is open daily from 6PM - 9PM.

Email: garveylakeaxa@gmail.com or garvey0649@gmail.com

Tel: +1-264-476-0649