Sharky's...

Where Home & Heart is Bursting With Flavor

Mr. Lowell Hodge is a familiar face in Anguilla. If you know Blanchards and if you read A Trip To The Beach, you have already fallen in love with Lowell.

Chef Lowell Hodge



Always armed with a warm smile and surrounded by an aura of calm, it is hard to find a man more gracious and kind than Lowell.

With his rich background in hospitality and as a Chef at Blanchards, it was only a matter of time for Lowell to strike out on his own, showing off his skills in a venue all his own. That venue? A vibrant spot, teaming with home and heart.

Welcome to Sharky's

Sharky's consistently receives rave reviews. The food, the price, the vibe. Each and every TripAdvisor review is 5/5. The only question is, "Where is this hot spot?"

Welcome to Sharky's



Set on the left hand side of the road (if you are driving West), just past the turn to the Cove, you can't miss it. Painted vibrant turquoises, oranges and yellows, offset by crisp whites, and lit up with twinkling lights, the restaurant catches your eye.

A private home-turned-restaurant, Sharky's exudes a certain authentic warmth that only someone with equal warmth could pull off. That someone, of course, is Lowell.

Seating is out on the home's breezy terrace and veranda. The kitchen is right next to the dining area. The anticipation the aromas build are almost too much to bear. ;-)

Dining on The Veranda at Sharky's



Tip: Make reservations in advance. There is never an empty seat at Sharky's, especially on Sunday nights when Darvin serenades the restaurant!

Darvin Mussington LIVE on Sundays at Sharky's



Custom & Creative Cocktails

To whet your appetite, begin the evening with a custom cocktail.

Sharky's gracious staff will ask for your flavor preferences.

We always grin...

"Something sweet!"

Shimmering in blues, greens and yellows, this particular beverage (shown in photo) was equal parts beautiful, tasty and refreshing.

A hint of passionfruit? Is that Malibu?

The Sharky's team never reveals the ingredients ;-)

Whatever the recipe, Sharky's cocktails always please.

Craving Caribbean Cuisine

A tight menu, Lowell sticks to the concept of doing a few dishes, all extremely well.

First up? Starters which include a caesar salad (eggless dressing), house salad and...

Cinnamon Spice Pumpkin Soup



Sweet and smooth, Chef's creamy cinnamon spiced pumpkin soup is oh-so-comforting.

Chef's menu also features a fish carpaccio of the day, calypso mussels, curry chicken and a classic...

Fried Calamari



Calamari is deep fried to golden perfection. Its dip is especially noteworthy. This rich and spicy chipotle mayo packs a punch!

Another appetizer favorite, which also happens to be one of the best dishes in Anguilla is...

Anguilla Lobster Cakes



These lobster cakes evoke that burning, "I can't bear to share" kind of love at first bite. Mixed in a fluffy-savory batter, Chef Lowell's lobster cakes are loaded with chunks of spiny lobster and laced with red peppers. The dish's perfect complement is its tomato tartar sauce.

(See the video below for a "how to" with Chef Lowell on how to make these scrumptious lobster cakes.)

As the last crumb of cake disappears, I always instantly regret not ordering a second order as my main!

That is, of course, until the mains arrive...

Lobster Stir Fry



Like the lobster cakes, Chef's lobster stir fry is an absolute stand out. A whole lobster is plucked from its shell, chopped and mixed with veggies, onion, cherry tomatoes and rice. The mix is bathed in a light Teriyaki sauce and stir-fried.

The extra-special touch? This dish gets serious points for presentation. The lobster stir fry is served in its very shell!

The Famous Entrée



In addition to this fabulous dish, Chef Lowell cooks up many more excellent mains. The chicken breast with a lemon rosemary sauce, jalapeño shrimp and lobster risotto and the breaded spicy pork tenderloin are sure to make your tastebuds hum.

Chef Lowell's grilled shrimp is another must-try.

Coconut Curry Shrimp & Mashed Potatoes



Grilled shrimp are bathed in a zesty coconut lime curry sauce and served with fluffy mashed potatoes. Perfectly spiced, you will be tempted to lick every ounce of curry sauce from the plate!

Chef Lowell does not skimp on portion sizes! By meal's end at Sharky's, we are always bursting at the seems. That never prevents us from taking a peek at the dessert menu, though ;-)

We can never pass up a slice of cake at Sharky's. Whether it's...

Almond Amaretto Cake



Or...

Flourless Chocolate Cake



Cakes are all homemade and baked in-house by Chef Lowell's wife. You can taste the passion and love in every bite!

All at a reasonable price, we always leave SHARKY'S completely blown away. This is Blanchards level food at a fraction of the price. It is hard not to see why this homestyle spot has quickly become an Anguilla dining favorite.

Directions, Hours & Contact

Sharky's accepts Mastercard and Visa. Reservations highly recommended.

Directions: On the main road - just after the turn going to Cove Bay (left hand side of the road if you are heading west).

Hours: Open daily for dinner nightly, 6pm-9pm. Closed Saturday.

Tel.: 264-729-0059

Menu: Click here