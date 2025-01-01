Anguilla Card Terms of Service
We send your Anguilla Card and you save with our Participating Partners. It's that simple. Here are the full terms and conditions.
We love our Partners. But, we are in no way liable for any mishaps at their establishments. Please do inform us of any unsatisfactory experience. We only want only top notch Partners who provide customer delight.
These Terms of Service may change as the Anguilla Card evolves. You will receive notification of any change through the Anguilla Card Holder Newsletter.
You must present your Anguilla Card to receive the discount.
- For hotels, boat tours, car rental, etc., please present your Card at the time of booking.
- For restaurants, please present your Card when you request the bill.
As the Card Holder (the person whose face and name appears on the Card), you must be present for transactions. Those traveling in your party may not use the Card without you.
The Card is valid for you and up to 5 additional people in your party. For greater clarity...
- A meal with up to 5 friends is discounted.
- Ferry and air transport is discounted for up to 6 in your traveling group.
- One hotel room or suite or villa per Card Holder (including accompanying traveling group).
- One car rental per Card Holder (including accompanying traveling group).
The Anguilla Card is not valid for long-term visitors to Anguilla (1 month+) or residents of Anguilla. It is, though, valid for repeat visits while the Card is valid.
Partners and their offers may vary. Stay tuned to The Anguilla Card Holder Newsletter for regular updates.
The Card applies to standard, published rates, including special seasonal rates.
The Card cannot be combined with special deals, offers or events, except at the sole discretion of the partner.
The Card is valid for 1 year from purchase date and can be used an unlimited number of times during that year.
To keep things simple, all credit card payments for purchases by your traveling party should go on one credit card (your credit card). The Participating Partner may choose to honor multiple credit cards from your traveling party, but is not obliged to.
For our Restaurant Partners, the discount does not apply to drinks only. The discount applies to total bill (food and drinks) on restaurant meal. The Participating Partner may choose to honor the Anguilla Card for drinks only, but is not obliged to.
For our Hotel & Villas, Transportation and Things To Do Partners...
Discounts apply to direct bookings only. Direct contact information is supplied for all Partners.
Discounts cannot be applied to reservations made prior to date of purchase of Card (no circumventing by canceling-and-re-booking).
Each Partner's booking (ex., deposits) and cancellation terms (ex., need for notice) apply. All bookings subject to availability.
The following Partners have specific restrictions...
Restaurants at Malliouhana: Not valid for room service or at Leon's. Does not apply to weddings or other group (social) events.
Arawak Beach Club: Discount applies to reservations made directly with the hotel. Discount applies to hotel rack rates only. It does not apply to long-term rentals, etc. To book, contact Arawak Beach Club directly via phone or email.
Turtle's Nest Beach Resort: Discount applies to reservations made directly with the hotel via telephone or email.
Anguilla Great House: Discount applies to reservations made directly with the hotel via telephone or email.
Paradise Cove: Discount applies to reservations made directly with the hotel via telephone or email.
Bella Blu: Discount applies to reservations made directly with the hotel via telephone or email.
Calypso Charters: Reservations for airport transfers must be made through Calypso's official website. Before you check out, enter your Anguilla Card # in the website’s “promo” code section.
Island Car Rental:
- The discount applies to car rental price, excluding cost of insurance and temporary driver's license.
- The discount does not apply to rental car prices that have already been discounted (Island Car Rental will let you know if your car rental has already been discounted).
SeaSpray Boutique: Applies to items in the boutique, not smoothies next door.
Sandy Island: Applies to food only.
Tradewind Aviation: To get the discount...
- Book direct via Tradewind's online booking engine
- Before you check out, use the Anguilla Card promo code: AXACARD
- After you complete your reservation, email your digital Anguilla Card or Anguilla Card # to: charter@flytradewind.com
- Note: 10% discount applies to regularly scheduled charters. For private charters, Tradewind offers Card Holders a 5% discount. To book a private charter...
- Contact the Tradewind reservation team at charter@flytradewind.com or 1-203-267-3305
- Mention that you are an Anguilla Card holder and would like to redeem the discount offer to the Tradewind representative. Email your digital Anguilla Card or Anguilla Card # to charter@flytradewind.com
- Continue the booking process as normal and the Tradewind team will reflect the Anguilla Card discount in the private charter quote.
Les Grands Vins de France: Discount applies to purchases of over $50. Cannot be combined with other discounts and specials.
Spyglass Hill Villa: Typically, the discount is not valid for Dec 15-March 31, but Janine Edwards, the owner, will apply the discount if there is availability.
Villa Stella Maris:
- Discount applies to reservations made directly with the villa via telephone/email/villa website.
- The discount is not valid between December 20 and January 3, but Max, the owner, will consider the discount if there is last minute availability.
-
Elvis' Restaurant: Does not apply to drinks only. Applies to total bill (food and drinks) on restaurant meal.
The Sunshine Shack: Does not apply to drinks only. Applies to total bill of - food and two drinks per person.
Lobster House: Applies to food only.
Tropical Sunset: Does not apply to drinks only. Applies to total bill (food and drinks) on restaurant meal.
Tipsy Turtle: Does not apply to drinks only. Applies to total bill (food and drinks) on restaurant meal.
Restaurant at Anguilla Great House: Discount applies to in-house guests only.
Digicel: The Anguilla Card provides Card Holders a free 3 Day Prepaid SIM Chip with 4GB of data at Digicel.
The 10% discount does not apply otherwise.
Villa Eats: 10% discount applies to the total of your shopping basket (not delivery fee).
Coral Beach Bar: 10% discount applies to restaurant bill, not additional cost of renting beach chairs.
Original date of publication of these terms of service: December 2nd, 2013.
Last date of revision of these terms of service: July 10th, 2025.
