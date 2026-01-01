Sole di Mare at Aurora Anguilla...

An Elegant Seat To a Five-Star Mediterranean Feast

Sole di Mare emerges from the Caribbean night sky like a dream. Elegant, chic and above all glamorous, it is one of Anguilla's most impressive dining rooms.

Welcome to Sole di Mare



Located at The Tower at Aurora Anguilla, Sole di Mare is the hotel's fine dining restaurant on Merrywing Bay. It has become a favorite for celebrations and fine Mediterranean dining. With a few steps inside and one look at the menu, it is not hard to see why.

Handmade pastas, artisan pizzas, fresh seafood and vibrant Mediterranean flavors come together in a refined yet relaxed atmosphere.

Inside Sole di Mare Restaurant

Crisp white is offset by the warm use of wood and dimmed lights.

Dining Table at Sole di Mare



Booth seating lines the restaurant's walls, with elegant tables and chairs making up the central part of the dining room.

The entire room gazes out to the hotel's stretch of pool, surrounded by palms, twinkling with lights.

Drinks & Appetizers

First things first, start the night with a couple of cocktails. The cocktail menu features refreshing Mediterranean-inspired creations alongside classic favorites, wines from around the world and a thoughtful selection of zero-proof cocktails.

Pomegranate Star and The Rosemary Mule



If you don't see your favorite cocktail on the menu, the bartender can whip up anything you like!

Tasty and creative, cocktails are the best way to start the evening.

Now, time to eat!

To start, Sole di Mare sends out freshly baked Focaccia bread and crackers with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

The menu begins with Mediterranean-inspired small plates that are perfect for sharing. Here, Chef's creative, Mediterranean flair is on full display.

One of our favorites?

Zucchini Chips



The Zucchini Chips are wonderfully crisp and light, served with cool tzatziki for dipping. Thin slices of zucchini and eggplant are fried until perfectly golden, creating a snack that is impossible to stop eating!

Next came the colorful Greek Salad...

Vine-ripened tomatoes, sliced peppers, onions, kalamata olives and creamy feta are tossed together with a classic oregano dressing.

The salad is simple, so fresh and full of bright Mediterranean flavor. We could eat this every day.

Homemade Pasta and Pizza

With no doubt, this section is a favorite!

Fresh pasta is one of the highlights of Sole di Mare's menu, and the Lobster Linguine is a must for seafood lovers.

Lobster Linguine



Local lobster chunks are tossed with cherry tomatoes, lobster bisque and fresh parsley before being finished with crisp breadcrumbs.

Rich without being heavy, every bite is packed with sweet lobster flavor!

With a grating of parmesan cheese, it is a feast for the senses and the soul.

The pizzas are equally impressive.

Choose from the timeless La Margherita with tomato, mozzarella and fresh basil, the vegetable-forward Sicilian, topped with cherry tomatoes, eggplant and parmesan shaves, the Prosciutto e Funghi, the colorful Vegetariana, or the rich and cheesy Quattro Formaggi, available with either a white or traditional tomato base.

We opted for the Meat Lovers Pizza, and it certainly lived up to its name.

Meat Lovers Pizza



Baked with a beautifully crisp crust and topped with spicy chorizo, bacon, Italian sausage, peppers and pecorino cheese. This pizza is delicious and filling!

Moving on to the "Sea entrée" section of the menu.

We had to try the Chilean Sea Bass, a beautifully prepared entrée that showcases the restaurant's fresh, Mediterranean approach to seafood.

Chilean Sea Bass



Your tastebuds are in for a flavorful ride! The fish is delicately cooked until buttery and flaky, then paired with fragrant chermoula, crispy chickpeas and warmly spiced eggplant.

Round out your entrée with one of Sole di Mare's thoughtfully prepared side dishes. Choose from crisp Roasted Potato Wedges, Roasted Asparagus, Couscous, Roasted Eggplant or Steamed Broccolini Rabe.

Sweet Endings At Sole di Mare

The menu offers a tempting collection of Mediterranean-inspired sweets, from the creamy Crema Catalana with its crisp caramelized sugar crust to traditional Greek Loukoumades, warm fried doughnuts drizzled with lemon-thyme honey and finished with walnuts. If you can't decide, the Trio of Desserts lets you sample three signature favorites in one beautiful presentation.

For us, however, the Apple Galette was the star of the night.

Apple Galette



Layers of flaky puff pastry are filled with tender apple slices and served with caramel sauce, almond frangipane and a scoop of vanilla gelato. Warm and buttery, it is the kind of dessert you'll find yourself thinking about long after dinner is over.

The Apple Galette goes down as one of the best we have ever had! Rich and full-bodied, it is an all time favorite, ever.

We also sampled the Limoncello Torta, a light and elegant dessert layered with vanilla sponge, limoncello Italian Chantilly, lemon gel and strawberry consommé.

Limoncello Torta



Bright, citrusy and very light, it was the perfect ending to our Mediterranean feast.

Between Breezes and Sole di Mare, The Tower lives up to Aurora Anguilla's high culinary promise. Under the helm of Auroras's Executive team, Sole di Mare is an elegant seat to a five-star feast.

Opening Hours: Open daily for breakfast, Saturday - Thursday for dinner.

For reservations, call: 1-264-498-2000