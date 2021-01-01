One of My Personal Favorite

Discovering this West End Anguilla restaurant was a lot like finding true love.

You search far and wide... each time hoping that this time you chose "the one"... you've been close, yet not close enough... but then, you try something new... and from the onset, you know that this one is for life.

Maybe I liken food a little too closely to love, but that was the feeling that struck me deep inside my stomach when, way back in the day, my Dad first brought us to...

Trattoria Tramonto



Welcome to Trattoria Tramonto

We discovered Trattoria Tramonto many moons ago. From first glance, Trattoria had my heart. Inside, its walls of white and blue...

Inside Trattoria Tramonto



Outside, its proximity to Anguilla blue...

The Trattoria Tramonto View



It wins on location alone.

Add in exceptional drinks and cuisine, and owners and staff who always make you laugh, and you have a winning dining combination.

Tulsa's Punch, A Must-Sip



This Trattoria love affair began decades ago and continues to this day.

Shoal Bay West

Set on idyllic Shoal Bay West, its location is one of the best.

Beachfront Setting



Shoal Bay West is a perfect semi-circle of powdery-fine sand. Shimmering in a rich aquamarine, its vibe is extra serene.

Palm trees sway overhead, the sea glistens and glows, Enya comes through the restaurant's speakers. You float away in a relaxed daze...

Indeed, there is something other worldly to the setting.

Long & Leisurely Lunches at Trattoria

The best way to begin a long and leisurely lunch at Trattoria?

Rum Punch Cheers!



Their drinks are crisp and refreshing, cutting the warm Anguillian weather.

They go best with one of Trattoria's tasty appetizers. Favorites include...

Crispy Calamari with Caper Aioli



Nothing says seaside dining quite like crispy calamari. Trattoria serves theirs with a savory caper aioli and a lemon wedge.

Another mouthwatering appetizer...

Portobello & Herbed Ricotta Bruschetta



A heaping serving of chopped portobello mushrooms is mixed with rich ricotta and served on Trattoria's house-made Italian bread.

Other options for starters include pizza bread with tapenade, cauliflower salad, tuna carpaccio and a caprese salad. Following a number of appetizers and salads, Trattoria's lunch menu expands into pizzas, pastas and paninis.

The White Herb Pizza gets my Dad's vote for Trattoria's best!...

White Herb Pizza



A thin crust pizza is topped with prosciutto, mozzarella, mushrooms and a drizzle of truffle oil. There is no beating this combination of flavors.

Other pizza choices include vegetable, margherita and...

Diavola



Spicy Ventriciana Salame is popped on this picture-perfect pie. The spice if complemented nicely by a honey drizzle.

Moving on to paninis...

Roasted Duck Breast Panini



The Roasted Duck Breast Panini is excellent. Roasted duck is layered with parmigiano, garlic aioli and a balsamic glaze. It is all served on homemade focaccia bread. Served with french fries and a salad, Trattoria's paninis are a serious contender for "best sandwich in Anguilla!"

If you love burgers, you can't miss...

The Tramonto Burger



"Gourmet" comes into play with the succulent burger's overflowing melted mozzarella and balsamic onions (shown in the photo below).

Last but not least, Trattoria's pastas hold a special place in our hearts. The Nonna Maria bolognese is forever a favorite.

Penne Nonna Maria



As of 2022 Trattoria is open for lunch only, but we will never forget the night we fell in love with Trattoria. Read below for more on that story...

Our First Dinner at Trattoria

Trattoria Tramonto



Upon entering the open walkway, the owner, Alan Piazzi, greeted us warmly. Alan is a fun guy, with the sweetest family! We chatted a bit about local news, which celebrity had been by the restaurant lately (it is a celebrity hot spot!), and then... we got to the menu.

As you may have guessed Alan is Italian, and Trattoria Tramonto is an Italian restaurant with the most mouth-watering Italian items on the menu. They serve comforting classics like penne arrabiata and penne pesto to more exotic creations such as lobster filled ravioli and wild striped sea bass.

