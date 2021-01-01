  • Twitter
Anguilla Real Estate: The Guide...
Barnes Bay

 
 

Welcome to my "personal favorite," Barnes Bay Beach. Barnes Bay is secluded, unknown even to many islanders. An Anguilla real estate gem, options are limited and high-end.

Let's see where we are...

Click To View In Google Maps
Map Data © 2021 Google

Take the mansions of Beverly Hills. Place them on Malibu Beach. Now move it all to Anguilla.

Tada!

Barnes Bay
Anguilla Caribbean Mansion

Unlike Anguilla's other beaches which generally only have one or two really spectacular mansions, Barnes Bay is bursting with voluminous villas!

For example, one winter Robin Williams, Robert DeNiro and Billy Crystal were all neighbors on Barnes Bay.

Want to see where they stayed? Here are some photos from the boat...

DeNiro's Choice
Owned By A Boston Developer
Anguilla mansions

Robin Williams' Choice
The Cerulean
Anguilla Caribbean mansion

Billy Crystal's Hidden Choice
Les Alize
Anguilla Caribbean mansion

Now don't get me wrong, those Anguilla mansions are spectacular! Earth-shattering! Straight from Southern California!

But, it gets better. There's one more...

A mansion that wasn't completed that year when the "whole troupe" was on Barnes Bay. But had it been, they all would have fought over it. Let me show you what I mean...

anguilla beaches

Now that's a mansion.

Rounding out the extraordinary villas is the ultra high end luxury resort, Four Seasons Anguilla. Four Seasons straddles both Barnes Bay and Meads Bay, with its glamorous 5 bedroom villas gracing the shores of Barnes Bay. This resort truly tops off Barnes Bay, completing a beach already dotted with the most luxurious Anguilla villas.

Villa at Four Seasons Anguilla
Villa at Four Seasons at Four Seasons

The beach is pretty congested, without much room for real estate availability right on the beach.

But with beautiful views and sunsets like this...

anguilla beaches

... well, it might just be worthwhile to investigate and see if there are any empty lots on the beach or further inland.

You can have a closer look at Barnes Bay by watching this video...

