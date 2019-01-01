The Junior Suite...

A Charming & Affordable Anguilla Rental

Affordable Anguilla rentals for solo travelers and couples? The Junior Suite answers with a spacious, bright and modern studio apartment!

Welcome to The Junior Suite



If you know Junie of Junie Car Rental, you know he runs a tight ship! The Junior Suite is owned and operated by the same family who runs the five-star car rental. Set on the second floor of Junie's home on the road to Blowing Point, this affordable studio suite offers modern conveniences with a Caribbean view!

Welcome To The Junior Suite

At the Junior Suite you are surrounded by Junie's blossoming garden. Papaya trees are lush and plentiful, palm fronds rustle as you walk up the stairs to the studio apartment. Yes, this garden is lush! At the top of the stairs, your terrace view awaits.

Terrace View of The Caribbean Sea & St. Martin



The spacious terrace features an outdoor dining area and lounge chaises for taking in the St. Martin vistas.

Your Lounge Chaise Awaits



Covered by a pergola, take a load off and enjoy the uninterrupted view!

Inside The Junior Suite

The terrace opens into the studio rental's central living area.

Central Living Area



The bright, lofty room is clean and modern. In the middle lies a king size bed. A large walk-in closet is set just behind the bed. To the left is a flatscreen TV with desk area. The right side of the room leads into the oversized, sparkling bathroom!

Luxurious Bathroom



Huge and cavernous, it is most luxurious!

All-tiled, stress floats away the moment you step foot inside this bathroom.

The bathroom features a sumptuous walk-in shower with rain shower head as well as double sinks.

Back in main area of the rental, and just next to the bathroom, is the kitchen.

The kitchen is complete with all of the conveniences of home.

Full stove, full fridge, microwave, toaster, coffee maker...

Not a single appliance has been overlooked!

It is perfect for preparing meals in, and enjoying them out on your terrace.

Junior Suite Amenities

The Junior Suite features air conditioning and WiFi, and that's not all...

The apartment rental conveniently pairs with renting your car rental from Junie. Junie throws in his "beach special" (two beach chairs, umbrella and cooler) for guests who stay at The Junior Suite! Normally $10 per day, it is super value, especially for extended stays.

Junie always offers excellent value and his Junior Suite is no exception! At just $150 per night, it is the perfect affordable Anguilla rental for solo travelers or couples.

Location & Book Direct

The Junior Suite is centrally located on the road to Blowing Point. Click here for exact location. From here, you are close to Anguilla's best beaches. Rendezvous Bay is just 5 minutes away via car and Meads Bay is just a 10 minute drive away.

The Junior Suite is an Anguilla Card Partner. Book direct via the information below with your Anguilla Card, and save 10% on your stay!