Do you have your Tranquilitee? 👕💗🌴

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)...

Anguilla Updates

There are currently 0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Anguilla. There is currently 1 case under investigation.

We will be keeping this page up to date with relevant COVID-19 (Coronavirus) updates as they pertain to Anguilla. In these unprecedented times, Louise and I both send you all of our love. We hope to sea you soon, and in the meantime, please see below for updates.

As it stands today, Mar. 20 @12:45pm EST, changes are as follows...

Travel Information

All Anguilla ports are closed for two weeks as of Friday, Mar. 20 at 11:59pm. Report via HM Governor's Office

All persons arriving in Anguilla who have traveled outside of the Caribbean Region within the last 14 days, will be quarantined for 14 days on their arrival. A judgement will be made on arrival by health professionals if this can be self-quarantine or in a government run health facility.

The Ministry of Health Seeks Public’s Cooperation in Complying with Quarantine Measures. Full post here.

St. Maarten (SXM)

As of Sunday, Mar. 22 no one, including residents, will be permitted entry into St. Maarten. Update here.

French side restaurants & bars are closed. More via Jeff Berger's MySXM.

Dutch side businesses that provide non-essential business are closed. More via The Daily Herald.

St. Maarten currently has 1 case of COVID-19.

St. Martin currently has 3 cases of COVID-19.

Business Changes

Hotels Cap Juluca is closed for 2 weeks as of Friday, Mar. 20.

CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa is closed for 2 weeks as of Tuesday, Mar. 17. The Reef and Breezes remain open as does The Spa at CuisinArt. Fitness classes available at The Reef for the next 2 weeks... Wednesdays - 10:30am Aquacycle & 3:00 Aqua Fusion Thursdays - 10:30am Aquacycle & 3:00 Aqua Kickboxing Fridays - 10:30am Aquacycle & 3:00 Aqua Conditioning Saturdays - 10:30am Aquacycle & 3:00 Aqua Kickboxing Yoga available at CuisinArt, by sign up only. Please sign up by Friday at the latest: Saturdays 9:00am Sundays 9:00am Don’t forget we’re offering 25% off all massages, facials and body treatments for the rest of March!

Four Seasons is closed for 2 weeks as of Friday, Mar. 20.

Frangipani is closed.

Manoah is closed.

Paradise Cove is closed.

Quintessence is closed from 11:59pm Friday, March 20, through April 3. The Q Art Gallery will reopen on the following days: Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am - 7pm.

Shoal Bay Villas is closed.

Zemi Beach House is closed.

Restaurants Artisan is closed.

Blanchards Restaurant and Blanchards Beach Shack is closed.

da'Vida - Main restaurant is closed as of Friday night (hours to be evaluated). Bayside Grill is open Tuesday-Saturday for takeout only, 10am-6pm. Full post here.

Ember is closed as of Friday, Mar. 20 for 2 weeks. Take out and delivery is available. Take out and delivery info here.

Jacala is closed.

JULIANS at Quintessence is closed from 11:59pm Friday, March 20, through April 3.

Le Bon Pain is closed as of Monday, Mar. 23.

Lime Keel House is closed - open for take out only.

Mango's is closed as of Friday, Mar. 20.

Scilly Cay is closed.

Straw Hat is closed from Friday night (after dinner service) on Mar. 20.

Sunshine Shack is open Wednesday-Sunday.

Sandy Island is open with its normal schedule, and increased precautions... Family style buffet has been suspended. Only biodegradable disposable food serviceware will be used. Alcohol spray everywhere for everyone. Our staff will love you but they will not kiss you. :-) Full post here.

Tasty's is open with their regular menu and a new delivery/take out menu. BBQ is also available Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

The Place is closed.

Trattoria Tramonto is open for lunch and takeout until Sunday, Mar. 22. Hours are: 11am bar opens, 12-2:30pm regular lunch menu, 2:30-4pm apps, pizza and panini. Friday, Mar. 20 is the last night for dinner service. Schedule will be reassessed on April 3rd. Full post here.

Activities Tradition Sailing is open. If you need to re-book, please see below. Due to restrictions on travel and personal choices, we have been busy handling cancellations and rebooking. Guests who'd booked in advance will be issued a gift card to go on their Tradition sail at any time in the future. We are so thankful to be able to maintain the business this way during these challenging times. The amount of understanding and love from those looking forward to a future sail with us in Anguilla, from those we know and those we've yet to meet in person, has been heartwarming. We'd just like to say thank you and we truly can't wait to have a smooth sail with you all in the future ❤️ Full post here.



Events Festival Del Mar is canceled.