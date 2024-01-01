|
By: Louise Fayet
Anguilla snorkeling and Anguilla diving are two of the most exciting ways to connect with Anguilla's gentle waters while you are on an Anguilla vacation.
Some say that the best Anguilla snorkeling can be found along the reefs of Shoal Bay East.
Others say, "Nothing rivals the Anguilla snorkeling at Little Bay!"
And many claim that in order to experience spectacular snorkeling you have to travel to Anguilla's off-island cays, like Dog Island and Prickly Pear.
But, no matter where the best Anguilla snorkeling may be, for those fascinated with the sea, the #1 person to take to the water with is Junior and his Glass Bottom Boat...
For a full video experience with Junior, click the video below...
With an impressive 40 years of experience, Junior has unrivaled knowledge of Anguilla's incredible underwater world. He's the go-to expert for all things underwater in these parts!
I'm talking about every nook and cranny of Anguilla's sea floor – Junior's seen it all. From funky coral reefs to all sorts of underwater critters, he's like a walking, talking sea encyclopedia.
Junior's yellow boat cannot be missed. Equipped with plenty of seating and a large piece of glass along the boat's bottom, there are no other boats like this on island!
Junior's Yellow Glass Bottom Boat
One of my favorite tours starts in Shoal Bay...
Junior Fleming has been operating snorkeling tours of Shoal Bay's exquisite reefs for years! His favorite spot to snorkle is the outer reef, we call it sea-fan garden.
Junior picks you up in Shoal Bay and the drive to sea-fan garden is so captivating with views of the seafloor from the glass.
Seeing fish, turtles and sting rays is not a rare occurrence on the shuttle to the snorkel spot.
Don't forget to also look up, and admire Shoal Bay's curves and palms!
Hello, Shoal Bay!
When you arrive to sea-fan garden, Junior preps you for the snorkel. Clean your mask, slip on your fins and jump in!
Junior's keen eye and expert guidance ensure that every moment is filled with discovery, as he points out fascinating creatures that call these reefs home.
Eye Spot a 4 Eye Butterfly Fish :-)
Here you can see where sea-fan garden gets it's name...
Variety of Sea-fans
Whether it's your first time snorkeling or you're a seasoned underwater enthusiast, Junior's Glass Bottom Boat offers an unforgettable journey into the heart of Shoal Bay's underwater wonders. So, next time you're Anguilla, don't miss the opportunity to join Junior aboard his boat for an aquatic adventure unlike any other.
His passion for the sea and commitment to showcasing its marvels have earned him a reputation as one of Anguilla's premier guides. He'll show you stuff that'll blow your mind and make you see the ocean in a whole new way.
Sea You Again Soon, Junior!
I can't recommend him enough, especially if you have young children. He makes the trip fun, educational, and always safe!
How to reach Junior: 264 235 1008
Junior also offers trips to Little Bay and may be able to arrange snorkel trips to other snorkel spots, including...
Many find Anguilla waters just right for Anguilla diving too.
Anguilla is an easy and relaxing spot to learn to dive. The island has a wide variety of Anguilla diving sites, accommodating the beginners and the more advanced.
Many people I know have had wonderful experiences taking their first sea-steps with Shoal Bay Scuba, offering PADI courses and certification. I'm still building the courage to take the plunge! ;-)
Anguilla has nearly 20 dive sites, some going as deep as 100 ft!
Many of my experienced diver friends love Anguilla diving. They have told me that Anguilla's most "unique dives" are the wreck dives. The island has four wreck sites. One of the most popular is the "Osterdeep Wreck". It's a site for more experienced divers, showing off Anguilla's stingrays, snappers, eels, and reef sharks.
An abandoned sunken ship would sure send shivers down my spine!
More Favorite Anguilla Diving Sites
Common sights while Anguilla diving include Spotted Eagle Rays, Tarpon, turtles, lobsters, eels, and at Dog Island brace yourself for shark sightings! Of course, it depends on the time of year. Some people I have met have even seen Tiger Sharks on Dog Island! Others spent the whole day diving without seeing a single shark, but instead got the chance to play with a pod of dolphins! Truly amazing.
The diverse Anguilla snorkeling and diving experiences offer something for everyone, from beginning snorkeler to seasoned diver. Now, to the sea!
