Maunday's Bay

The map below shows Maunday's Bay.

It may not have the grandeur of the likes of Rendezvous Bay and Shoal Bay, but what Maunday's Bay lacks in size, it makes up for in simple perfection.

Maunday's Bay's smooth shores the most idyllic, small crescent beach. Its white-sand shores and azure waters always seem to sparkle. With spectacular St. Martin in the distance, it is no wonder why this beach is loved and frequented by many travelers and locals alike.

Maunday's is truly a postcard-perfect Caribbean beach.

Belmond Cap Juluca

Size: Large

Location: Right on sandy beach, occupies most of Maunday's Bay.

Description: In its heyday (90s), Cap Juluca was known as one of the best resorts in the Caribbean, and certainly one of the most beautiful hotels in Anguilla.

This luxury resort offers a variety of rooms, from standard rooms to suites to private pool villas. Each room is on the beach and has either a patio (if you're on the ground floor) or a private balcony. The benefit of a room with a balcony is the expansive views of St. Martin and Maunday's Bay. Choose the bottom floor if walking right out onto the beach is appealing!

Tip: The rooms located closer to the middle of Cap Juluca is the nicest part of the beach. The rooms further to the West (the villa suites) are spectacular, but the beach becomes slightly rockier towards that end.

From the lobby, to the restaurants, to the rooms and villas, all have a Moorish design and style.

The resort has four restaurants (Pimms, Cip's, Cap Shack and Maunday's Club) and plenty of water sports (SUP, kayaking, sailing). Additionally, there are tennis courts on site and an impressive infinity edge pool.

But really, who needs a pool when Maunday's Bay is just steps from your bed?

Belmond Cap Juluca is the only resort on Maunday's Bay. Although all beaches are private in Anguilla, this beach virtually feels like it is all to Cap Juluca.

Service is all-star.

Rates start at $600 per night in the off-season and range up to $2,000+ in the high-season.

Click for our review of Belmond Cap Juluca.

Price: $$$$$