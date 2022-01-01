Eventide...

"Rendezvous" With Caribbean Bites & Blue

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club has one of the most desirable locations in Anguilla. The five-star luxury resort lines the beach that has been voted the Caribbean's "best" time and time again, Rendezvous Bay.

Right on the beach's pillowy sands, the hotel's beachfront restaurant, Eventide takes full advantage of this prime location.

Welcome to Eventide



Here, frozen drinks are blended in the restaurant's famous circular bar. Refreshing lunch bites are served out on the dining area. Now, that dining area is wider than ever, stretching out onto the beach.

Eventide's patio extends over Rendezvous Bay's powdery-fine sands.

Spacious and open-air, indulge in a cocktail and then? Step off the patio onto the beach.

Dip into Rendezvous' blue waters. Return for lunch bites and perhaps "round two" of cool afternoon cocktails.

BLUE-tiful RendezVIEWS



The terrace's expansion goes hand in hand with a re-invigorated lunch menu. Let's see what Eventide has in store down on the shores of Rendezvous Bay.

Fresh Caribbean Bites & Blue!

Lunch at Aurora's Eventide always begins with a cool cocktail. There is no better compliment to the blue backdrop than a vibrant drink.

The Aurora team is known for serving up excellent drinks with a potent punch.

Our top picks? The Ginger Peach Cooler with Plantation Grande Reserve 5-Year Rum, crème de pêche, ginger, fresh lemon and a dash of Angostura Bitters.

For something with a bite, go for the Island Margarita. This cocktail is loaded with jalapeño-infused Don Julio Blanco Tequila, mezcal, subtle hints of vanilla and zesty fresh lemon. We could sip on this margarita all day!

Cooled by a refreshing cocktail, what's next? To tackle the lunch menu!

The menu showcases Caribbean specialties. It is separated by four main sections: Bites, sandwiches, salads and grilled options.

To start, we recommend...

Fried Calamari & Panko Shrimp



Jumbo shrimp are golden-fried in a rich panko crust and served with a lightly flavored mango chili sauce. Once you start snacking on these shrimp, you shrimply can't stop! They are oh-so satisfying.

Next, Eventide's salads...

Greek Salad & Caesar Salad



Foodie Tip: Every veggie in these salads is grown on the Aurora property! Yep, Aurora's hydroponic gardens are back. Lettuce tell you, it does not get fresher than this.

The Greek salad goes down as a favorite. A mix of greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, red onions and feta cheese is topped with a red wine vinaigrette. We recommend adding avocado. Fresh, crisp, delicious and nutritious.

Lastly, the "Grilled" section of the menu features dishes that will make you return to Eventide over and over again.

Anguillan Lobster



Fresh-caught Anguilla lobster is served with a roasted garlic and thyme butter sauce. The lobster melts in your mouth, softened by the sweet butter.

Next, the St. Louis BBQ Baby Back Ribs...

These ribs are equal part huge, tender and flavorful. Pair them with Eventide's silky BBQ sauce for the full flavor effect.

Naturally, a Caribbean BBQ dish is not complete without a serving of rice & peas. Eventide gets an A+ for authentic Anguillian rice & peas. Savory and flavorful, this side dish makes us feel right at home!

Also up for grabs is the catch of the day, crayfish and...

Half Grilled Chicken



Chicken is cooked to perfection and soaked in a secret mix of savory seasonings and spices. It is plated with slaw and a rich jerk mayo dip.

The chicken and jerk mayo are a decadent match made in heaven!

For a closer look at the Eventide experience, see the video below...

Satisfying in every way, Eventide delivers a sumptuous lunch experience.

The last thing to do? Take in more RendezVIEWS and snooze!

Eventide gets our vote for a luxurious beach bar best.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Hours: Eventide is open Daily: 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Bar: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tel: For reservations, call: 264-498-2000

Directions: At Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club.