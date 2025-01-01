The Juice Bar: Fresh, Healthy & Full of Heart

By: Louise Fayet

Tucked in the heart of South Hill, The Juice Bar is one of Anguilla’s go-to spots for healthy meals, energizing fresh cold pressed juices, and the island’s friendliest smiles!

Bright and bursting with color, The Juice Bar is a story of perseverance, family, and passion for healthy living.

Welcome to The Juice Bar



The Dream Behind The Juice Bar

The dream began in 2013. Owner, Melisha and her family wanted to create a place where people could enjoy fresh cold pressed juices, healthy smoothies, excellent coffee, and delicious meals in a welcoming space. In 2018, Melisha and her husband, Cardie decided it was time to bring that dream to life.

From their kitchen at home, they juiced each morning, making 100% fruit and vegetable cold pressed juices with no added preservatives, sugar or water.

They shared samples with friends, family and coworkers, refining their recipes and soon delivering juices all over Anguilla. Then, on February 1, 2020, The Juice Bar officially opened its doors - and hasn’t looked back since!

Owners of The Juice Bar



The Juice Bar has grown into the warm, welcoming café - offering a full food menu launched in 2025. Their mission: to make healthy living inviting and delicious.

Now, let’s talk about the food...

The Menu: Fresh, Vibrant & Flavorful

From creamy avocado toasts to filling bowls and colorful salads, The Juice Bar’s menu offers healthy and tasty dishes.

First up, we try the avocado toasts.

A fan favorite and an absolute must try! The Juice Bar serves several takes on this classic.

The Classic has avocado spread on toasted sourdough, with mixed olives, sliced red onion, cherry tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

You can also build your own toast with toppings like smoked salmon, eggs, steak, or...

Avocado Toast with Chicken Breast



I topped my toast with grilled chicken, and it was perfection - zesty and full of flavor. The grilled chicken adds just the right protein boost, this toast is very filling!

Also up for grabs is the Mushroom Toast - with hummus, arugula salad, sautéed mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, and parmesan and the Veggie Toast - with a colorful mix of vegetables and that delicious avocado mix.

Next on the menu, the salads.

Salads here are vibrant, hearty, and creative - a true reflection of Melisha's nickname “the queen of salads.”

I tried the Crispy Chickpea Caesar Salad with grilled chicken...

Crispy Chickpea Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken



Romaine lettuce is tossed with crunchy chickpeas, croutons, Parmesan, all in a creamy Caesar dressing. The chickpeas add a protein-packed crunch and the grilled chicken makes it healthy and truly satisfying.

For something heartier, the Chicken Wrap is a favorite...

Chicken Wrap



Wrapped in a flour tortilla and packed with juicy chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and an amazing tangy pickle sauce. This is one of my favorites for lunch on the go.

You can also choose a breakfast egg wrap, steak wrap, and veggie wrap.

Next, we try their bowls!

The Island Bowl



These bowls are filled with greens, grains, and color.

Choose from the Island Bowl, Green Crunch Bowl and...

The Mushroom Bowl



The mushroom bowl has spinach, mixed cabbage, sautéed mushrooms, carrots, avocado, edamame, barley, parmesan cheese all in a creamy balsamic vinaigrette.

You can top your bowls with grilled chicken or steak for extra protein!

As big pasta lovers, we were ecstatic to see a pasta section on the menu. So naturally we sampled both pasta dishes...

The Spinach Mushroom Pasta



Penne pasta is tossed in a spinach sauce, sautéed mushrooms, and chicken breast, then finished with cheddar cheese. Creamy, earthy, and delicious.

Next, the Tomato Mushroom Pasta.

Penne with tomato and mushroom sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Simple, satisfying, and full of flavor! Both dishes are portioned perfectly for a filling meal.

The Juice Bar proves that comfort food can be wholesome, too.

The menu doesn't end there!

For something sweet and nutritious the Mango Coconut Chia Pudding and the Acai Bowl are great picks!

The Acai Bowl



Made with a base of acai, with banana, blueberries, pineapple, raspberries, and honey then topped with chia pudding, almond butter, granola, strawberries, mango, blueberries, and coconut flakes. This bowl makes for a perfect breakfast or an afternoon boost.

The Juice Bar’s roots will always be in juicing and it shows.

The drink menu is extensive with Cold Pressed juices, healthy smoothies, coffee and even matcha lattes.

Don’t miss their booster shots. The Ginger Turmeric Shot also known as the “Flu Shot,” is popular for its immune-boosting kick!

What makes The Juice Bar so special is the family behind it. Melisha runs the kitchen with Chef Eric, while her husband Cardie - known as Mr. Juice oversees the juicing and smoothie section.

Their daughter, Carjèneé manages the front of house, and even grandma helps out now and then.

Whether you’re stopping in for your morning coffee, a midday wrap, or a refreshing juice, The Juice Bar is a space that you can eat well and feel happy and healthy!

Hours & Contact

Directions: Across the road from Romcan, adjacent to the Atlantic Star Medical Center.

Hours In High Season: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

Tel: +1 264-584-2348