Olas Tacos Bar & Grill

Viva Shoal Bay Beach Tacos!

By: Louise Fayet

Let's taco 'bout Olas! A cute beach shack right on Shoal Bay beach, Olas has been making waves. It is the talk of the island for two reasons that pair perfectly: Tasty beach tacos and a rum punch that contends for "best on-island!"

Welcome to Olas!



Situated in the middle of Shoal Bay, near Madeariman, Olas is perfectly placed. It is within a few steps of the bay's enticing blue water.

Breathtaking Shoal Bay



This wooden beach shack is owned and operated by Bev and his girlfriend, Eulandy. Some of you may know Bev, who also runs The Fountain Resort in Shoal Bay.

Olas is decorated with dried coconut and palm tree leaves, giving it a warm Caribbean vibe...

We settled in at the bar where the blue views are plentiful and the relaxing music soothes your soul.

Jibri Ready For Lunch



#1 Rum Punch in Anguilla?

Olas offers an ocean of refreshing drinks to beat the warm Anguilla sun. First up?

Eulandy's Fresh Margarita!



Eulandy fills her cocktails with passion, love and care. Her margarita is prepared with pride. Made with freshly squeezed lime juice, it is extra-refreshing.

Fruity Fresh Rum Punch



Eulandy has also perfected the recipe for a potent rum punch! We watched as she sliced fresh fruit - and she did not skimp out on the rum! These rum punches are as strong as they come.

From the frozen section we also sampled the pina colada which had a unique twist. It is made with plenty of fresh ingredients and real chunks of coconut.

Pina Colada & Rum Punch



With our cocktails in hand, tacos called...

A Spec-taco-lar Lunch!

The menu begins with a couple of options. First up, "To Share" - your choice of freshly made guacamole and chips or salsa and chips.

The menu then explands into a variety of tacos. Tacos are served on flour tortillas with chips and salsa or guacamole. First of the taco options...

Grilled Fish Tacos



Fresh grilled fish tacos are topped with mojo marinade, sweet chili mayo, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeño and grated cheddar cheese. All tacos are served with chips and guacamole, fried plantain and tasty boiled corn.

Next up, the Chili Lime Chicken tacos...

These tacos are topped with chili lime crema, pico de gallo, lettuce and cheddar cheese.

Olas' tacos are filled with toppings and loaded with flavor! Our favorite of the day? The Adobe Steak Tacos. Delicious pieces of steak are grilled to perfection and layered with chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce and jalapeños.

Fish & Steak Tacos



The menu also offers pork, cauliflower and lobster tacos.

You can also build your own tacos, burritos, bowls or salads by choosing your protein, toppings and sauces.

In addition to Mexican fare, Olas serves up classic beach burgers, hotdogs, salads, pastas, BBQ and even dessert.

Scrumptious Bacon Cheese Burger



After lunch? The white sands of Shoal Bay call!...

From location, to vibe, to drinks and food, Olas lives up to the hype!

Hours: Open daily from 11am-6pm

Tel: (264) 772-6948