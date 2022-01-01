Anguilla Real Estate: The Guide...

Shoal Bay West

Welcome to Shoal Bay East's far-Western cousin, Shoal Bay West.

This is an odd little crescent of white powder. Why "odd?" It is virtually unknown to tourists and yet has spectacular villas favored by celebrities.

Let's see where we are on the island...

People tend to confuse Anguilla's "world-famous" Shoal Bay East, and its unknown cousin, Shoal Bay West, thinking that they must be side by side.

Even though they have similar names, don't be fooled. They have nothing in common and they are about as far apart geographically as possible (on an island this small)!

If I could describe Shoal Bay West in one word, it'd have to be...

Luxury.

To get a feel for Shoal Bay West, watch the video below...

This picturesque, semi-circle beach is home to many Anguilla villas, three of which are high-end, super-expensive, "celebrity villas."

First, at the far West end of the beach, the now abandoned Covecastles. Covecastles was one of Anguilla's most popular high-end hotels back in the day. Denzel Washington and Jay-Z were frequently spotted vacationing in these ritzy villas.

Another favorite of the jet set is Altamer, truly magnificent castles in the sand...

There is one magnificent privately owned mansion on Shoal Bay West, formerly owned by actor Chuck Norris.

It was on the market for a short period before being quickly purchased. Staying there must be a dream!

Can you imagine daydreaming on the terrace, gazing out at the beauty of St. Martin and the clear Caribbean Sea?

When it comes to staying on this beach, there is one reasonable option...

Blue Waters Beach Apartments



Blue Waters is a laid back beach hotel. Their units open right onto the beach, soft sand at your doorstep, and the Caribbean Sea just steps away.

It sits right next door to one of our favorite Anguilla restaurants, Trattoria Tramonto.

With all of that development, you may have already guessed it...

There aren't many obvious Anguilla real estate opportunities. Hopefully one day a group will come in and re-develop the now defunct Covecastles resort. It is a beauty of a spot.

In the meantime, the rocky oceanfront to the far west, past Altamer may be a possibility. For exact information, it would be best to contact Jackie Pascher. Be sure to ask her about other real estate in the West End neighborhood, too.

If you're looking for something with a St. Martin view, that's quiet yet has great restaurants at hand, and has a great beach, then choose this relative of the famous Shoal Bay East... Shoal Bay West!