Instantly, I knew what I was ordering. My favorite restaurant in New York was DaSilvano (now closed but the memories last forever!). It had a similar ambiance and vibe to Trattoria Tramonto. The owners were fun, interesting characters... the restaurants both upscale, but subtle, understated, and unpretentious... and the food? The food blows your mind!



At DaSilvano in 2006

At the time, it's a good thing that Alan is in West End Anguilla, and Silvano was in Manhattan. I doubt the City would have been big enough for the two of them, and forget this Caribbean island! But, back to the story...

My favorite meal at DaSilvano was his Tagliatelle alla Bolognese... home-made egg noodles with a "meat based ragu". The egg noodles were made just right, and the sauce - to die for. Not watery, not heavy. Perfection!

So, when I saw the same item on the menu at Trattoria Tramonto, I had to order it. My mouth watered in anticipation! My Dad laughed and told me to go with the lobster ravioli in a tasty cream sauce. But I would not budge!

We placed our order with our kind waitress, and while waiting, we sipped on Chianti, and sampled the bread basket. Never will you find a bread basket as enticing and exciting as the ones at Trattoria Tramonto. They feature a wide array of yummy treats. From focaccia, to other Italian breads I've never tried... They're all there, and they are all delicious.

As we enjoyed the breads, I observed... Trattoria Tramonto has a wonderful atmosphere. It has the feel of a casual-upscale beach bar, with fixtures and decor that you might find on the coast in Connecticut. It's a white-washed wooden structure, with clever blue accents. Truly, a charming spot in West End Anguilla, right on Shoal Bay West's sandy shores, facing St. Martin's pretty night lights.

Love That Lasts a Lifetime

My Mom and I started with their soup of the day.

It was zesty and tasty! Next time though, I'll follow my sister's lead.

She ordered the mixed salad with parmesan...

Normally, I don't really go ga-ga over salads, but this one is delicious!

The vegetables are so fresh, with much variety...

Their taste enhanced by the parmesan cheese!

Trattoria Tramonto's other appetizers include intriguing items like Italian Parma ham and melon... Sautéed shrimp with saffron and porcini mushroom sauce...

There are many more appetizers to try!

In between courses, Alan came by to check up on us and chat.

I had to ask him about his celebrity visitors! "Everyone" seems to come here... Robert DeNiro, Conan O'Brien, Bill Clinton, Uma Thurman... They're all regulars!

It's no wonder why Trattoria Tramonto attracts all of these big names. On top of everything, the service is impeccable... the timing perfect.

Our main course followed quickly, without feeling rushed. And so, my question was about to be answered... Will this be as good as DaSilvano?

Even better! My Mom, Yuki and I all polished our plates, and reached the same verdict. Funny enough, when my Dad shared this fact with Alan at a later date, he said that Silvano comes down from time to time. He refers to Alan as the "DaSilvano of the South"! (Maybe DaSilvano is the Trattoria of the north?)

Trattoria Tramonto's "Tagliatella della Nonna Maria" beats anything else!

... My Dad's lobster ravioli sure did look scrumptious though.

I wanted to try some of the delicious Italian desserts, but I couldn't risk my stomach exploding! Next time I'll try to not fill up on the bread basket...

But as with love, it is difficult to control yourself... to avoid losing your mind, and acting on impulses. Maybe I'm crazy comparing Trattoria Tramonto in West End Anguilla to falling into the arms of your soul mate...

But, finding a restaurant that agrees with you on every level is rare and hard to come by. And when you find it? You want to hold on tight! Trattoria Tramonto is by far, one of my personal favorite Anguilla restaurants.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: Trattoria Tramonto is located in the west end, on Shoal Bay West. If you're coming from the east, keep driving past Four Seasons, Picante and Mango's. Follow that main road as long as you can. You will go around a salt pond. Keep going. Soon that paved road will turn to packed sand. You will see Trattoria to your right.

Hours: Trattoria Tramonto is open for lunch only, 12-4:30pm Wednesday to Sunday. The bar is open til sunset.

Tel: 264-497-8819

Menu: Click here