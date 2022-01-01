Villa Eats...

Groceries Delivered Direct To Your Villa Rental

To this day, I can still remember the first night our family arrived in Anguilla. We came in on the American Eagle flight, which at that time landed after dark. Driving from the airport to our villa rental on Barnes Bay, we passed the beautifully lit up Aurora Anguilla, the lights of St. Martin sparkling in the distance.

When we arrived at our villa? Our dear friend Fiona had pre-stocked our villa with all of our favorite eats. What a treat!

After a long day of travel, there was nothing better than being able to transition automatically into "vacation mode."

How to Pre-Stock Your Anguilla Rental Today?

Over the years a lot of folks have asked us for details on pre-stocking their condos, hotel rooms and villa rentals. Finally, we have the answer!

The name on the tip of everyone's tongues, from villa owners and managers to hotel concierges?...

Meet Wil Jno-Baptise of Villa Eats



When it comes to grocery shopping, look no further than Villa Eats. Think: A premier InstaCart service for Anguilla.

Villa Eats is run by Wil Jno-Baptise, a programmer based here on the island. In 2018 he founded Axcess.ai, a software company that digitizes the sale of event tickets in Anguilla.

Through the years, Wil has built several flourishing start-ups and worked with well known brands across the US and Europe within the digital advertising space.

“Being a programmer and having a digital marketing background allows you to be a self-starter, as not only can you build the thing you want, but you can also market it. Working with top brands has also helped me understand the value of getting things right the first time,” Wil professes.

And boy does he know a thing or two about getting things right! His glowing testimonials speak for themselves...

"Everything was perfect from the moment we arrived at our villa. Thanks so much! Excellent service."

- Sarah R. "When we arrived, our fridge was already pre-stocked so we had nothing to worry about!"

- Jenny P.

Putting an exclamation mark on traveler testimonials are those of some of the most discerning villa managers. They swear by Wil and his team.

VillaEats.ai

From start to finish the experience is seamless!

First step? Visit VillaEats.ai and click "Start Shopping."

Wil has everything neatly organized into categories: Wines, spirits, beers, water, beverages, fruits/vegetables, the list goes on.

Click on any of the items listed and you will be amazed at the variety. Chobani yogurts, Almond Breeze almond milk, Lactaid, fine cheese, Laurent Perrier Champagne...

Wil sources his foods from a number of stores and specialty shops across the island.

“We like getting things right, which is why our team personally and meticulously hand pick the highest quality items, from produce to cuts of meat," Wil exclaims when you ask him about the sourcing of his products.

Back to the VillaEats.ai experience...

Next step? Select your items and when you are prompted, create your VillaEats.ai account.

Once you create your account, keep adding items to your cart or begin to checkout.

When you checkout, specify your delivery location, date, time and if you would like the Villa Eats team to swap your items for similar items if specified items aren't in stock.

You can then arrange to have your items pre-stocked before your arrival or to have them re-stocked while you're here on vacation.

The fee for shopping and delivery? ~$25. A very reasonable cost for hours of hard work that saves you hours of precious vacation time.

As Wil always says, “Why waste your precious vacation time wandering around the store when you could be unwinding on the beach?” I couldn't agree more!

Save 10% on Your Delivery

Best of all? Villa Eats is now an Anguilla Card Partner.

Enter your Anguilla Card # into the coupon section before checking out...

... and save 10% on the cost of your groceries!

Seamless, smooth, always on time and so professional, we can't thank Wil enough for bringing this frictionless experience to Anguilla!

To get started on stocking your rental villa, click here.