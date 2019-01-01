Spa By CuisinArt...

An Award-Winning Oasis of Calm

Anguilla is synonymous with relaxation, people escaping to its pristine, white-sand beaches for a dose of Tranquility Wrapped in Blue. What if you want transcendental Tranquility Wrapped in Blue?

The island's leading spa, one of the world's best, remedies all.

The Spa by CuisinArt has been the recipient of Condé Nast Johansens' prestigious and highly-coveted "Most Excellent Spa Hotel" award on more than one occasion. It sets standards for elite spas down the Atlantic coast, through the Caribbean and even the Pacific Islands.

For an overview of the Spa by CuisinArt, and their all-organic treatments, see the video below.

Owned by CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, the Spa by CuisinArt is the product of large-scale renovations, which were undertaken in 2009 and again in 2018. Today, the sumptuous three storey spa sits on the western corner of the resort's lush property.

Plush locker rooms, relaxation lounges, a "Healing Waters" pool and sixteen treatment rooms offering a plethora of organic scrubs, facials and massages await you.

Welcome to the Spa by CuisinArt, your oasis of calm.

Meet Spa Director, Catherine Phillips

The woman at the helm of the pace-setting Spa by CuisinArt lives and breathes its ethos.

Originally from California, Catherine Phillips has headed up prestigious spas at hotels and resorts across the Caribbean and in England. With an impressive breadth of knowledge and a specific set of skills (Catherine is also a certified holistic health practitioner, cosmetologist, esthetician and massage therapist), she has perfected the art of crafting spa experiences that heal, rejuvenate and release tensions.

Spa Director, Catherine Phillips



Catherine's enthusiasm for wellness and spas is contagious. Spend a few minutes with her, and you quickly feel re-invigorated.

Together, we toured CuisinArt's multi-level and multi-room spa facility.

The Spa by CuisinArt Team

Before embarking on our spa exploration, Catherine introduced me to the team at the Spa by CuisinArt.

Ruth Carty & Peter Vasilis



If you have checked-in at the spa, Ruth is a familiar face. A wealth of information, she knows the Spa by CuisinArt inside and out and ensures you are well take care of. Peter is responsible for another impressive part of CuisinArt's Spa, its state of the art gym. The resort's Fitness Director, Peter is as dedicated as they come. (More on CuisinArt's gym below.) You are in excellent hands with Ruth, Peter and Catherine!

Inside The Spa by CuisinArt

Completely serene, switch off your mobile device before you step inside. Entering the Spa by CuisinArt means entering a world free of disturbances.

Its interior strikes a fine balance between immaculate and clean, and warm and inviting. Sharp white walls are offset by rich wood floors. The circular structure of the building defines the atmosphere, creating a more exclusive feel.

As we walked the quiet halls, Catherine explained, "The Spa by CuisinArt is about providing you with the treatment that best suits your body and its needs."

Inside The Spa by CuisinArt



The Spa by CuisinArt Treatment

"For example," Catherine continued as she opened the door to the first treatment room on the tour, "this room is dedicated to hydrotherapy."

State of The Art Hydrotherapy Tub

For "Sea Escape" Treatments



My eyes widened inquisitively. "Hydrotherapy is the perfect answer to stress and it works wonders for those with chronic pain," Catherine said. A signature offering at the Spa by CuisinArt, a number of their treatments work on two levels... to relax and to repair.

Vichy Showers

Included in the "Healing Waters Sea Scrub and Soak"

And, Also Available for $25 During a Scrub or Wrap in the Spa Upstairs



After touring several more rooms, I was amazed by both the quality and diversity of rooms and equipment. Nothing else in Anguilla comes close to this.

What is on Spa by CuisinArt's menu?

Facials Organic Clear Skin Radiance

Marine Four Layer

Marine Age Defying

Organic Ultimate Age Corrective

Massage Escapes Warm Stone

Heated Bamboo

Specialty Treatments Reflexology

Reiki

Cranio Sacral

Body Escapes Caribbean Mineral Salt Glow

Tropical Anguillian Scrub

Fresh Herb Body Polish

Tip: If spa is an important part of your planned Anguilla vacation, CuisinArt is the right resort for you. The above list just scratches the surface of what's available. Click here for the full spa menu.

Couples Treatment Room



They also offer luxurious packages for couples that emphasize shared experiences. Depending on the treatment selected, the rooms include private and spacious outdoor decks (with outdoor shower) and jacuzzis.

Treatment Room with Jacuzzi



Gentlemen's Relaxation Room

Not a single aspect of the spa experience has been overlooked. In addition to offering spa treatments, they offer salon services (ex., hair cuts, waxing, pedicures and manicures). These services for men are held separately in the Gentlemen's Relaxation Room.

Gentlemen's Relaxation Room



The men's room, of course, comes complete with a flatscreen TV. (Can't miss NFL Sunday!)

State of the Art Fitness Center

The fitness center adjoins the spa. It features a wide range of the state of the art equipment for cardio, muscle training, yoga and pilates.

Inside CuisinArt's Fitness Center



An on-site trainer can be booked for one-on-one sessions. Your trainer designs your work out program to suit your current level of fitness, taking your goals into account.

Not a guest at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa? Memberships are available, with a host of benefits (including access to The Spa's steam room, relaxation lounge and healing waters pool). For details...

Tip: The spa makes for a wonderful final stop after a stiff work out in the gym, a vigorous match of tennis or basketball, and after a round of golf. Their "Revive," "Retreat" and "Relief" offerings, which include hydrotherapy and reflexology, target specific muscle groups.

