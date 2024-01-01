Anguilla Diving &

Snorkeling with Junior's Glass Bottom Boat

By: Louise Fayet

Anguilla snorkeling and Anguilla diving are two of the most exciting ways to connect with Anguilla's gentle waters while you are on an Anguilla vacation.

Some say that the best Anguilla snorkeling can be found along the reefs of Shoal Bay East.

Others say, "Nothing rivals the Anguilla snorkeling at Little Bay!"

And many claim that in order to experience spectacular snorkeling you have to travel to Anguilla's off-island cays, like Dog Island and Prickly Pear.

But, no matter where the best Anguilla snorkeling may be, for those fascinated with the sea, the #1 person to take to the water with is Junior and his Glass Bottom Boat...

For a full video experience with Junior, click the video below...

With an impressive 40 years of experience, Junior has unrivaled knowledge of Anguilla's incredible underwater world. He's the go-to expert for all things underwater in these parts!

I'm talking about every nook and cranny of Anguilla's sea floor – Junior's seen it all. From funky coral reefs to all sorts of underwater critters, he's like a walking, talking sea encyclopedia.

Junior's yellow boat cannot be missed. Equipped with plenty of seating and a large piece of glass along the boat's bottom, there are no other boats like this on island!

Junior's Yellow Glass Bottom Boat



One of my favorite tours starts in Shoal Bay...

Snorkeling Shoal Bay with Junior

Junior Fleming has been operating snorkeling tours of Shoal Bay's exquisite reefs for years! His favorite spot to snorkle is the outer reef, we call it sea-fan garden.

Junior picks you up in Shoal Bay and the drive to sea-fan garden is so captivating with views of the seafloor from the glass.

Seeing fish, turtles and sting rays is not a rare occurrence on the shuttle to the snorkel spot.

Don't forget to also look up, and admire Shoal Bay's curves and palms!

Hello, Shoal Bay!



When you arrive to sea-fan garden, Junior preps you for the snorkel. Clean your mask, slip on your fins and jump in!

Junior's keen eye and expert guidance ensure that every moment is filled with discovery, as he points out fascinating creatures that call these reefs home.

Eye Spot a 4 Eye Butterfly Fish :-)



Here you can see where sea-fan garden gets it's name...

Variety of Sea-fans



Whether it's your first time snorkeling or you're a seasoned underwater enthusiast, Junior's Glass Bottom Boat offers an unforgettable journey into the heart of Shoal Bay's underwater wonders. So, next time you're Anguilla, don't miss the opportunity to join Junior aboard his boat for an aquatic adventure unlike any other.

His passion for the sea and commitment to showcasing its marvels have earned him a reputation as one of Anguilla's premier guides. He'll show you stuff that'll blow your mind and make you see the ocean in a whole new way.

Sea You Again Soon, Junior!



I can't recommend him enough, especially if you have young children. He makes the trip fun, educational, and always safe!

How to reach Junior: 264 235 1008

Junior also offers trips to Little Bay and may be able to arrange snorkel trips to other snorkel spots, including...

Barnes Bay...

We stayed directly on Barnes Bay in August 2002 for the entire month, and grew to knew the beach well. My Dad and I snorkeled around the bay, exploring a lengthy reef that runs parallel to the beach. We swam further and further out until the water got too dark and cold for our liking! Barnes Bay is rich with fish of all kinds, they get bigger the further out you go... I even saw a squid!



Junk's Hole & Savannah Bay...

We haven't snorkeled at Savannah Bay yet, but we always see families with their snorkel gear down here after a lunch at Palm Grove. It is a popular spot for spearfishing too.



Sea Feather Bay...

Many families spend their afternoons at Sea Feather Bay, snorkel equipment in hand! We haven't tried any snorkel expeditions of our own out here yet.



Off Island - Sandy Island and Prickly Pear These two off island cays are well known for their great snorkeling and Anguilla diving, rich with fish and a wide variety of marine life!

Anguilla Diving

Many find Anguilla waters just right for Anguilla diving too.

Anguilla is an easy and relaxing spot to learn to dive. The island has a wide variety of Anguilla diving sites, accommodating the beginners and the more advanced.

Many people I know have had wonderful experiences taking their first sea-steps with Shoal Bay Scuba, offering PADI courses and certification. I'm still building the courage to take the plunge! ;-)

Anguilla has nearly 20 dive sites, some going as deep as 100 ft!

Many of my experienced diver friends love Anguilla diving. They have told me that Anguilla's most "unique dives" are the wreck dives. The island has four wreck sites. One of the most popular is the "Osterdeep Wreck". It's a site for more experienced divers, showing off Anguilla's stingrays, snappers, eels, and reef sharks.

An abandoned sunken ship would sure send shivers down my spine!

More Favorite Anguilla Diving Sites

Sandy Deep...

This dive site is famous for its fast, deep 60 foot drop off. The dive features beautiful vegetation with many fish. Many people say this is one of Anguilla's easier dives.



Dog Island...

Dog Island is a hugely popular site - well actually it is two dive sites, "West Cay" and "Devil's Wall". They are "drift dive sites" home to a vibrant array of marine life. It's no wonder why - being a 20 minute boat ride from Anguilla, it is one of Anguilla's most easterly cays and Anguilla diving sites.



Anguillita...

Off of Anguilla's western tip you will find the tiny little rock of an island, Anguillita. (You can hike out to Anguilla's most westerly beach to see it, click here to read about the trail.) This site is popular with many little caves to explore!



For more Anguilla dive sites... Don't miss this Anguilla dive journal written by good friend and Anguilla diver, Kristin Bourne. Her dive journal features many unique Anguilla dive spots, and includes full information on the certification process. Click here to read her Anguilla dive journal.

Common sights while Anguilla diving include Spotted Eagle Rays, Tarpon, turtles, lobsters, eels, and at Dog Island brace yourself for shark sightings! Of course, it depends on the time of year. Some people I have met have even seen Tiger Sharks on Dog Island! Others spent the whole day diving without seeing a single shark, but instead got the chance to play with a pod of dolphins! Truly amazing.

The diverse Anguilla snorkeling and diving experiences offer something for everyone, from beginning snorkeler to seasoned diver. Now, to the sea!