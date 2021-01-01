Anguilla Real Estate: The Guide...

Little Bay

Welcome to the ideal beach, "Little Bay."

You know those hard-to-believe, it's-too-beautiful-to-be-true, beaches you see in movies? Well, Little Bay is the beach they use. And the ones that don't... should.

Let's see where we are...

I used to shake my head in awe at picture-perfect, tropical beaches in movies. "Nothing on Earth could be that beautiful," I'd think.

And then I saw Little Bay...



Can a more idyllic spot exist on this planet?

Only a few other people on boats and on shore from time to time.

Couldn't you marvel over it for hours?

Well, such beauty comes with a price.

Because the beach is surrounded by cliffs, there are only a couple ways to get to this Hollywood-perfect beach...

A) Hire a boat. Tradition Sailing goes to Little Bay often. Private charters like Anguilla Charters, Calypso or Funtime will swing by if you request. Or Calvin is always on Crocus Bay willing to drop you off and pick you up.

Or, for the adventurous...

B) The Climb Down the side of the cliff you scale down to the beach. Place your feet carefully, don't lose your grip and you'll make in onto that golden, soft sand.

Or, for the nature lovers...

C) Kayak or Snorkel it Rent kayaks and snorkling gear from da'Vidas on Crocus Bay and in 20-25 minutes you can be there. This is one of my favorites, the snorkling from Crocus to Little Bay is full of life.

Regardless of how you get there, it is worth the trip!

Cliffs. Sand. Sea. Perfect little beach and the "turquoisest" turquoise that you'll ever witness.

Take a closer look. See that house perched up there? That's the life.

Àni Villas on the Cliff



When it comes to villas and real estate, the area has grown in popularity. You will find more than a handful of villas along the high cliffs that surround the Little Bay area. If Little Bay has stolen your heart, you are in luck. You should be able to find land here!