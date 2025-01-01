Sailor's Compass:

Greek Cuisine on Sandy Ground



By: Louise Fayet

There’s a new reason to visit Sandy Ground, and its name is Sailor's Compass!

Sailor's Compass brings creative Greek-Caribbean fusion cuisine right on the sands of Sandy Ground.

To see what a dinner at Sailor's Compass is like, click play on the video below...

Dine on the sand, sip a cocktail at the bar...

Or pick a table inside!

Indoor Dinging at Sailor's Compass



The beachy, nautically inspired restaurant offers quaint Sandy Ground views, where you can enjoy stunning sunsets right from your table.

All settled in? Let's meet the owners!

Meet Annie and Skylar



Annie's passion for food runs deep and is rooted in family tradition. She was raised on classic Greek dishes passed down from her mother, who grew up on the island of Samos.

Today, Annie carries on that legacy, adding her own creative twists and bringing those beloved flavors to life right here in Anguilla!

Dinner at Sailor's Compass

Now, let's dive into the food! We kicked off dinner the best way — with a rum punch.

Sailor’s Compass makes an excellent one: fruity, refreshing, and with just the right kick, exactly how we like it.

We start with a couple of appetizers. First we had the Bacon Caramelized Onion Dip with plantain chips...

One word: addictive!

This ultra-creamy dip is light, savory, and rich, made with slow-cooked caramelized onions and the flavor of bacon.

It’s served with plantain chips that add just the right amount of crunch and sweetness. A crowd-pleaser from the very first bite.

Next up was the Greek Platter.

Greek Platter



A beautiful sampling of house-made hummus, tangy tzatziki, roasted eggplant dip, and stuffed grape leaves.

These dips are so good! Annie gets the freshest ingredients, like locally grown dill and house-roasted peppers, to bring each bite to life. It's that kind of care and quality that sets her flavors apart.

One of the most popular picks on the menu? The Tornado Potato!

Tornado Potato



Spiral-cut, brushed with garlic butter, and fried to golden perfection, these crispy potatoes are savory, addictive, and downright impossible to resist.

Now for my favorite of the night...

The Conch Fritters



Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and packed with conch — straight from the waters of Sandy Ground. Don't miss the savory dip that elevates each bite of these fritters!

A Caribbean staple done right.

Looking for something lighter?

Loaded Greek Salad



Loaded with fresh greens, juicy local tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, feta and Vinty’s locally grown microgreens, this salad is dressed in a bright Greek vinaigrette.

Light, flavorful, and oh-so-refreshing!

Another top pick is the...

Samos Spanakopita



Annie’s family recipe combines spinach, feta, scallions, and dill, all wrapped in layers of golden phyllo.

This buttery, flaky spinach pie is made with love.

We ended off the night with the Poseidon Pastisio.

Poseidon Pastisio



Bucatini pasta layered with cinnamon-spiced lamb ragù and a creamy béchamel.

This rich, baked Greek dish is deeply satisfying and full of soul.

The food here is flavorful, the people behind it are passionate, and the vibe is warm and welcoming.

See You Again Soon!



Whether you're stopping in for a hearty Greek dinner, or a drink at the bar, Sailor’s Compass will steer you right. Don’t miss this gem on your next trip to Sandy Ground!

Sailor's Compass is an Anguilla Card Partner. Save 10% when you use your Anguilla Card at Sailor's Compass.

Location & Opening Hours

Hours: Open daily from 5PM. Closed on Thursday and Sunday.

Tel.: +1 (264) 584-5734

Directions: Sailor's Compass is just East of Johnno's Beach Bar.