SALT Restaurant & Bar at The Morgan Resort & Spa



By: Louise Fayet

The Morgan Resort & Spa is the newest addition to Maho's luxury resorts in St. Maarten. This upscale hotel is located next to some of our favorite spots in Maho like Sandbar, Alina and the 'airport beach' with spectacular views of the jet landings.

With all the hype surrounding The Morgan and its signature restaurant, SALT, we had to check it out!

Welcome to SALT



The hotel is certainly impressive. Its massive infinity pool immediately catches your eye, lined with coconut trees and illuminated with a blue hue. It is magical!

The restaurant has plenty of seating options. Pick from bar side dining, indoor seating or sit outside with the fresh ocean breeze and coconut palm fronds dancing in the blue light.

Indoor Dining Room



Seated and menu in-hand, it's time to see what all the talk is about!

Elegant Dinging at SALT

You can always tell the quality of a restaurant by their menu! When we were given our engraved, hardback menu - we knew it was going to be a tasty night. The warm bread and butter delivered to our table put us in an even better mood.

The bread and butter whetting our appetites, it's time to dig into the menu. The menu begins with their appetizers. Choices include seafood ceviche, shrimp cocktail, artisan cheeses, beef tartar and...

Crab Cake



Crab cake always catches my eye. A classic starter, it is hard to not order this tasty appetizer! SALT's crab cake does not disappoint! Crispy on the outside, it is oh so moist when you cut into it. The cake pairs perfectly with its chipotle aioli and radish salad. It is easily the best crab cake I have had in Sint Maarten.

Next up...

Seared Ahi Sashimi Tuna Tower



Slices of lightly seared, sashimi grade ahi tuna melt in your mouth! The tuna is layered with mango, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber and served with a ranch wasabi dressing.

Now to the Soups & Salads. Freshly prepared soup of the day, classic caesar salad, lobster cobb salad, baby iceberg salad and my absolute favorite...

Lobster Bisque



Lobster bisque has always been one of my favorite dishes. Growing up in Island Harbour, Anguilla, lobster and seafood have long been a staple in my diet. I fell in love with the bisque at SALT. It reminds me of the oh-so-delicious bisque my mom makes. No one can top mom's bisque, but SALT comes close ;-)

The first spoon full made everyone at the table gasp! Made with cream of cognac and chunks of fresh lobster, this creamy bisque did not stand a chance against my appetite. The bowl was licked clean within minutes!

Delighted by the appetizers, anticipation was running high for the main courses.

The main course section is split into two - "From the Sea" and "From the Land.""

From the Sea, choose from local snapper, sautéed shrimp, whole Caribbean lobster, Caribbean style paella, blackened tuna steak and...

Coconut Curry Lobster



Chunks of lobster are tossed with black olives, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and a light coconut curry, and laid on a bed of linguini. This pasta is so fresh and full of coconut flavor.

Another pasta favorite from the main courses...

Seafood Pasta



Calamari rings, shrimps, mussels and scallops are tossed in a spicy tomato and hierloom baby tomato sauce. The whole plate is topped with strips of zucchini.

Over on the "From the Land" side of the menu, choices include White Marble Farms pork chop, jerk-spiced half chicken, veal chop, Colorado lamb chop and...

Filet Mignon



This cut of beef is impressive - a hefty filet of certified angus beef aged for forty-three days. This juicy steak is served with Chef's vegetables, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and a roasted shallot demi glaze.

Another steak favorite...

Prime Ribeye



A beautiful cut of prime beef ribeye is paired with Chef's vegetables, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and au poivre sauce. This steak is packed with flavor!

After a decadent meal? Dessert calls! We had no space this time. Fortunately, that gives us another good reason to return to SALT at The Morgan :-)

Hours, Menu & Contact

Opening Hours:

SALT Restaurant Hours Breakfast: 7AM-11AM daily

Lunch: 12PM-4PM

Dinner: 5PM-10 PM (Sun-Thurs) 5PM-11PM (Fri-Sat)

SALT Bar Hours Open daily 12 noon until late night

Tel: +1-721-545-4000 or 1-833-9-MORGAN

Email: reservations@themorganresort.com