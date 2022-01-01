Back Street...

Anguilla's Hotspot Hub For A Fun Night Out

By: Kirmani Honoré

If you've ever driven from west to east in Anguilla, you have probably driven through scenic Back Street. A picturesque stretch of road that runs through South Hill, it is known for its panoramic view overlooking Road Bay.





By day, it is a favorite for a leisurely drive with a relaxing pit-stop at any of the street's BBQ stands.

That low-key vibe all changes come evening weekends!

This one-way strip transforms into a starry, exciting, colorful world of music, fun and yum. Indeed, Back Street has become a go-to for an evening of bar-crawling.

Without further adieu, here is a list, in no particular order, of Back Street's go-to bars for a good ol' pub crawl.

Unique Bar

First up on the list is Unique Bar...

Everything is in a name they say, and Unique Bar's name speaks for itself.

Perched overlooking Sandy Ground's brightly lit coastline, Unique Bar's colorful, whimsical exterior is equally matched by its easy-going, light and fun interior.

Quintessentially Anguillian,

Unique Bar Takes The Cake For Best Back Street Views





Unique's buzz begins on Thursday night and carries well into the weekend's end on Sunday.

Bar Owner, Livingston, greets you with a smile as he chats it up with local patrons and guests.

On Thursday nights, everyone's invited to the stage for Unique's open-mic party and string band ensemble. The smooth, swaying string band carries the crowd with live blues and jazz renditions from just about anyone!

Another reason to stop by? The super delicious and "Unique" food! The tasty shrimp, chicken and fish kebabs served with a fresh coleslaw salad always hit the spot.

Don't miss the Johnny cakes and crispy garlic bread, too! Baked to a golden brown, and with an option for a warm, cheesy filling, they make for excellent comfort food on a night out.

Whether you're catching a breathtaking sunset over a few beers, or grabbing a late night bite to eat, Unique Bar's a perfect way to start or end a weekend out.

Amiola's

Next on our list is Amiola's, a 5 minute walk from Unique Bar.

The breezy and charming Amiola's stands tall looking out over the starry bay.

The bungalow-style, open-air bar's electrifying atmosphere speaks for itself and the bar's devoted repeat patrons.

Breezy, Beachy Amiola's is a Must For Stunning Views of Sandy Ground





When you want to step away from the hub-bub? Sit out on the overlook area. Complete with convenient park benches, it offers an intimate view of Sandy Ground below.

Tip: Amiola's serves up some tasty burgers and wraps, too!

Tasty's "Point of View"

Next on our list is an establishment owned by a man beloved by all...

Dale Carty, owner and head chef of Tasty's is cherished for his exquisite fine dining cuisine and fun evenings of live music.

Now, Chef Dale has upped the ante yet again with the addition of his BBQ bar, Tasty's "Point of View" (AKA "POV").

There's no guessing how this bar got its name!

Upping The Ante is Tasty's "Point of View"





At sunset, Tasty's "POV" offers a view like none other of Sandy Ground's glowing horizon. The specialty drinks enhance the sunset experience! Strong and satisfying, they will have you swaying to the upbeat buzzy atmosphere.

Live music takes place on Thursdays, with The Musical Brothers or a zesty DJ (schedule alternates weekly). That's not all! Drop in Tuesday night for bingo family-style dinner and dining games.

Anguilla's bars stay true to the island's calm, cool, laid-back nature. Tasty's Point of View is no exception.

Tipsy Island Bar

Our next bar is an oldie but a goldie. Formerly known as Darvin's Place, Tipsy Island Bar has taken a new name under new ownership...

Tipsy Island Bar,

A Key Part of Back Street's Pulsing Nightlife



It may be under new management, but the bar's breathtaking view lasts forever! That's not all...

The bar's decade's old tradition of weekend karaoke also remains and weekends bring DJ Spice Vibes. He sets a lively mood with his excellent tunes.

The last stop before Back Street converges with the mainroad, Tipsy Island Bar's tempting, tantalizing tunes will beckon you in before you officially leave Back Street.

The End of The Road

That's a wrap for our "must hit" Back Street list on a night out in Anguilla. This scenic strip sure has become an island hot spot!

Have a favorite bar on Back Street? Let us know in the comments below.