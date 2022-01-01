Cheap Anguilla Restaurants...

Uncle Ernie's is THE Place

A cheap beach shack in the middle of Shoal Bay East, Uncle Ernie's has been loved for years for its affordable burgers and rum punches.

Of all the ritzy, 5 star, expensive Anguilla restaurants, do you know which eatery is one of Anguilla's oldest and longest loved?

Hint: It's at the end of the road. Hint: It's your typical, perfect, beachside shack restaurant. Hint: A burger and a couple of beers won't break a $20 bill.

If you guessed Uncle Ernie's, out on world famous Shoal Bay East Beach, you win! (Collect your free burger and beer next time you visit Ernie -- just tell them Nori sent you. Just kidding.)

Shoal Bay from Uncle Ernie's



Uncle Ernie's Back in 2003



Uncle Ernie's is easy to find. Actually, you can't miss it. It is right smack in the middle of Shoal Bay East.

It's at the dead end of the road that runs down the hill, which bisects the beach. Just park your car, as we did here... and you're there!

Uncle Ernie's is a historic gem that resides on the pristine shores of Shoal Bay.

Serving up many meals for many years, today, it is still a go-to for a family lunch with friendly service and a casual atmosphere.

Uncle Ernie and his friendly staff back in the day



Opened by Uncle Ernie himself in 1984, his spot is one of oldest restaurants on Anguilla's beach that's often been called "the Caribbean's best."

A modest beach bar made of wood and painted vibrant purples and greens, Uncle Ernie's set up is reminiscent of Anguilla beach bars from the good old days.

Uncle Ernie's Beach Bar



Beach chairs and the water beyond Uncle Ernie's beach bar



Low-key and casual, it offers comfortable seating and a picture-perfect view of the blue seas just a few yards from the building.

The charming bar, rich in

Anguilla culture inside Uncle Ernie's



Cool blue waters waiting for you when you finish lunch!



What's For Lunch?

What started as a burgers & beers joint has grown.

Cold, refreshing drinks of all kinds and colors are served right to your table... and tasty beach eats are not far behind!

Tasty Piña Colada



The menu has a wide variety of lunch eats. The menu begins with appetizers of onion rings, wings, garlic toast and crispy mozzarella sticks.

Mozzarella Sticks



Deep fried, breaded sticks are stuffed with mozzarella and served with a side of tomato dip. Perfect for sharing!

The menu expands into a salad section, grilled options and sandwiches. Sandwiches include hot dogs, chicken, cheese or fish burgers, quesadillas and grilled cheese sandwiches. Uncle Ernie's has long been famous for their cheeseburger.

The Uncle Ernie's Cheeseburger



Juicy and straight off the grill - this cheeseburger is filling! The sandwiches also come with your choice of sweet or regular potato fries.

Mahi-Mahi Fish Burger & Cheeseburger



Don't you hate it when you go to a restaurant, starving, and have to wait forever-plus-one-hour for your food to arrive? Not at Ernie's. The food is done fast.

And it's good. (My dad says that in business "you can't have it fast, cheap and good" -- but he's wrong, at least where Ernie is concerned.)

Don't forget to grab a Häagen-Dazs ice cream bar after lunch. It's the sweet finish to a beach-side meal.

To The Beach!

After lunch, the beach chairs in front of Uncle Ernie's call your name ($10/day). Soak up the sunshine, sink your toes into the white sand and cool off in the crystal water.

Uncle Ernie's has been a staple on the shores of Shoal Bay for many decades and for good reason.

How could it get any better? You look out over the most beautiful beach in the Caribbean. You chat with interesting, friendly folks from around the world. And after eating well... you step back onto East Shoal, ready to swim, snorkel, or snooze the afternoon away.

I guess you could call Uncle Ernie's "the best little beach restaurant on the best beach in the world." My Dad has certainly enjoyed himself here on many a day, from back in the early 2000's 'til now...

Here's to many more laid-back, low-cost lunches with Uncle Ernie's crew on Shoal Bay East!

Directions, Hours & Contact

Directions: Uncle Ernie's is located in the middle of Shoal Bay East.

Click To View In Google Maps Map Data © Google

Hours: Open daily for lunch, closed Tuesday.

Tel: 264-497-3907

Menu: Click here