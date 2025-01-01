Anguilla Hotels: The Guide...

Crocus Bay

The red pin (below) is Crocus Bay.

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Crocus Bay is a picturesque white-sand beach that is spectator to some of the most magnificent sunsets in Anguilla. The beach itself does not have any villas or hotels. The only establishment on the beach is daVida restaurant, one of the island's best.

This beach is a quiet favorite for tourists and locals alike. Many afternoons local families come down to Crocus Bay for a dip in the sea, and to explore the Western end of the beach (pretty shells wash up frequently, especially after storms!).

There are two fairly priced hotels in this area.

Cottages at da'Vida

Size: Small

Location: Across the driveway from Crocus Bay

Description: This is as close as you can get to Crocus Bay!

Set right across the driveway from the picturesque beach, the Cottages at da'Vida offer a whole lot of value.

Click for more on Cottages at da'Vida.

CéBlue

Size: Small

Location: Set on the eastern cliff overlooking Crocus Bay and the extended coastline.

Description: Modern and chic, stepping foot into CéBlue is like stepping foot into a world of zen.

Home to eight private villas tiered along Crocus Bay's dramatic eastern cliff, CéBlue blends boutique hotel intimacy, luxury resort amenities and five-star villa privacy and seclusion.

With stunning views of azure seas and sandy beach below, the hotel offers the best of both worlds... endless vistas and easy access to beach-front just a 1 minute drive via golf cart.

As for dining? CéBlue has you covered with their trendy pizzeria, Blue Bar on site and da'Vida, one of the island's best restaurants for beach days, tapas and elegant dinners at the water's edge.

Click for more on Ce Blue.