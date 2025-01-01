Rendezvous Café:

A Sweet Escape at Aurora Anguilla



By: Louise Fayet

At Aurora Anguilla, there’s a haven for coffee lovers and dessert enthusiasts alike, and it goes by the name Rendezvous Café. This cozy and stylish café has found its home in the lobby.

Welcome to Rendezvous Café



It offers a delightful array of beverages, desserts, and sweet treats that are sure to brighten your day.

Click "play" below for a video walk through of Rendezvous Café...

Rendezvous Café combines relaxed sophistication with a menu that caters to every craving. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick espresso or settling in for a leisure treat, this charming café is the perfect spot for any occasion.

First things first? Let's grab a drink.

A Beverage for Every Mood

The café offers an array of drinks to suit every taste. Coffee lovers will find artisanal brews like espresso macchiatos, creamy cappuccinos, and velvety lattes.

The Espresso Macchiato is a standout, the answer to your caffeine fix. The single shot of espresso, topped with perfectly frothed milk, was rich and bold – a small but mighty pick-me-up to start the day.

Espresso Macchiato, Tropical Paradise & Oreo Shake



For something cool and refreshing, the Tropical Paradise - pineapple, mango, strawberry, and orange juice is a customer favorite.

Not to be missed are the signature milkshakes, including the Oreo Shake, a creamy treat perfect to cool off on Rendezvous Bay.

Looking for a lighter option? Fresh juices and energizing shots like the ginger-pineapple shot and detox shot are also available. Or, try the Butterfly Flower Lemonade – a tasty twist on a classic lemonade.

Harney & Sons Juices & Teas



Drinks in hand, time for a treat!

Decadent Cakes and Sweet Treats

The cakes take center stage at Rendezvous Café.

Choosing just one is a delightful challenge, with each cake more tempting than the last.

To the banoffee cakes...

You may be tempted to choose all!

I had to try the lychee and raspberry cake, a delicate and fruity masterpiece, packed with fruity flavor.

Lychee and Raspberry Cake



Monthly specials, like banoffee pie or pistachio rose cake, add even more variety to the menu, ensuring there’s always something new to try.

Homemade Ice Creams and Sorbets

For those seeking a frozen treat, Rendezvous Café’s homemade gelatos and sorbets are a must.

Classic favorites like chocolate and stracciatella sit alongside creative flavors like the vanilla and caramel and mint chocolate. The sorbets, including coconut, mango, and the strawberry and lychee offer a refreshing bite to any sunny day.

Gelatos and Sorbets



Top your icy dessert with jelly beans, gummy bears, chocolate sprinkles and more.

With its inviting ambiance, diverse menu, and warm service, Rendezvous Café invites you to savor life’s sweetest moments. Whether you’re starting your morning with a cup of coffee, enjoying a mid-day smoothie, or capping off the evening with dessert, this café is a must-visit at Aurora Anguilla.

Open daily from 7:00AM – 10:00PM, Rendezvous Café welcomes you to savor life’s little pleasures, one sip or bite at a time.

Location & Opening Hours

Hours: Open daily from 7:00AM – 10:00PM

Tel.: 264-498-2000

Directions: At Aurora Anguilla