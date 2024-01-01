Easy Corner Villas...

High Value Anguilla Accommodations

Nestled in the heart of Anguilla overlooking Sandy Ground, Easy Corner Villas offers serene getaways that combine affordability with breathtaking views.

Hello, Sandy Ground!

This comfortable and conveniently located property features ten apartment-style units that lay out over an expansive property, ripe with lush, tropical gardens.

Here, you are a stone's throw from Sandy Ground, the heart and soul of Anguilla's nightlife and restaurant scene and you are within easy reach of beaches including Shoal Bay and Meads Bay.

With on-site laundry, parking, WiFi, daily housekeeping (except on Sunday) and friendly service, stays at Easy Corner are as comfortable as they are economical.

Easy Corner Villas has one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom rentals. They are a popular choice for couples and for corporate groups and retreats.

Let's step inside to see why...

Inside a One Bedroom Unit: A Couple's Retreat

Perfect for couples seeking a romantic escape, the one bedroom units at Easy Corner Villas are a dream. Each unit is a sanctuary of calm.

Apartment 1B is one of our favorites. A corner unit, the views out to Sandy Ground will have you at hello.

Terrace Views



Enjoy breakfast out on the terrace or if you prefer indoor living, Easy Corner has you covered!

The porch opens into a light, bright darling living room complete with dining area and full kitchen.

With high ceilings, a ceiling fan and air conditioning, the space feels open and airy. The comfortable love seat beckons you to take a relaxing afternoon snooze.

When hunger calls, the kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need for preparing meals in, including microwave, toaster oven, stove top, fridge and coffee maker.

Special Note: Don't you love this cozy corner? It's perfect for breakfast!

Cozy Breakfast Corner



The lofty living and dining area opens into the oversized master suite.

The Master Suite



A plush king size bed invites you to dive in after a fun day out in the Caribbean sun.

The room features ample storage space, a flatscreen TV and air conditioning.

The sizable bedroom opens into a luxurious bathroom cast in blue. It is complete with walk-in closet...

And a full granite shower...

Designed with couples in mind, these units are comfortable, private and romantic. Just up the road from Sandy Ground and all of its exquisite restaurants, you couldn't have a better location, too! Whether for a honeymoon, anniversary, or a spontaneous getaway, love blooms effortlessly here.

Inside a Two Bedroom Unit: Ideal for Corporate Retreats & Groups

For corporate groups and retreats, Easy Corner's two and three bedroom units offer the perfect blend of space and functionality.

Non-Stop Views of Sandy Ground



Unit 10 is one of our top picks when it comes to the two bedroom units. Unit 10 offers one of the most vivid views of Sandy Ground we have seen yet.

Enjoy 180° vistas from the apartment's large wrap around terrace. You feel right at ease as the cool Caribbean tradewinds blow in from the east.

Oversized Wrap Around Terrace



Inside, the terrace leads to an open-concept kitchen, dining and living area.

Comfortable Living Area



There is plenty of space for guests to gather, dine, cook and hang out.

Kitchen with a Tropical View



The kitchen features every appliance you need and the area boasts two dining areas. Either spread out on the round dining table with comfortable, plush seating...

Dining Area



Or grab a drink and lounge by the bar...

Indeed there is ample room for social gatherings, and there are plenty of quiet nooks for when you need a moment of solitude.

One of our favorite areas to relax?...

Living Area



The living area is cozy and complete with TV and terrace access.

Backing onto the living area are the villa's two bedrooms and bathrooms.

The master suite sits adjacent to the first bedroom and bathroom.

Oversized, plush and cool, it is complete with private ensuite with walk-in shower.

These villas provide the ideal setting for corporate groups looking to blend work with relaxation, in a shared space without sacrificing privacy and comfort.

And, it is all offered without breaking the bank!

Living is Easy at Easy Corner Villas!



Overlooking vibrant Sandy Ground, this charming property offers it all at a reasonable price. Rates start at $110 for single occupancy in the Queen Studio (plus taxes and fees).

Charming, centrally located, with the comforts of home within, living is easy at Easy Corner Villas!