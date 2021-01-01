Anguilla Real Estate: The Guide...

Crocus Bay

Welcome to the closest beach to The Valley, Crocus Bay! Want to live on or near the ocean, yet just be seconds from "downtown"? Crocus Bay is the answer.

Let's see where we are...

Not only do you have the ocean and The Valley, you are also a mere few minutes by boat from Little Bay and its tiny perfection and marvelous snorkeling and da'Vida, one of our favorite Anguilla restaurants.

This beach does feature the most soothing sounds of the sea.

Crocus Bay with Ce Blue Villas in the distance



Despite it's close proximity to "downtown," Crocus Bay is quiet, with homes scattered in the hills.

With the benefits of being near the Valley, near a beach and near daVida, you might be thinking...

"So," you figure, "it must be crowded here, right?" Wrong again. It's not crowded anywhere on Anguilla.

Anguilla real estate is everywhere!

And you have a choice of high or low, although personally I prefer the views and breezes from up top, here.

Take a look...

da'Vida and Crocus Bay From Above & Brookland Island View Apartments



Notice the cliffs on the other side of the bay? Prime spot for a home!

Crocus Bay Beach is home to fantastic views, food, and sea life! I'd tell you to merely stop in for a lunch at daVida, but it wouldn't just be a stop. You may end up building a home and living there forever!

In addition to Anguilla real estate, there are a few options for sale, including villas, condos and apartments...

Grand Outlook Villa on the Hills



The views are spectacular and the lulling, calming, comforting sound of the waves seem to resonate up from the ampitheatre-shaped hillside.

For some Crocus Bay magic, click on this video...