In addition to a state of the art fitness center, CuisinArt offers a plethora of fitness classes weekly. They make getting active fun. What's on tap?

SUP Yoga



With Rendezvous Bay as your back drop, is there a more beautiful workout setting? Over the bay's shimmering turquoise waters, yoga instructor Sammi Green leads the way!

Boot Camp Blitz



There is nothing like staying cool while working out! Held at CuisinArt's Splash Pad, Peter Vasilis leads an intense boot camp with push ups, lunges and everything in between.

Click here for Fitness by CuisinArt's full schedule of fitness classes.

Locker Rooms & Showers

Inside The Women's Locker Room



After meeting with Catherine, it was time to experience the Spa by CuisinArt first hand.

We parted ways at the women's locker room.

This is where the Spa by CuisinArt experience begins.

Inside the private and peaceful locker room, your attendant awaits with your slippers and a light-weight robe.

Once ready, there is no waiting in a busy and exposed waiting area.

You are soon after escorted to your next tranquil destination.

First, though, these locker rooms are so much more than your average locker room.

The space includes showers, a beauty area...

Beauty Area



... complete with combs, Q-Tips and luscious creams. Six spaces in a large area results again in a sense of peace and privacy.

Women's Locker Room Lounge



There is also a comfortable lounge as you enter the locker room. The ambiance of calm continues to weave its way through the lounge. Take a sip of chilled water (with fresh slices of lemon) before you are guided to the next stop.

Relaxation Lounge

Accented by orchids and tropical plants, the Relaxation Lounge is true to its name.

The Relaxation Lounge



Comfortable lounge chaises line the circular room and face oversized windows. The circular design is a stroke of genius, the curvature providing extra privacy.

With a cup of tea, take in the views of CuisinArt's property, the Caribbean Sea and St. Martin in the near distance.

The View from The Relaxation Lounge



Your specialist soon greets you and whisks you away to begin your treatment.

Healing Waters

The best way to ease into a total state of tranquility? Start at the Spa by CuisinArt's "Healing Waters" pool.

Kept at a balmy 37°C (body temperature), the room fills with a gentle mist as the jets come on. Its waters are a combination of fresh and salt water, rich in minerals. The salt water's buoyant effect further reduces stress on joints and muscles.

Healing Waters



The pool is meant to ease every tension. It's a goal that is realized in seconds!

Me & My Sister at Healing Waters



Close your eyes and lay back as the mineral-enriched water floats away the stress of the day.

Certain Spa by CuisinArt treatments include a visit to Healing Waters.

If the treatment you have selected doesn't include a visit to Healing Waters, I highly recommend adding it to your package.

25 minutes costs $60 and you can arrange to visit Healing Waters before your "official" treatment.

You leave completely loose and free.

Jets On!



All Organic Facials, Massages & Manicures

Tropical Rain Shower



Speaking of choosing a treatment, it can be overwhelming since the choices are endless.

If you aren't sure, ask Spa by CuisinArt's helpful staff for a recommendation.

Being a sun-exposed surfer, Catherine suggested I try a treatment that would address the sun, the "Organic Ultimate Age Corrective Facial." She suggested Louise try the "Heated Bamboo Massage" and the "Bio Gel Manicure."

Let's start with the "Organic Ultimate Age Corrective Facial." Lasting 80 minutes, the treatment includes...

Scrubs, masks and exfoliation

Scalp massage

LED light therapy

A spot-on suggestion that is deeply thorough and completely organic!

The treatment begins with an age corrective exfoliating cleanser with soaked coconut flowers and olive oil seed extract. The seeds provide a grainy feel, working to exfoliate the skin.

Organic Ultimate Age Corrective Facial



Your esthetician then prepares your skin for extraction. Following the extraction, she uses the latest in new technology: LED light therapy to reduce fine lines and boost collagen production. A completely non-invasive procedure, it is fascinating and oh-so-relaxing.

LED Light Therapy



In a near-sedated state, the final aspect is the most rewarding part.

Cool to the touch, your esthetician applies a fresh-scented age corrective mask to your face. Cooling papers cover your eyes. It is especially refreshing.

As the mask sets, your esthetician massages the sides of your neck and scalp. A much-needed treat for anyone who spends too much time in front of a computer and in the sun.

Moving on to the Heated Bamboo Massage...

Heated Bamboo Massage



This is perhaps one of the most restorative massages. Your masseuse uses warm bamboo stalks to work through overworked and tired muscle groups. The team at the Spa by CuisinArt truly takes their time, applying the right amount of pressure, never rushing through any of the motions.

The bamboo stalks work on two levels: first, they cover more surface area than their counter part, heated stones. Second, they hold heat better and longer than heated stones. The result? Complete attention given to your arms, legs, thighs, feet, hands and neck.

Last but not least, the Bio Gel Manicure...

LED Gel Manicure Light



This is the most natural gel manicure on the market. The nail polish itself is composed of natural elements, the same that make up seaweed. All natural creams are used during your hand and arm massage (included with the manicure). Even the gel light is all natural. No harmful UV rays here. This light is LED.

From facials, to massages, to manicures and pedicures, the Spa by CuisinArt's treatments are the most natural and most organic in Anguilla.

Following your treatments, you are invited back to the Relaxation Lounge to linger in the post-treatment glow a while longer. I am not quite sure how something so leisurely-paced and relaxing seems to pass by in the blink of an eye. We are always glad to slowly re-engage with the real world in the Relaxation Lounge before heading home.

In a private and luxurious environment, Spa by CuisinArt over-delivers on its promise to repair and rejuvenate, all with a warm, personal and natural touch.