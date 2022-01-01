Buccaneer Beach Bar

Affordable & Tasty Meals in Sint Maarten

By: Louise Fayet

Located right on the south end of beautiful Kim Sha beach, this family friendly restaurant and bar has dominated Simpson Bay for years. Buccaneer Beach Bar hosts weekly specials and events, fun filled parties and serves up delicious dishes that don't break the bank!

Welcome to Buccaneer Beach Bar



The restautant is laid-back, Caribbean themed with plenty of coconut tree shade and yellow umbrellas that dot Kim Sha beach. For the best Buccaneer's experience, grab a beach chaise and the staff will tend to your every need.

A Buccaneer's Beach Bum for the Day



Lunch on Kim Sha Beach

The menu is simple but packed with Caribbean flavor.

Lunch should always begin with a cool cocktail and beach snacks...

Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dip



I recommend ordering two baskets of wings. They fly away quickly! Crispy and seasoned perfectly, they are simply delicious. You can also order them tossed in a chili orange sauce.

Next, on to the salads, a MUST get at Buccaneer's...

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad



To date, this is my favorite Caesar Salad on-island! Crisp lettuce is dressed in a traditional Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken that is glazed with teriyaki sauce. Croutons and shredded parmesan add crunch and zest.

Prefer a different protein? Swap chicken for mahi mahi, shrimp or tuna.

Throughout my many visits to Buccaneer's, this salad's flavors have been consistently mindblowing!

Now, let's get to the juicy stuff...

The Perfect Beach Burger



This burger may be called the "Classic Burger", but it is anything but ordinary.

I always ask the waiters, "What is the secret ingredient that make these 8oz burgers SO good?"

Is it the seasoning? The method of grilling? Or the many toppings to add?...

Cheese, crispy bacon, egg, mushrooms, onions, blue-cheese and jalapeños.

Of course, the sauce drizzled on top is scrumptious, too.

There Is No Such Thing As Too Many Jalapeños



Also up for grabs is the teriyaki chicken burger, Philly cheesesteak shaved roast beef, the veggie-impossible burger, fresh tuna steak burger and juicy grilled mahi burger...

Mahi Mahi Burger



All burgers are topped with red onions, pickles, tomato and lettuce and served with seasoned fries.

These beach burgers are super filling, so while you digest, reapply your sunscreen because next on the agenda is a dip in the water!

These Views Shore are Beautiful



As the sun sets in Sint Maarten, Buccaneer Beach Bar is one of the best spots to catch the sun kiss the horizon.

Watching the bobbing boats and yachts in the distance immediately puts you at ease.

Special Evenings at Buccaneer's

When the sky turns orange, twinkling lights come on. The atmosphere is magical. If you have children, I advise coming on the weekend to hang around the beach bonfire.

Just like lunch time, the first item on the agenda is? Grab a cocktail!...

Yes, I like Piña Coladas!



Buccaneer's bartenders are talented. The mixed drinks are very popular but I love their cool frozen drinks. Frozen daiquiri's, mojito's, margarita's, BBC's and colada's are my go to's at Buccaneer's!

Don't miss their daily happy hour (5-7pm) where house mixed drinks and house wines are $3, frozen drinks are $6 and beers go for around $2-$3 each. Just another added bonus while you catch the sunset on Kim Sha.

When it comes to sunset snacks, choose from mozzarella sticks, coconut shrimp, conch fritters, jalapeño poppers, onion rings and...

Buffalo Wings & Bitterballen



Delicious, crispy wings are served with sweet potato fries. From Holland, "bitterballen" fried meat balls are served with a tangy mustard dip!

Next up, the pizzas. With around 10 options to choose from, these filling pies are around the $20 dollar mark, with the exception of the Thursday Pizza special.

On Thursdays from 5-7pm, pizzas at Buccaneer's are just $11.99!

Cheese Pizza



Lastly, Bucaneer's "From the Grill" options include BBQ chicken, ribs, mahi mahi, tuna and skirt steak...

Grilled Skirt Steak



Juicy steak is served with two sides of your choice: rice & peas, green salad, Johnny cake, fried plantains or French fries.

Night Time Bonfire at Buccaneer Beach Bar



Whether you visit Buccaneer's for the weekly specials, happy hour cocktails or the JUICIEST burger in town, you are always guaranteed a great time.

Buccaneer Beach Bar tops my "must do" list on visits to Sint Maarten.

Hours & Contact

Open hours: Open Daily from 11am- 11pm.

Tel: +1 721-523-0401 or +1 721-523-0402