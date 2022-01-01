Buonanotte...

Authentic Italian Cuisine in Sint Maarten

By: Louise Fayet

Sint Maarten has always had excellent Italian restaurants. Sale & Pepe, Izi, Pizza Italy, Isola and Spiga are all some of our favorite dining spots when visiting Sint Maarten.

Now, one of the newest members to Sint Maarten's delicious Italian cuisine scene, is also one of the island's best...

Welcome to Buonanotte



Opening its doors in late 2020, Buonanotte is nestled inside District 721 - an open air bar in Simpson Bay. The two make for a perfect combination! After a bite to eat, the party is waiting for you right next door.

Let's step inside Buonanotte...

The tables dressed in white tablecloths... the yellow pendant hanging lights... the white wooden chairs... all elements create a warm, laid back Italian feel.

With location and ambience scoring a 10/10, let's test out the cuisine!

Starters & Salads

First up...

Burrata



One of my all time favorite dishes and my go to appetizer at every Italian restaurant, you can say I know a thing or two about burrata ;-)

Buonanotte whips up one of the best ever! A creamy burrata sphere is placed in the middle of fresh red tomatoes and arugula with homemade pesto. The caramelized cherry tomatoes on top of the burrata is a delightful touch.

And just when you think this burrata can't get any better?...

Pepper-Flake Infused Oil



Drizzle some of the "spicy oil" on top for a flavorful kick!

Next up...

Bruschetta



A row of toasted baguette rounds are covered with tomato salsa, onions and olive oil. Served with a side salad, it's a terrific starter to share.

For lovers of carpaccio, don't miss the carpaccio di manzo.

Thinly sliced angus beef is layered with parmigiano shavings and drizzled with lemon and olive oil. The dish comes with an argula salad.

Another "must" from the starters...

Shrimp Caesar Salad



Chopped romaine lettuce and parmigiano cheese are coated in a homemade caesar dressing and topped with a poached egg and croutons.

The appetizers don't end there. Buonanotte features appetizer specials daily. The tuna tartare is one of their most popular!...

Tasty Tuna Tartare



After appetizers, Buonanotte's menu flows into the "Pasta & Risotto", "Fish", "Meat" and "Pizza" sections.

Let's sample the main courses...

Pasta & Pizza

Buonanotte serves up exquisite gnocchi with homemade pesto, traditional carbonara, linguine bolognese, risotto of the day and then there's one of the tastiest pastas I have ever had...

Mushrooms & Chicken



Perfectly cooked penne pasta is tossed in a light, creamy and super savory sauce with chopped grilled chicken, pecorino cheese and fresh mushrooms.

The chicken is seasoned so perfectly, it lends a blast of flavor to each bite. This dish is so good, whenever I order it I almost need to order a second bowl. It is that good!

Another must get pasta...

Penne Gorgonzola



Penne pasta is lathered in an extra-creamy gorgonzola sauce. If you love cheese, like me (!), you will LOVE this dish. The thick sauce coats and consumes each and every penne tube. It is heaven on a plate.

As for entree specials? I can't ever get enough of one of their popular specials...

Chef's Lasagna



We are obsessed with the bechamel sauce and the mouth-watering meat sauce!

Moving onto the "meats"...

Polo Alla Cacciatora



Grilled chicken breast is served on a bed of penne in a hearty homemade tomato sauce. Also up for grabs from the fish and meat main courses: grilled salmon fillet, half-cooked seared tuna, rib-steak and breaded veal chop.

Last but not least, the entree that always captures a pizza my heart... the pizzas, of course! Here are our top picks from the pizza options.

The 721 with sour cream, mozzarella, sausage, red peppers mushrooms and onions. The Parma with tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, cherry tomatoes, parmesan and balsamic glaze. And...

The Mozzarella Pizza



This is one of our go to's from the pizza menu. This pie features tomato sauce, mozzarella, mozzarelline balls and dollops of fresh pesto. Remember that "spicy oil" I mentioned? Drizzle some on your slice. It makes each bite even more irresistible!

This pie never stands a chance against my appetite!

In the mood for more food? Try...

The All Dressed



... with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red peppers, mushrooms and onions.

Buonanotte's pizzas don't end there. They create some of the most unique pizzas I have ever seen, like the "Salmon".

Sour cream, mozzarella, smoked salmon, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, onions and balsamic vinegar all top this special pizza pie.

Pizzas polished off, we have to give you a word of warning and a friendly reminder...

The food at Buonanotte can fill you up fast, so save space for dessert!

The homemade dessert menu offers apple pie, panna cotta, Nutella pizza, gelato and...

Nutella Tiramisu



Classic tiramisu made with creamy Nutella is served in a picturesque jar and dusted with chocolate powder. This dessert is flawless. Each spoonful transports you instantly to paradise.

There are so many reasons why Buonanotte is on my list of best restaurants in St. Maarten. The appetizers... the atmosphere... the pastas and pizzas... the drinks and desserts... it's not hard to see why we've fallen in love with this restaurant. It is always a great night at Buonanotte!

Cheers to Buonanotte



See you again soon!

Open hours: Dinner daily from 6pm-12am. Closed on Tuesdays.

Tel & Email: +590 690 39 84 61